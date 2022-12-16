Honoring veterans on National Wreaths Across America Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — More than 3,400 cemeteries across America are taking part in wreath laying ceremonies on Saturday to honor veterans.

Ahead of National Wreaths Across America Day, Tony Berenotto and John Burke of American Legion post 205 joined the CBS 42 Morning News to discuss the nationwide tradition.

A local wreath laying ceremony will take place Saturday at Jefferson Memorial Gardens in Trussville. To find out where other ceremonies are taking place, click here .

