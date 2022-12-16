Stephen Amell is best known for playing Oliver Queen/Green Arrow on Arrow and in the Arrowverse for many years, and now that the series has come to an end, many fans are wondering if the actor will ever be a part of the DC universe again. There have been a lot of shakeups in DC now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have stepped into their roles as co-CEOs of DC Studios. It was revealed this week that Henry Cavill will not be returning as Superman and that the Gal Gadot-led Wonder Woman 3 is no longer happening. Now, there are rumors that some DC actors could return in new roles. Amell was recently interviewed by Geek House Show and was asked if he'd want to play the Green Arrow in the DCU or someone else.

2 DAYS AGO