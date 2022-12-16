ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

WATCH: Florida men thrown from tumbling tanker truck carrying cooking oil

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31UYwn_0jktwaXN00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Two Florida men were lucky to escape serious injury Thursday when they were ejected through the front windshield of a tanker truck carrying over 1,300 gallons of cooking oil.

A crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol indicates that the tanker, which was being driven by a 22-year-old Fort Lauderdale man, was traveling through Lee County around 10 a.m. when the driver lost control.

A nearby security camera captured footage of the ensuing crash.

Motorcyclist captured video of fiery, multi-car crash that almost killed him

In the video, the speeding truck can be seen spinning 180 degrees as it tumbles onto its driver’s side. The two men are simultaneously ejected from the truck’s front windshield into a wave of spilled cooking oil.

Both men suffered only minor injuries, officials with the Florida Highway Patrol said. Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt, according to the crash report.

It was not immediately clear how or why the driver lost control. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 9

Kelly Brown
4d ago

When trucks have accidents, and spill out the contents, it's ALWAYS gas, oil, liquid asphalt, paint, full portable toilets and every other dangerous crap known to man. It's NEVER cotton candy, bubble gum, or teddy bears- Strange.

Reply(1)
2
Related
wfla.com

Driver on life support after crashing into Florida river

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — The driver who crashed into the Caloosahatchee River Saturday morning is on life support, according to a report by NBC affiliate WBBH. WBBH said the driver’s family confirmed that he suffered serious brain injuries in the traffic incident on the Caloosahatchee Bridge in Fort Myers.
FORT MYERS, FL
Carscoops

Florida HOA Tells Owner Rivian R1T Can’t Be Parked Outside

A Floridian homeowners association doesn’t want one of its members to park their new all-electric Rivain R1T outside. The rule dates back to the 1980s and has the truck owner digging in for a battle. Precedent indicates that the Rivian might end up getting to stay on the street and the HOA might be in for a surprise.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

1 killed, 1 hospitalized after wrong-way wreck in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - One driver was killed and another was taken to the hospital after they were involved in a wrong-way wreck in Doral, police said. According to Miami-Dade Police, the driver of a 2015 Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on Northwest 25th Street when he veered into the westbound lanes and crashed head-on into a 2021 Honda CR-V along the 9900 block, just before 3:50 a.m., Sunday.
DORAL, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut

A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WFLA

Florida woman wins $5M top lottery prize

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was the latest jackpot winner to claim a top prize from the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. Maria Pagan, 69, of Hollywood, chose to receive her $5 million top prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698. According to the Florida Lottery, Pagan […]
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

125K+
Followers
26K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy