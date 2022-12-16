Read full article on original website
Delta Airlines Just Added 7 New Flights Leaving From Minnesota
While earlier this year, several airlines announced they were canceling flights and sometimes entire routes due to post-pandemic staffing shortages, those days seem to be behind us (thankfully!) and, in fact, the largest airline here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes just announced that it is added seven new flights leaving from Minnesota in 2023.
Airlines start issuing travel waivers for MSP as blizzard bears down on Minnesota
Airlines have started issuing travel waivers to those flying to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, and Rochester and Duluth airports ahead of this week's life-threatening blizzard. Major airlines are announcing they will be offering free changes to flights in and out of Minnesota between Wednesday and Friday, when the state...
So, Just How Norwegian Is South Dakota?
I moved to South Dakota in 1974 and it didn't take me long to realize there were a lot of folks with Norwegian heritage that lived in the Mt. Rushmore State. And they were happy and proud to let you know it!. I grew up not far from South Dakota,...
Best, worst times to drive Wednesday-Saturday in Minnesota
Weather conditions will become pretty treacherous for much of the region at times over the next few days, but not impossible. One of the things to remember when hitting the road this week is that we’re not just dealing with slippery roads or low visibility alone, it’s the dangerous cold. Literally the kind of cold where if you are in an accident or stranded without heat – any distance from a town – minutes will matter.
Heartbreaking News Posted By Popular Zoo in Minnesota
Fans of one of Minnesota's favorite zoos were hit with some sad news on Monday. One of the beloved animals at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory for over 40 years has passed away. Popular Animal at Como Park Zoo in Minnesota for 40+ Years Has Passed Away. My family has...
Building connected to downtown St. Paul skyway system temporarily closed after double homicide
For the Pioneer Press, Mara Gottfried writes, “A building that connects a St. Paul downtown light-rail station to the skyway, which was the scene of a double homicide a week ago, will temporarily close, officials announced at a community meeting Monday. During the closure of the tower at Central Station, the plan is to ‘really work on and address the public safety challenges, and help install and work on critical safety infrastructure,’ according to Brooke Blakey, director of St. Paul’s Office of Neighborhood Safety.”
Minnesota Anglers Reminded To License Non-Portable Ice Shelters; Here’s The Criteria
The Northland is about hit a cold snap where overnight temperatures are expected to dip well below zero. That means ice fishing season is on the minds of anglers across the area. With that in mind, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants to make sure all ice fishing shelters...
mprnews.org
A drastically different life: Minneapolis woman shares her continued COVID struggle
More than 3500 Americans have died from long COVID, according to a new report from the CDC. But long COVID doesn’t have to kill you to completely derail your life. Ten to 15 percent of Americans — that’s millions of people — are living with long COVID, defined by the CDC as symptoms lasting weeks or months after infection.
17 Ideas for a New South Dakota State Motto
A few years ago, a couple of guys in Kentucky wanted to change their state’s motto. They thought that the current motto “Unbridled Spirit” wasen't good enough and wanted to re-brand Kentucky with the state motto “Kentucky-Kicks Ass.”. Maybe South Dakota needs a new motto. South...
Minnesota mom and foster care advocate gets life-changing surprise
MARSHALL, Minn. – Bella Xiong makes it look easy. But every parent knows it's not.Bella's challenges go deep, starting when she herself was just a child."We were like 5 or 6 and my mom just left us with my dad, and my dad ended up doing like some crazy stuff that dad's are not supposed to do, so he got locked up," Bella said.She and her sister ended up in foster care, moving from home to home."It's that like hole that you can't really fill because you never had that as a child," she said.Bella says she found faith along...
10′ Drifts Strand 70 Trucks in South Dakota
The Vivian, South Dakota Coffee Cup Fuel truck stop will be remembered for their kindness and long working hours after last week's blizzard socked-in truckers across the state. While Sioux Falls received mostly rain and ice, the other 90% of South Dakota was hammered by snow and winds which led to traffic delays and accidents.
mprnews.org
Power restored to tens of thousands of Minnesota households
Utilities have restored power to the tens of thousands of Minnesota households that lost power in the wake of last week's massive winter storm. That slow-moving storm finally began moving out of the region Saturday, the light, lingering snowfall a contrast to the heavy, wet snow that helped bring down trees and power lines.
Are Raccoons aka Trash Panda’s Taking Over Iowa?
Raccoons can be cuddly-looking critters or wild varmints that need to be killed...according to the point of view of some Iowans. The Gazette in Cedar Rapids, Iowa recently reported that the raccoon population in Iowa nearly tripling since 2006. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said it counted 2,417 raccoons...
Unique Ice Shanties Coming to a Frozen Minnesota Lake in January 2023
The Art Shanty Project is returning to frozen Lake Harriet in Minneapolis once again in 2023. The Art Shanty Project was started in 2004 by two artists taking inspiration the pop-up communities of ice fisherman that set up on Minnesota's frozen lakes each winter:. Inspired by pop-up ice fishing villages,...
Frankie MacDonald Warning: Massive Winter Storm hitting Iowa!
Lots of bitter cold, snowy, winter weather is in the forecast for much of Iowa over the Christmas Holiday week and Frankie MacDonald says the weather is gonna hit the fan!. Frankie MacDonald is an amateur Meteorologist from Sydney Nova Scotia. Frankie keeps the world up to date on threatening weather with his youtube videos.
redlakenationnews.com
Nurse, barbershop owner among 17 to win state pardons
The owner of the Clientele Barbershop in north Minneapolis and a Regions Hospital intensive care unit nurse were among the 17 applicants pardoned by the Minnesota Board of Pardons on Monday. "I'm so happy and excited I got that 'X' off my back," shop owner Rory Purnell Jr. said after...
Minnesota launches telehealth program to offer no-cost COVID-19 therapeutics
Minnesotans who test positive for COVID-19 can now access no-cost clinician care and therapeutic treatments through telehealth, the Minnesota Department of Health announced. The state launched the new test-to-treat program Monday in partnership with Cue Health. "Beginning immediately, Minnesotans who test positive for COVID-19, either with a home test or...
Schools announce snow closures for Wednesday, Thursday
With heavy snow hitting Minnesota on Wednesday, followed by a blizzard and dangerously low temperatures Thursday and Friday, schools have started announcing closures. While some school districts – including Minneapolis and St. Paul – are already on their winter break, others are not starting until this Friday. In...
Deadly Cold Wind Chills For Minnesota Iowa, and South Dakota
If you are traveling this week be careful. Be prepared. It could be one of the coldest Christmas holidays for Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. According to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, the next few days are forecast to be dangerously cold. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for...
