ComicBook
HBO's The Last of Us TV Spot Shows Off Clickers and More Threats
HBO's The Last of Us is just under a month away now, and ahead of that January release, previews of the show are becoming more plentiful. Just this week, for example, we got another TV spot for The Last of Us following the one released just a few days ago. The last one showed off things like more footage of Troy Baker who plays Joel in the games which this newer TV spot is all about the many threats in the world of The Last of Us.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Says Season 2 Will Test Trek's Morality
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will push Star Trek's ethical boundaries, according to series star Anson Mount. Mount is currently helping to promote Paramount+'s launch in new European markets. Star Trek fansite TrekZone asked Mount about what they perceive as a more militaristic leaning morality in Strange New Worlds compared to past Star Trek shows, given the treatment of the Gorn and the resolution of the first season's finale. Mount responded by saying that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will continue to pull at those threads, looking into whether there really is a diplomatic solution to any given conflict.
ComicBook
Wonder Woman: James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot Exit Rumors
The future of DC's movies, television shows, and more has been in a new territory, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are steering the ship at DC Studios. After news broke last week that Gunn will be writing a new reboot of Superman, which will not be starring previous Superman actor Henry Cavill. This, combined with speculation that Jason Momoa could ultimately be done as Aquaman after next year's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — but could potentially return to the DC Universe as the alien bounty hunter Lobo, has led to some speculation about whether or not other existing actors in the franchise will be exiting. One prevailing theory has been that Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman might join that club, especially after the news that Patty Jenkins' incarnation of Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward.
ComicBook
Better Call Saul Star Will Be "Wallowing" for the Rest of His Life Over Role
No matter how many roles they take on in their career, some performers are always known for one specific character, with Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk recently reflecting on how he doubts he'll ever get a role as exceptional as Saul Goodman and how he'll be "wallowing" the rest of his life about it. Despite the seemingly morose connotation of the actor "wallowing," Odenkirk detailed how proud he was of his time on the series and the ways in which the series finale managed to surprise him. The ending took audiences by surprise, as well, given how much of the series took place before the events of Breaking Bad yet concluded by exploring the aftermath of that storyline.
ComicBook
Babylon Releases Naughty and Nice Trailers
The new movie Babylon has decided to release two different kinds of trailers before the Christmas holiday – one naughty, and one nice. As you can see below, The "Nice Trailer" for Babylon frames the film as the collective efforts of the main cast (and all their collaborators) to push the film industry out of the Silent Film Era and into a bold new enduring future. Brad Pitt's character is framed as the classic movie star dreaming of something bigger and better in his career, while Margot Robbie is framed as the sassy and beautiful newcomer who signals that new era's arrival.
ComicBook
The Witcher Showrunner Hints at Reason Behind Henry Cavill Exit
After Season 3, Liam Hemsworth will be playing Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's The Witcher series. Why Henry Cavill has stepped away from the role of a character he loves so much, we still don't know. Whether it's pure professionalism or an NDA or both, all parties involved aren't providing any details on the matter. Because of this, assumptions and speculation are dominating the narrative. Many assume Cavill stepped away from the role to pursue other roles, such as Superman and Warhammer. However, reports from various sources have claimed the real reason Cavill has stepped away is due to creative differences with the writers and producers of the show. Naturally, these reports have bolstered protests against the show, which are largely centered around its deviation from the source material.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Showrunner Reveals if the Enterprise-E Will Appear
The USS Enterprise-E will not be showing up in Star Trek: Picard's final season, but a similar ship will. The USS Enterprise-E debuted in the film Star Trek: First Contact and was the latest version of the USS Enterprise seen in Star Trek when the franchise disappeared for a while. Some fans may wonder what became of it and hope to see it again in Picard's final season, but that won't be the case. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas confirmed that the Enterprise-E won't be a part of Star Trek: Picard. However, another ship that is of the same Sovereign class as the Enterprise-E, will appear.
ComicBook
Arrow Star Stephen Amell Reveals Interest In Playing a Batman Villain in the DCU
Stephen Amell is best known for playing Oliver Queen/Green Arrow on Arrow and in the Arrowverse for many years, and now that the series has come to an end, many fans are wondering if the actor will ever be a part of the DC universe again. There have been a lot of shakeups in DC now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have stepped into their roles as co-CEOs of DC Studios. It was revealed this week that Henry Cavill will not be returning as Superman and that the Gal Gadot-led Wonder Woman 3 is no longer happening. Now, there are rumors that some DC actors could return in new roles. Amell was recently interviewed by Geek House Show and was asked if he'd want to play the Green Arrow in the DCU or someone else.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Mark Hamill Reveals If His Feelings About The Last Jedi Have Changed
This week marked five years since Star Wars: The Last Jedi was released in theatres. The movie was helmed by Rian Johnson and has become the most divisive film of the entire franchise. The movie was loved by critics, earning 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, but its audience score is down to 42% due to some extreme review-bombing. In honor of the movie's anniversary, many people took to social media to celebrate the film, which many consider the best of the Disney era. One fan took to Twitter to ask Mark Hamill if his thoughts have changed on the movie. Previously, the actor talked about how Luke Skywalker's arc in the film mirrors his own life, and while he initially wasn't a fan of the character's direction, he changed his mind after he saw the finished film.
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite Cult Horror Movie Set to Make Shudder Debut in 2023
Last night during Joe Bob's Ghoultide Get-Together, Shudder made a surprise announcement that has the horror community buzzing: Andrzej Żuławski's cult 1981 horror movie Possession is finally coming to the streaming service. Though originally just the trailer for the film was shown, Shudder's Head of Programming Sam Zimmerman confirmed the movie was finally coming to the service at the start of the new year. Though a full calendar of what to expect from the service in January of 2023 hasn't been announced just yet, confirmation that some horror fans can FINALLY see Possession starting in just a few weeks.
ComicBook
Wednesday: Tim Burton Insisted on One Pivotal Song
Music is an integral part of Wednesday, setting the tone for the latest stab at an Addams Family project. Because of the viral nature of Wednesday's (Jenna Ortega) winter formal dance, "Goo Goo Muck" by The Cramps started charting 40 years after it was first released. In another moment, Tim Burton—producer of the show and director of the first few episodes—chose the song Wednesday plays on her cello at the end of one of the episodes.
ComicBook
New Animated Movie Debuts With Near-Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
Avatar: The Way of the Water hit theaters this weekend, and while it's most certainly winning the box office, it isn't actually the highest-rated movie to be released. The James Cameron-directed sequel currently has a 78% critics score and 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes which doesn't quite match up to Puss in Boots: The Last Wish's 97% and 98%. The new animated movie sees the return of Antonio Banderas as Puss in Boots as he copes with being down to the last of his nine lives, and finds himself hunted by Goldilocks and the Three Bears. You can check out some of the reviews for the animated film below...
