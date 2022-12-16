Four high-rise residential towers proposed along Sacramento’s American River

It’s among the most ambitious proposals for new housing in Sacramento in years: four high-rise residential towers on the banks of the American River with a combined 826 units.

American River One, as the project is being called, may not happen for a few years. But the local developer and renowned architecture firm behind the proposal think the local market could eventually support the plan.

“You have to be forward thinking sometimes in order for big things to happen,” said Anthony Scotch, the project development manager.

The development is proposed for 450 and 500 Bercut Drive, site of the former Rusty Duck and Hungry Hunter restaurants. Bercut Drive runs off Richards Boulevard, just east of Interstate 5.

Besides its proximity to the river, the project site is also close to a planned Kaiser Permanente hospital complex in the Railyards and a sprawling state office complex under construction on Richards Boulevard.

The proposed development would border a bike and pedestrian trail on the south shore of the American River. Residents would have direct views of the river and the American River Parkway from rooftop terraces, balconies and a large common area deck.

“Sacramento has ignored its rivers,” said Julian Watt, associate principal with LPA Design Studios, the project architect . “This is a natural asset and it’s a terrific site (for the project).”

City leaders and developers have long advocated for adding ambitious housing developments along the city’s riverfront, but few have been built. One of the largest proposals was The Docks, which called for 1,100 housing units, offices and parks to be built on a 29-acre site between Front Street and the Sacramento River. The city approved that plan in 2009, but it was never built.

West Sacramento has had far more success adding housing to its riverfront. Hundreds of condos and apartments have been built or are under construction in that city’s Bridge District , a once-industrial area near the Tower Bridge and Sutter Health Park.

The American River One proposal would include two towers standing nearly 200 feet tall, each with more than 270 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. A third tower with 175 apartments would stand 150 feet tall, while a fourth, 109-foot tower would have 89 units.