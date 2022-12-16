Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Texans should be outraged that child protective services is wasting funds to harass single mother of 4SANAF NewsHouston, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Katy teacher decorates the White House for ChristmasCovering KatyKaty, TX
Houston Astros Sign Star OutfielderOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Cinco Ranch resident wins Food Network competitionCovering KatyCinco Ranch, TX
Related
cw39.com
Police chase in Humble leads to officers finding several counterfeit bills
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A police chase starting in Willowbrook ends in Humble with officers discovering thousands of counterfeit bills and a gun in a car. Police say around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers received reports of a man driving erratically around a hospital in Willowbrook near Highway 249 and FM 1960.
'Organized crime is what it is': Police report 812 juggings in 2022 so far, a 13% increase from 2021
Police blame organized crime for the spike in a specific type of robbery cases compared to last year, and most victims don't realize they were being followed.
Man accused of shooting girlfriend in head outside bar in Montrose area
Police say the shooting happened after an argument. The suspect, who is the woman's boyfriend, got away.
fox26houston.com
Officer-involved shooting on Houston METRO, suspect taken to hospital
HOUSTON - Officials say someone is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting on a METRO train. According to Assistant Chief Kevin Deese, METRO police officers initiated a pedestrian stop in the 4500 block of Main Street at Wheeler Station in Midtown around 1:30 p.m. It is unknown why the officers stopped the pedestrian, but the incident escalated to the point that Deese said the person threatened to kill the officers. Around that same time, the train pulled up to the station.
cw39.com
2 men shot at gas station in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a double shooting at a gas station in north Houston. It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night at the 7600 block of Jensen Drive near East Crosstimbers Street. One victim was dropped off by a car at Houston Fire Station No. 34. It’s...
KPLC TV
Houston teen arrested in connection with 3 Lake Charles armed robberies
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Houston juvenile has been arrested in connection to three armed robberies of businesses in Lake Charles, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. The armed robberies took place on November 28, December 5, and December 9, 2022, at businesses located on Gerstner Memorial Drive,...
Click2Houston.com
‘We probably got hit 15 to 20 times’: Couple describes ‘unprovoked attack’ while driving home from the Heights
HOUSTON – A Cypress couple is traumatized and dealing with a lot of damage after a group of men on bicycles swarmed their car and threw projectiles at it as they tried to drive home Sunday night. While they sat at a stoplight at the intersection of West 26th...
Harris County tackles violent crime in Cypress Station
HCPH’s newest pilot, the Hospital-Linked Violence Interruption Program, launched Nov. 1 in unincorporated Harris County, including ZIP code 77090, which covers Cypress Station. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Harris County Public Health and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are working through new programs to reduce violent crime in the Cypress Station...
cw39.com
Woman shot while walking down road in northeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering in the hospital Monday morning after she was shot in the chest in northeast Houston. Houston police say the woman was walking near the 11600 block of Homestead Road near East Mount Houston Road around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning when a bullet struck her in the chest. She was able to walk to a nearby bar for help.
METRO officer shoots suspect on train, HPD says
HOUSTON — A suspect was shot by a METRO police officer on a METRORail train Saturday afternoon, Houston police said. Officials said the shooting happened at 4500 Main Street near the Wheeler platform around 2:20 p.m. The suspect was shot in the leg and was taken to a nearby...
mahoningmatters.com
Couple shot after meeting man to sell pair of Air Jordan shoes, Texas police say
A man and woman were shot after a shoe sale meetup turned violent in Texas, police told news outlets. The couple agreed to meet with a man in a parking lot near Sheldon Lake, outside Houston, to sell a pair of Air Jordan sneakers, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office told KRIV.
kwhi.com
THREE ARRESTED FOR THEFT OF MAIL
Three people were arrested for Theft of Mail after a traffic stop early Monday morning. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 1:25, Corporal David Dudenhoeffer conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Highway 290 West. During the traffic stop, it was learned that the occupants of the vehicle were in possession of local mail from USPS drop boxes. Carlos Matute-Midence, 29 of Houston, and Jeniffer Reyes-Arauz, 27 of Houston, were charged with Theft of Mail greater than 30 Addresses and Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument. Also, Jaime Lopez-Arevalo, 22 of Houston, was charged with Theft of Mail greater than 30 Addresses, Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, (Cocaine). All three subjects were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in and released to jail staff.
fox26houston.com
Woman stabs boyfriend to death in east Harris County: Sheriff
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly stabbing in east Harris County Sunday morning. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called to the 2400 block of Heather St. Based on preliminary details, Sheriff Gonzalez said...
East Texas man gets 4 life sentences for killing mother, 3 sons in 2021 Harris County crash
HOUSTON — A 37-year-old East Texas man was sentenced to four life sentences after he killed a mother and three children in a crash last year. Daniel Canada was convicted last week of four counts of intoxication manslaughter. The trial lasted three weeks. The four life sentences will be served concurrently.
Family of inmate who died while in custody ask for answers after manner of death ruled as homicide
The inmate's mother said she found out her son's condition from a doctor, but the Harris County Sheriff's Office refutes the claim and said she was contacted by an advocate.
Police shoot armed carjacking suspect after chase in southwest Houston, HPD says
Police say the suspect, who hit an innocent driver during the chase, actually had three guns in his possession at the time of the shooting.
Man charged in deadly break-in shooting drove getaway car, 2 men still sought, police say
Police said two unknown suspects are still wanted for questioning in the shooting. The 21-year-old who was charged is accused of driving the getaway car.
Search underway for 2 masked men accused of shooting person to death inside SW Houston garage
Police said they are searching for any surveillance video and looking around the area to try and locate the masked suspects.
BET
Man Charged In The Fatal Shooting Of Memphis Rapper, Snootie Wild
A 22-year-old man is now in police custody for the murder of Memphis rapper Snootie Wild. According to Action News 5, Ivory Duke Williams was arrested by Houston Police on Wednesday (Dec. 14). The family of the rapper, born LePreston Porter III, say they provided evidence to Houston Police of...
fox26houston.com
14 alleged members of Sauce Walka's 'The Sauce Factory' arrested in Houston on drug, firearm charges
HOUSTON - A day after Atlanta rapper Gunna pleaded guilty to one charge of racketeering in the watched YSL RICO case, another label group is said to allegedly have several members arrested for similar charges. On Thursday, an investigation conducted by the FBI and Houston Police Department led to several...
Comments / 1