Houston, TX

Related
cw39.com

Police chase in Humble leads to officers finding several counterfeit bills

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A police chase starting in Willowbrook ends in Humble with officers discovering thousands of counterfeit bills and a gun in a car. Police say around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers received reports of a man driving erratically around a hospital in Willowbrook near Highway 249 and FM 1960.
HUMBLE, TX
fox26houston.com

Officer-involved shooting on Houston METRO, suspect taken to hospital

HOUSTON - Officials say someone is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting on a METRO train. According to Assistant Chief Kevin Deese, METRO police officers initiated a pedestrian stop in the 4500 block of Main Street at Wheeler Station in Midtown around 1:30 p.m. It is unknown why the officers stopped the pedestrian, but the incident escalated to the point that Deese said the person threatened to kill the officers. Around that same time, the train pulled up to the station.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

2 men shot at gas station in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a double shooting at a gas station in north Houston. It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night at the 7600 block of Jensen Drive near East Crosstimbers Street. One victim was dropped off by a car at Houston Fire Station No. 34. It’s...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Harris County tackles violent crime in Cypress Station

HCPH’s newest pilot, the Hospital-Linked Violence Interruption Program, launched Nov. 1 in unincorporated Harris County, including ZIP code 77090, which covers Cypress Station. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Harris County Public Health and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are working through new programs to reduce violent crime in the Cypress Station...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Woman shot while walking down road in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering in the hospital Monday morning after she was shot in the chest in northeast Houston. Houston police say the woman was walking near the 11600 block of Homestead Road near East Mount Houston Road around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning when a bullet struck her in the chest. She was able to walk to a nearby bar for help.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

METRO officer shoots suspect on train, HPD says

HOUSTON — A suspect was shot by a METRO police officer on a METRORail train Saturday afternoon, Houston police said. Officials said the shooting happened at 4500 Main Street near the Wheeler platform around 2:20 p.m. The suspect was shot in the leg and was taken to a nearby...
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

THREE ARRESTED FOR THEFT OF MAIL

Three people were arrested for Theft of Mail after a traffic stop early Monday morning. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 1:25, Corporal David Dudenhoeffer conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Highway 290 West. During the traffic stop, it was learned that the occupants of the vehicle were in possession of local mail from USPS drop boxes. Carlos Matute-Midence, 29 of Houston, and Jeniffer Reyes-Arauz, 27 of Houston, were charged with Theft of Mail greater than 30 Addresses and Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument. Also, Jaime Lopez-Arevalo, 22 of Houston, was charged with Theft of Mail greater than 30 Addresses, Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, (Cocaine). All three subjects were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in and released to jail staff.
BRENHAM, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman stabs boyfriend to death in east Harris County: Sheriff

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly stabbing in east Harris County Sunday morning. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called to the 2400 block of Heather St. Based on preliminary details, Sheriff Gonzalez said...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
BET

Man Charged In The Fatal Shooting Of Memphis Rapper, Snootie Wild

A 22-year-old man is now in police custody for the murder of Memphis rapper Snootie Wild. According to Action News 5, Ivory Duke Williams was arrested by Houston Police on Wednesday (Dec. 14). The family of the rapper, born LePreston Porter III, say they provided evidence to Houston Police of...
HOUSTON, TX

