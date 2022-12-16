ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk Police Department investigating shooting on Goff Street

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
NORFOLK, Va. — A shooting occurred on Dec. 15 around 9:05 p.m. in the 800 block of Goff Street, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

The department said two men had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds from the shooting.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 888-562-5887 to provide any tips.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with News 3 for updates.

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

