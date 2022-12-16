Read full article on original website
Mr. Goodfellow: Kruse Financial
ABOUT THE DONOR: For over 30 years, the Kruse Financial Group has served the Siouxland community as a multi-generational planning firm specializing in strategic analysis, holistic planning, and practical, high-level application. Along with their expert staff, Joe and Tyler Kruse coordinate a range of financial interests and affairs. They’re proud to assist businesses, families, and individuals in planning for the future and attaining their financial goals.
Duff
Don and Donna Duff of Sioux City, will celebrate 60 years of marriage and Don’s 85th birthday on Friday with an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Handicapped entrance is available. No gifts please. Cards may be sent to 5700 Hayworth Ave., Sioux City,...
Elsie King
Elsie King of Correctionville, Iowa, celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Cards may be sent to 116 E Highway 20, Correctionville, IA 51016. Elsie Schumacher was born on Dec. 13, 1922, at home on the farm North of Cushing, Iowa. She attended country schools in the Cushing, Battle Creek and Danbury areas. She was the youngest of her family of four. She married Earl King on Dec. 5, 1942, and they raised four boys and one girl together. Elsie lived in Correctionville for 70 years, five years in an apartment in Sioux City, and five years at the Correctionville Specially Care.
Photos: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Ogden, DeJong place 2-3 in Class VII Dance Solo
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Bailey Ogden and Maddie DeJong placed second and third, respectively, in a tight battle for the title in Class VII Dance Solos on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines. Ogden received 276 out of 300 points from...
MINI: Hey taxpayers!
THE MINI: Hey taxpayers! Are you aware that the lights are on every night of the year at the Leif Erikson Park soccer court? But, because of the cold, windy and sometimes snowy winter weather, nobody is playing soccer. Let's get the lights turned off during the winter months and save taxpayer money to be used next summer ... to fix potholes. -- R.E. Williams, Sioux City.
Latest Woodbury County court report
Brandon Pezhin LaMere, 43, Sioux City, first-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Dec. 15, 15 years prison. Christopher Michael Duby, 27, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Peter Kenneth Hodges Jr., 30, Sioux City, forgery, third-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 9, five years...
Photos: Sioux City North dancers compete in Class XI Dance Solos
Five Sioux City North dancers competed in Class XI Dance Solos on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines. Elizabeth DePriest, Micsha Gleiser, Anahi Sanchez, Joslyn Lilly and Mackenzie Larson were the entrants for North.
From the Archives: Salvation Army planning Christmas dinner
Christmas Charity: The local division of the Salvation Army, with Ensign William Sinnock in charge, will observe its usual custom of remembering the poor people of Sioux City on Christmas Day. Ensign Sinnock has already begun preparations for the event, and hopes to distribute many Christmas dinners. The plan this year is instead of spreading out tables, dinners will be distributed in baskets to ensure they go to those who need them.
Sioux City Council grants Lamb Arts extension for $350,000 loan repayment
SIOUX CITY — Lamb Arts will get another year to repay a $350,000 loan to purchase a historic downtown auditorium the performing arts group is renovating. The Sioux City Council, by voting in favor of its consent agenda Monday, approved a resolution that extends the city's loan with Lamb Arts until October 22, 2023. The council previously approved two-year loan repayment extensions in October 2018 and October 2020.
South Sioux City man pleads guilty of illegally receiving government benefits
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A South Sioux City man pleaded guilty Tuesday of illegally receiving government benefits for nearly 17 years. Steven Woodall, 43, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Lincoln to one count of theft of government funds. Sentencing was scheduled for April 21. Woodall was indicted in...
Judge issues $7.1 million judgment against former Lawton business
SIOUX CITY -- A judge has ordered a former Lawton, Iowa, body shop to pay nearly $7.2 million to an Indiana car owner for breaching contracts and committing fraud. William Oesterle, of Indianapolis, sued The Healey Werks Corp., ANCA Properties and owner Craig Hillinger, of Bronson, Iowa, in May 2020 for falsely representing a vehicle he purchased was an authentic Austin Healey and for fraud related to the restoration of several classic Austin Healey cars.
Recreation supervisor talks summer to winter transition at Sioux City's Cone Park
The transition from summer to winter tubing at Cone Park has been underway in earnest since Sioux City Parks and Recreation staff fired up the snow guns the first day of December. John Byrnes, the city’s recreation supervisor, said the all-seasons park has already made 40 to 50 percent of...
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10. Today's forecasted low temperature is -4 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Wind chill could hit 44 below in Sioux City Thursday night
SIOUX CITY -- Nighttime low temperatures in the Sioux City area are expected to dip well below zero this week. Overnight low temperatures for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights are currently forecast to in the range of 15 to 20 degrees below zero, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. Wind-chill values could be up to 44 degrees below zero during the overnight hours Thursday into Friday morning.
Sioux City Police Department looks for suspects in Monday morning convenience store robbery in Morningside
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Police Department is seeking two men in connection with a robbery at a Morningside convenience store and the theft of a pickup truck used as a getaway vehicle. At around 6:21 a.m. Monday, Sioux City Police officers were dispatched to Sarg's Mini Mart,...
Lamb Arts could get more time to repay loan
SIOUX CITY -- Lamb Arts could get another year to repay a $350,000 loan to purchase a historic downtown auditorium the performing arts group is renovating. The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to vote on a resolution that would extend the city's loan with Lamb Arts until October 22, 2023. The council previously approved two-year loan repayment extensions in October 2018 and October 2020.
Arraignment set for wife charged in Laurel homicide
HARTINGTON, Neb. — A woman charged with her husband in connection with an August quadruple homicide in Laurel, Nebraska, is scheduled to make her first court appearance in January. District Judge Bryan Meismer scheduled the arraignment for Carrie Jones for Jan. 23 in Cedar County District Court. She was...
Morningside agriculture program gets $51,500 donation from Cargill
SIOUX CITY — Morningside University’s agriculture program on Monday received $51,500 from Cargill for new equipment. The funding will be used to lease a tractor and buy equipment for the applied agriculture and food studies department’s Cargill Outdoor Classroom. “Agricultural equipment is expensive and it certainly takes...
Photos: Sioux City West dancers led by Hammer's 6th-place finish in Class X Dance Solos at state meet
Abby Hammer tied for sixth place to lead five Sioux City West dancers in Class X Dance Solos on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines. Hammer and Caroline Maucieri of West Des Moines Dowling Catholic each received 251 points...
Pretty portrait: Kingsley-Pierson paints a victorious picture in win over Hawarden West Sioux 53-35
Kingsley-Pierson handed Hawarden West Sioux a tough 53-35 loss at Hawarden West Sioux High on December 19 in Iowa girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 12, Kingsley-Pierson squared off with Alta-Aurelia in a basketball game. For more, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a...
