ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin basketball defeats Lehigh: Game notes and top plays

By Matt Belz
All Badgers
All Badgers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qiOML_0jktzQCG00

An overview of some notable statistics, game notes, and top plays from Wisconsin's non-conference win over Lehigh in men's basketball.

The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team (9-2 overall) took care of business on Thursday night, defeating Lehigh 78-56 inside the Kohl Center .

The game was far from a runaway for the first 25 minutes, but the Badgers put together a huge second half run to ultimately pull away for a 22-point win.

Here is a look back at some game notes, and top plays from Wisconsin's non-conference win over the Mountain Hawks.

Game notes

  • With the win, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard is now 42-4 overall in regular season non-conference games at the Kohl Center, and 3-1 this season.
  • Wisconsin had four players score in double-figures for the fifth time this season. Steven Crowl (15), Jordan Davis (14), Connor Essegian (13), and Tyler Wahl (13) all eclipsed ten points in the contest.
  • The Badgers were 11-of-21 from three-point range against Lehigh. Their 52.3% shooting percentage from three was the highest of he season, and the fifth time that they have hit 10 or more triples this year.
  • Wisconsin ranks No. 2 in the Big Ten with a 37.4% shooting percentage from deep, and freshman Connor Essegian (46.2%) has the fourth-highest 3-point percentage in the conference individually. UW is averaging 8.6 made threes per game.
  • Lehigh only shot two free throws against Wisconsin, the fewest for a UW opponent since 2018.
  • The Badgers outrebounded Lehigh 34-20 and were +8 on the offensive glass.
  • Wisconsin had seven first half turnovers, and finished the game with 10 overall, but the team had zero in the final 12:30 of the game. That timing aligns perfectly with the Badgers' second-half run. UW is third in the Big Ten with an average of 10.3 turnovers per game.
  • After trailing at halftime, the Badgers went on a 26-9 run in the second half, including a 14-2 run during a three-minute stretch late in the contest.
  • UW shot over 65% from the floor in the second half, but the game was highlighted by 14 lead changes.
  • Tyler Wahl scored 10 or more points fot he eighth time this season and he maintains his team-lead in points per game (14.5) and rebounds (6.9).
  • Steven Crowl led Wisconsin with 15 points, his first time leading the team in scoring this year. Crowl has now scored in double-figures in three straight games, and he leads the Badgers with 3.45 assists per game.
  • Coming off the bench, Connor Essegian has now scored 10+ points in seven of the past eight games and he tied a career-high with six rebounds against Lehigh.
  • Jordan Davis scored a career-high 14 points with four made threes on Thursday night.

Top plays

#1: Carter Gilmore throws down a two-handed putback

There were very few great moments in the first half for the Wisconsin Badgers against Lehigh, but forward Carter Gilmore hammered down one of the plays of the game late in the first half with a two-handed dunk on a rebound opportunity. The bucket came in the middle of Lehigh making three-straight shots and helped give UW some momentum when they needed it.

#2: Steven Crowl dunks it with authority

The Badgers went inside with Steven Crowl early in the second half, and the junior center went to work with a huge two-handed dunk over a Lehigh defender off a pretty bounce pass by Max Klesmit.

#3: Tyler Wahl gets to the rack for a layup

Tyler Wahl led the Badges in scoring again on Thursday night, and one of his most impressive plays came in the first half. the senior forward used a crafty inside-out dribble to get his defender off-balance and he maneuvered his way to the rim for the layup from there.

#4: Chucky Hepburn with the spin move and layup

It was a fairly quiet game for Chucky Hepburn on Thursday night, but he made a pretty move late in the game to help put a bow on the victory for the Badgers. Hepburn made a spin move through traffic and from there go to the rim for the right-handed finish.

#5: Jordan Davis hits a corner three to begin the game

After hitting the side of the backboard on his first shot of the game, Jordan Davis had a short memory on Thursday night. The junior guard received an extra pass from Max Klesmit, and buried the corner three to get the Badgers on the scoreboard first against Lehigh.

Related links :

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers
Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wisportsheroics.com

Four Star Defensive Back Loves Luke Fickell’s Vision For Wisconsin

Luke Fickell and his staff have been on a tear on the recruiting trail lately. After a week of nabbing three and four-star recruits, the Badgers got QB Nick Evers from the transfer portal. With additions like these, it is no wonder that more recruits are starting to give Wisconsin a look. Four-star defensive back Amare Snowden visited Madison this past week. Amare Snowden loved the vision that Luke Fickell has for Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI
wissports.net

Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association announces 2023 Hall of Fame class

The Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association has announced the six individuals who will be inducted into their Hall of Fame at a banquet at the Madison West Marriott on Saturday afternoon, February 11, 2023. “It is an outstanding class of individuals, who have been exceptional representatives of not only their programs,...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Longtime NBC15 Weather Director Elmer Childress passes away at 92

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former NBC15 Weather Director, radio and television show host, TV personality, and musician Elmer Childress died on December 6. He was 92 years old. Childress passed away one day before his 93rd birthday. According to his obituary, Childress was born in Bauxite, Arkansas, and started out...
MADISON, WI
wclo.com

DNR stocking areas with pheasants this week

25 state properties in central and southern Wisconsin, including three in Rock County, will be seeing an increase in the amount of pheasants as part of a DNR program. DNR State Game Farm Manager Kelly Maguire says they’re adding 2,800 pheasants to properties across the state to increase the hunting opportunities during the holiday season.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Leave it to Evers: Tony’s Doing the Left Thing tour

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers launched his liberal wish list road trip last week, his biennial listening session he’s calling the “Doing the Right Thing” tour. Evers, of course, will be doing the “left thing” when he moves into his second term in a couple of weeks and begins writing his next two-year budget proposal. Why change now? He’s governed from the hard left for four years. Besides, his second term comes thanks in large part to the rabid, radical left in Madison, which turned out their mail in-ballots in Dane County and at the University of Wisconsin in incredible numbers. (UW-Madison issued over 7,000 student voter ID cards between Sept. 1 and Election Day, over half of which were printed on Election Day, according to data from BadgersVote.)
WISCONSIN STATE
Joe Mertens

This Huge General Store in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip to your local general store, you should consider putting this one on your list. Whenever you go to a general store, there's always something interesting to find and it can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
SPRING GREEN, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DNR asks anglers to prevent spread of aquatic invasive species

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and UW-Extension are offering tips to ice fishermen to prevent the spread of invasive species this winter. Although aquatic invasive species are already in Wisconsin’s waterways, anglers can take steps to reduce their transmission. Invasive species are non-native...
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

Fire at Shoey’s Diesel Repair in Belmont

Shoey’s Diesel Repair in Belmont was damaged by a fire Thursday. Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill said the department received a call at about 3:50 a.m. Thursday about a fire at Shoey’s Diesel Repair. Gill said the shop was “fully engulfed” when deputies arrived at the scene. No one was in the shop at the time of the fire. Fire departments from Belmont, Platteville and Mineral Point responded to the scene. According to a report, Gill said that he had not heard anything related to the cause of the blaze. Shoey’s Diesel Repair has been serving the area since 1987.
BELMONT, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Meet Miss America: Get to know Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke

WISCONSIN — Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke, 20, was crowned the new Miss America on Thursday night. Stanke is a senior at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studies nuclear engineering. She said during the Miss America pageant, she wanted to showcase her love for nuclear energy as part of a larger mission of staying true to herself.
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

One Person Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash in Lafayette County

Authorities say one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Lafayette County. 61 year old Denise Springer of Shullsburg was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, 33 year old Joel Hernandez-Miranda of South Wayne, was traveling south on Highway 23 in Darlington Township at 4:35 a.m. when his vehicle crossed the centerline and hit Springer’s oncoming vehicle. The impact caused Springer to lose control, with her vehicle leaving the roadway and overturning in a ditch. Hernandez-Miranda was cited with failure to maintain control, operating without insurance and operating without a valid license.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Contractor files bankruptcy; leaves trail of unhappy customers

MUKWONAGO, Wis. - A construction business with a noble-sounding name has shut down operations and left behind a trail of unhappy customers. Julie Aguilar in Mukwonago would like to do more in her attic than stow away Christmas gifts – renovating the attic into a home office was her Christmas present last year.
MUKWONAGO, WI
1520 The Ticket

World’s Richest Woman Donates $5 Million to Northern IL Goodwill

A billionaire philanthropist just made a large donation to Goodwill Industries across the nation, with a substantial amount coming to the Rockford region. The COVID-19 pandemic has been catastrophic for so many people; businesses and families have been ravaged. The struggle to regain the life that once was, for so many, will be a hardship that may never be overcome. Our community's social services play a very important roll in our region's recovery from the pandemic.
ROCKFORD, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Conceptual plans for Kwik Trip, hotel move forward

HARTLAND – The Village Board voted Monday night to move forward with conceptual plan reviews for a Kwik Trip on Hwy 83 and Vettleson Road and a hotel at 221 Cottonwood Ave. Troy Mleziva, real estate director with Kwik Trip, said the proposed convenience store is roughly five acres and has streets on all four sides.
HARTLAND, WI
All Badgers

All Badgers

Madison, WI
750
Followers
622
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Wisconsin athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/wisconsin

Comments / 0

Community Policy