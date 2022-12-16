ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Delta Airlines Just Added 7 New Flights Leaving From Minnesota

While earlier this year, several airlines announced they were canceling flights and sometimes entire routes due to post-pandemic staffing shortages, those days seem to be behind us (thankfully!) and, in fact, the largest airline here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes just announced that it is added seven new flights leaving from Minnesota in 2023.
MINNESOTA STATE
So, Just How Norwegian Is South Dakota?

I moved to South Dakota in 1974 and it didn't take me long to realize there were a lot of folks with Norwegian heritage that lived in the Mt. Rushmore State. And they were happy and proud to let you know it!. I grew up not far from South Dakota,...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Best, worst times to drive Wednesday-Saturday in Minnesota

Weather conditions will become pretty treacherous for much of the region at times over the next few days, but not impossible. One of the things to remember when hitting the road this week is that we’re not just dealing with slippery roads or low visibility alone, it’s the dangerous cold. Literally the kind of cold where if you are in an accident or stranded without heat – any distance from a town – minutes will matter.
MINNESOTA STATE
Building connected to downtown St. Paul skyway system temporarily closed after double homicide

For the Pioneer Press, Mara Gottfried writes, “A building that connects a St. Paul downtown light-rail station to the skyway, which was the scene of a double homicide a week ago, will temporarily close, officials announced at a community meeting Monday. During the closure of the tower at Central Station, the plan is to ‘really work on and address the public safety challenges, and help install and work on critical safety infrastructure,’ according to Brooke Blakey, director of St. Paul’s Office of Neighborhood Safety.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
17 Ideas for a New South Dakota State Motto

A few years ago, a couple of guys in Kentucky wanted to change their state’s motto. They thought that the current motto “Unbridled Spirit” wasen't good enough and wanted to re-brand Kentucky with the state motto “Kentucky-Kicks Ass.”. Maybe South Dakota needs a new motto. South...
IOWA STATE
Minnesota mom and foster care advocate gets life-changing surprise

MARSHALL, Minn. – Bella Xiong makes it look easy. But every parent knows it's not.Bella's challenges go deep, starting when she herself was just a child."We were like 5 or 6 and my mom just left us with my dad, and my dad ended up doing like some crazy stuff that dad's are not supposed to do, so he got locked up," Bella said.She and her sister ended up in foster care, moving from home to home."It's that like hole that you can't really fill because you never had that as a child," she said.Bella says she found faith along...
MARSHALL, MN
10′ Drifts Strand 70 Trucks in South Dakota

The Vivian, South Dakota Coffee Cup Fuel truck stop will be remembered for their kindness and long working hours after last week's blizzard socked-in truckers across the state. While Sioux Falls received mostly rain and ice, the other 90% of South Dakota was hammered by snow and winds which led to traffic delays and accidents.
VIVIAN, SD
Power restored to tens of thousands of Minnesota households

Utilities have restored power to the tens of thousands of Minnesota households that lost power in the wake of last week's massive winter storm. That slow-moving storm finally began moving out of the region Saturday, the light, lingering snowfall a contrast to the heavy, wet snow that helped bring down trees and power lines.
MINNESOTA STATE
Are Raccoons aka Trash Panda’s Taking Over Iowa?

Raccoons can be cuddly-looking critters or wild varmints that need to be killed...according to the point of view of some Iowans. The Gazette in Cedar Rapids, Iowa recently reported that the raccoon population in Iowa nearly tripling since 2006. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said it counted 2,417 raccoons...
IOWA STATE
Frankie MacDonald Warning: Massive Winter Storm hitting Iowa!

Lots of bitter cold, snowy, winter weather is in the forecast for much of Iowa over the Christmas Holiday week and Frankie MacDonald says the weather is gonna hit the fan!. Frankie MacDonald is an amateur Meteorologist from Sydney Nova Scotia. Frankie keeps the world up to date on threatening weather with his youtube videos.
IOWA STATE
Nurse, barbershop owner among 17 to win state pardons

The owner of the Clientele Barbershop in north Minneapolis and a Regions Hospital intensive care unit nurse were among the 17 applicants pardoned by the Minnesota Board of Pardons on Monday. "I'm so happy and excited I got that 'X' off my back," shop owner Rory Purnell Jr. said after...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Deadly Cold Wind Chills For Minnesota Iowa, and South Dakota

If you are traveling this week be careful. Be prepared. It could be one of the coldest Christmas holidays for Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. According to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, the next few days are forecast to be dangerously cold. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for...
IOWA STATE
