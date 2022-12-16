Authorities are investigating a single-car crash that left one person dead in Reseda on Sunday. According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash was first reported at around 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Wilbur Avenue and Saticoy Street. Aerial footage from the scene showed the car, a silver Toyota Camry, lying on its side against a light pole. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no information available on their identity. A second occupant of the vehicle was able to exit the vehicle on their own. They sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment, where they are reported to be in fair condition. Detective Lisset Fuentes reported that the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it appeared that the driver lost control, veering to the right. At some point they became airborne before slamming into the pole. Investigators were unable to provide further information.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO