Suspect shot by police charged after being accused of assaulting METRO officers
After another dangerous incident happens on a Houston METRO bus, transportation officials reassure riders that it is a safe system.
18-year-old charged with capital murder after 2 men killed in close-range shooting in SW Houston
Houston police are searching for the suspect over a month after a 19-year-old and a 29-year-old were found dead in a store parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.
HPD: Driver leads police on chase from Willowbrook to Humble
HUMBLE, Texas — A police chase across the north side stretched for more than 10 miles early Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department. This started in the Willowbrook area near Highway 249 and FM 1960. There was a report of a man driving erratically in the area. Houston...
'Organized crime is what it is': Police report 812 juggings in 2022 so far, a 13% increase from 2021
Police blame organized crime for the spike in a specific type of robbery cases compared to last year, and most victims don't realize they were being followed.
Man accused of shooting girlfriend in head outside bar in Montrose area
Police say the shooting happened after an argument. The suspect, who is the woman's boyfriend, got away.
9 migrants found in stolen truck after short police chase, HPD says
Police said the truck they were in was stolen, and the license plate was stolen from a different car. There were reportedly five people in the cab of the truck and four people in the bed.
3 families sue City of Houston over deadly police chases in Black neighborhoods
The three families are all dealing with the deaths of their loved ones who were innocent bystanders. Their attorney is attempting to prove that HPD engages in a pattern that violates the constitution.
KPLC TV
Houston teen arrested in connection with 3 Lake Charles armed robberies
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Houston juvenile has been arrested in connection to three armed robberies of businesses in Lake Charles, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. The armed robberies took place on November 28, December 5, and December 9, 2022, at businesses located on Gerstner Memorial Drive,...
Harris County tackles violent crime in Cypress Station
HCPH’s newest pilot, the Hospital-Linked Violence Interruption Program, launched Nov. 1 in unincorporated Harris County, including ZIP code 77090, which covers Cypress Station. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Harris County Public Health and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are working through new programs to reduce violent crime in the Cypress Station...
Carjacking suspect charged after leading police on chase in southwest Houston, HPD says
The 30-year-old suspect who was shot by police after hitting an innocent driver during a chase had three guns in his possession at the time of the shooting, officers said.
Man killed after being hit by car while fixing engine on Hwy 249, Houston police say
Investigators said the man pulled over on the highway after his car stalled when suddenly an SUV slammed into him in the middle of the night.
1 person shot during altercation with officers on METRORail light train near Midtown, HPD says
According to preliminary info by police, two officers initially stopped the suspect for unknown reasons before a fight broke out that spilled onto the train.
Worker recovering after being shot during convenience store robbery in SE Houston, police say
The clerk was mopping the store Friday night when a masked man barged in with a pistol demanding cash, according to investigators.
Houston Woman Charged in Sunday Night’s Fatal Stabbing in Nashville
December 19, 2022 – Homicide Unit detectives have charged Ruby Dozier, 42, of Houston, TX, with Sunday night’s fatal stabbing of Quintin Mason, 49, at 4th Avenue South and Church Street. More Crime!. Mason was found with a stab wound to his chest before he was transported to...
fox26houston.com
Woman stabs boyfriend to death in east Harris County: Sheriff
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly stabbing in east Harris County Sunday morning. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called to the 2400 block of Heather St. Based on preliminary details, Sheriff Gonzalez said...
Family of inmate who died while in custody ask for answers after manner of death ruled as homicide
The inmate's mother said she found out her son's condition from a doctor, but the Harris County Sheriff's Office refutes the claim and said she was contacted by an advocate.
Officers hurt after trying to save woman trapped in flaming car after fatal crash: Friendswood PD
One police officer was burned, and another suffered smoke inhalation after trying to save the woman before she died, investigators said.
fox26houston.com
1 dead, 3 others shot after 'disturbance' at Third Ward bar
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together how a heated disturbance at a Third Ward bar resulted in a total of three people being shot, one of whom was killed. According to Houston police, it happened around 2 a.m. at The Oak Bar & Grill in the 2500 block of Southmore Blvd. near Texas Southern University. That's when officers were called to a "shooting in progress" and when they arrived, found a large crowd at the scene as well as four people with gunshot wounds.
UPDATE: Southwest Freeway reopens after big rig crash near Highway 288
HOUSTON — A jackknifed 18-wheeler was blocking the Southwest Freeway inbound near Highway 288 early Tuesday, causing delays most of the morning, according to the Houston Police Department. The crash came as rain made for wet roadways this morning. WEATHER: A look at your daily forecast. According to Houston...
HPD: Multiple shooters on the run after deadly shooting outside club near Museum District
HOUSTON — Multiple shooters are on the run after a deadly shooting at a club near the Museum District, according to Houston police. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at The Oak Bar & Grill on Southmore Boulevard near SH 288. Police said it started as a disturbance between...
