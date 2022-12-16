ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Barbie’ Teaser Trailer Enlists Helen Mirren For Wink At ‘2001’ And Offers Just A Splash Of Day-Glo Spectacle

By Dade Hayes
 4 days ago

Don’t expect a kaleidoscope of color from the new teaser trailer for Warner Bros ’ upcoming Barbie movie.

Instead, the bulk of the one-minute teaser (watch it above) takes the titular doll back into history — way back. With an atmospheric tone and an earth-toned palette, it evokes Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey . Complete with the booming orchestrations of “Thus Spake Zarathustra,” the footage shows a building-sized Margot Robbie rising over the prehistoric landscape.

“Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls,” Helen Mirren intones on the voice-over. (The reference is yet another coy nod, to Mirren’s role in Documentary Now! ) “But the dolls were always and forever … baby dolls . Until ….”

Cue the Richard Strauss, and the giant-sized Barbie, standing in for the monolith in Kubrick’s early-man sequence. Like the apes smashing bones in 2001 , the little girls in the teaser begin to break up the “baby dolls” in slow motion. Barbie winks at the camera, and the clip closes with a vanishing few seconds of smash cuts teasing the Day-Glo spectacle to come, including an amusing glimpse of Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Barbie , written and directed by Greta Gerwig, will hit theaters July 21. It’s the first major film production during Mattel ’s current corporate era under CEO Ynon Kreiz.

Robbie is producing the film under her LuckyChap Entertainment production banner along with LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley. Robbie Brenner also will produce through Mattel, as will David Heyman via Heyday Films. LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara and Mattel’s Kreiz are executive producers.

On a podcast last month, Gerwig confessed to being daunted by taking on the project.

“It was terrifying. I think there’s something about starting from that place where it’s like, ‘Well, anything is possible,’” Gerwig told singer-songwriter Dua Lipa in an episode of her podcast At Your Service . “It felt like vertigo starting to write it. Like, where do you even begin? What would be the story?”

Gerwig went on to say that she took the film on given the sense that the “terror” it was bringing upon her was of the “really interesting” variety — that the film would challenge her in ways that would be productive.

Check out the teaser above.

