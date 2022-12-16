ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Man accused of pointing gun at Ohio Walmart employees during robbery

By Adam Conn
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for a man in connection with a robbery at a southside Walmart store.

The man was seen leaving an emergency exit of a Walmart at the 3500 block of South High Street in the Far South neighborhood, according to a CPD incident report. The suspect was pushing a shopping cart, allegedly containing stolen items, to a black GMC Yukon.

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a robbery at a southside Walmart (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)
Bill passes banning dog, cat remains from being sold as pet food in Ohio

Two of Walmart’s loss prevention employees followed the man, who reportedly put the items in his car. The workers were able to take photos of the man at his car before the suspect pointed a gun at them. As he drove away southbound in the parking lot, he fired one round.

No one was injured when the shot was fired. The getaway Yukon did not have an attached license plate.

Columbus police asked anyone with information to call its Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

WOWK 13 News

