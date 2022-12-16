Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Shooting in Sun Valley Leaves Man Dead; Suspect Sought
A 20-year old man was fatally shot in a department store parking lot in Sun Valley, and authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find his killer. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division responded at 9:58 p.m. Monday to a shots fired call at a Kohl’s department store at 8501 Laurel Canyon Blvd. near Roscoe Boulevard where they learned the victim was shot while sitting in a white Chrysler van, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Police Seeking Hit-And-Run Motorist Involved in Bicyclist’s Injury
Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to find a hit-and-run motorist who injured a bicyclist in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles. The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. on Dec. 7 at Venice and Hauser boulevards, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “A Toyota Camry was traveling...
2urbangirls.com
mynewsla.com
KTLA.com
Bodycam video released showing fatal 2021 La Habra police shootout
The Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that an officer with the La Habra Police Department was legally justified in fatally shooting a man outside of the police department in August 2021. The shooting occurred Aug. 6, 2021 after a woman noticed a dark-colored sedan tailgating her on...
signalscv.com
19-year-old dies in apparent accident at construction site
Medical examiners Monday identified a 19-year-old man who died in what’s believed to be an accident at a construction site in the early morning hours. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed that Preston Bolder, 19, of Valencia, was pronounced dead at 3:23 a.m. Monday. Santa Clarita Valley...
mynewsla.com
Clerk Pepper-Sprayed During Confrontation at Perris Business
A clerk at a Perris business was allegedly pepper-sprayed Monday during a confrontation with a 27-year-old man, who was immediately apprehended. David Chavez of Riverside was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of tear gas and brandishing a weapon not in self defense, both misdemeanors, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Burglary Suspect with Sword Barricaded in Venice
A Los Angeles police SWAT team responded to a report of a barricaded burglary suspect allegedly armed with a sword in Venice Monday. The initial call was made around 12:26 p.m. regarding a man with a sword outside of a residence in the 400 block of Santa Clara Avenue in Venice, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im.
One killed following single-car crash in Reseda
Authorities are investigating a single-car crash that left one person dead in Reseda on Sunday. According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash was first reported at around 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Wilbur Avenue and Saticoy Street. Aerial footage from the scene showed the car, a silver Toyota Camry, lying on its side against a light pole. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no information available on their identity. A second occupant of the vehicle was able to exit the vehicle on their own. They sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment, where they are reported to be in fair condition. Detective Lisset Fuentes reported that the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it appeared that the driver lost control, veering to the right. At some point they became airborne before slamming into the pole. Investigators were unable to provide further information.
foxla.com
Family leaving Christmas party escapes after being chased, shot at in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. - A Southern California family is thankful to be alive after a terrifying encounter in Compton over the weekend. Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the family of three became the victims of what they’re calling a "failed attempted robbery" when their vehicle was shot at multiple times shortly after leaving a Christmas party at their church.
mynewsla.com
Man, Woman Charged in Connection with Deadly Drive-by
A man and woman were charged Monday in connection with a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana that killed a mother of three who was not the intended target. Mark Remmers, 19, of Orange, was charged with murder with a special circumstances allegation of gang activity. He also was charged with two counts of attempted murder and faces sentencing enhancements for discharge of a gun causing death, gang activity, committing a crime while out on custody in another case and attempted premeditated murder.
mynewsla.com
One Dead, One Hospitalized in Santa Ana Shooting
One person died and another was hospitalized after a shooting in Santa Ana Sunday. The Santa Ana Police Department reported it received a call from a hospital around 1:45 a.m. Sunday regarding a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. The man, who was expected to survive,...
KTLA.com
Los Angeles shooting suspect arrested in West Virginia
A man accused of shooting two tourists from the United Kingdom in Los Angeles this summer was arrested in West Virginia on Monday, according to authorities. The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team arrested 25-year-old Brandon Manyo Dixon near Charleston.
mynewsla.com
Accused Driver in Fatal Santa Ana Drive-By Shooting Due in Court
A woman accused of being behind the wheel in a deadly drive-by shooting of an innocent bystander in Santa Ana is due to be arraigned Tuesday, while her alleged accomplice will go to court early next month on a murder charge. Brooke Victoria De La Cruz , 24, of Orange,...
newsantaana.com
A man was fatally shot in a parked vehicle, in Santa Ana, and another victim was injured
On Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 1:46 a.m., SAPD Communications received a call from a local hospital regarding an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso. The victim had been transported to the hospital by a friend who also disclosed to the hospital staff of...
mynewsla.com
Pair Killed When Sports Car Plows into Tree in Corona
A driver and his passenger were killed when the sports car they were in slammed into a tree near downtown Corona, authorities said Monday. Austin Hornung, 25, and Robert Dissmore, 22, both of Corona, were fatally injured shortly after midnight Saturday on East Ontario Avenue, near Magnolia Avenue, according to the Corona Police Department.
Police Search for Driver Who Killed Man in South LA
Police appealed to the public Saturday for help finding the driver of a dark SUV who struck and killed a man walking in a crosswalk in South Los Angeles and fled the scene.
orangecountytribune.com
Murder suspect is arrested
A 33-year-old man from Temecula was arrested on Saturday for the murder of a 31-year-old Los Angeles man in Huntington Beach earlier this month. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, Tyrell Avion Lee was arrested and charged with the killing of Jimmy Sengpaseauth on Dec. 5.
mynewsla.com
Man Struck, Killed While Riding His Scooter on SJ Street
A 35-year-old man riding a scooter was struck and killed on a San Jacinto street in a collision with an SUV, authorities said Monday. Arthur St. Clair of Norco was fatally injured about 10:20 p.m. Sunday on South San Jacinto Avenue, near Midway Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
