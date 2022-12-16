ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

HPD: Driver leads police on chase from Willowbrook to Humble

HUMBLE, Texas — A police chase across the north side stretched for more than 10 miles early Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department. This started in the Willowbrook area near Highway 249 and FM 1960. There was a report of a man driving erratically in the area. Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Harris County tackles violent crime in Cypress Station

HCPH’s newest pilot, the Hospital-Linked Violence Interruption Program, launched Nov. 1 in unincorporated Harris County, including ZIP code 77090, which covers Cypress Station. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Harris County Public Health and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are working through new programs to reduce violent crime in the Cypress Station...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman stabs boyfriend to death in east Harris County: Sheriff

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly stabbing in east Harris County Sunday morning. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called to the 2400 block of Heather St. Based on preliminary details, Sheriff Gonzalez said...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

1 dead, 3 others shot after 'disturbance' at Third Ward bar

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together how a heated disturbance at a Third Ward bar resulted in a total of three people being shot, one of whom was killed. According to Houston police, it happened around 2 a.m. at The Oak Bar & Grill in the 2500 block of Southmore Blvd. near Texas Southern University. That's when officers were called to a "shooting in progress" and when they arrived, found a large crowd at the scene as well as four people with gunshot wounds.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

UPDATE: Southwest Freeway reopens after big rig crash near Highway 288

HOUSTON — A jackknifed 18-wheeler was blocking the Southwest Freeway inbound near Highway 288 early Tuesday, causing delays most of the morning, according to the Houston Police Department. The crash came as rain made for wet roadways this morning. WEATHER: A look at your daily forecast. According to Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
