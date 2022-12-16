The Erie School Board met held the December meeting Monday, December 12 with a focus on the Tax Levy and moving forward with projects. Some members of the building and grounds committee took a tour of Hamilton Elementary which is a state-of-the-art facility that has many similar concepts that are planned for our new elementary. Lance Coers commented that the visit made him more comfortable about the open concept stating that it was “seamless” and not chaotic like he had envisioned adding that “it seemed like everybody was teaching together instead of everybody in their own room”. For Jason Norman, the courtyard playground was helpful to see. It seemed very natural in the middle of the building and made sense. Norman felt that it was “time well spent”, and he is excited to see how our plans turn out.

ERIE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO