F/S Lady Panther Tournament Schedule
The Lady Panther F/S basketball team will play in a one-day 8 team tournament in Manlius hosted by Bureau Valley on Monday, December 26th. The Panther’s first game is at 9:00AM against ROWVA/Williamsfield.
Davenport North coach: Game officials used derogatory words toward me
On Tuesday, December 8th, Davenport North and Pleasant Valley played what seemed like an ordinary basketball game at Pleasant Valley. Later that night, via social media, Davenport North basketball coach Marquez Davis made a post alleging the three officials at the game, at separate times, used derogatory and racial slurs towards him during the game. […]
Obituary- Gary Hinrichs
Gary Hinrichs, 73, of Prophetstown, died December 12, 2022 at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa FL. Gary was born March 12, 1949 in Sterling, Il the son of Robert and Betty (Buck) Hinrichs. He married Debra Walker on August 16, 1965 in Rock Falls. Gary enjoyed Drag Racing, Funny Cars,...
KWQC
Winning Powerball ticket for $500,000 sold in Prophetstown
PROPETSTOWN, Ill. (KWQC) - A winning Powerball ticket was sold for the Wednesday night drawing at a grocery store in Prophetstown. The winning ticket was bought at Shaws Marketplace, at 214 Washington St. in Prophetstown, according to a media release from Illinois Lottery. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball, they also added the game’s ‘Power Play’ to win $500,000 after the Dec. 14 drawing. The winning numbers were: 36-51-59-66-68 and Powerball 25.
There’s a method to snow and ice removal. Here is Galesburg’s plan once winter arrives
Confidence remains high that accumulating snow, bitter cold temperatures and strong winds will cause major impacts to holiday travel Thursday through Friday. That’s according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, which is tracking a significant winter storm system for Thursday into Friday. Accumulating snow and strong winds could cause travel impacts all across the area, especially Thursday night.
Erie School Board Members Tour Elementary School Similar To One Planned
The Erie School Board met held the December meeting Monday, December 12 with a focus on the Tax Levy and moving forward with projects. Some members of the building and grounds committee took a tour of Hamilton Elementary which is a state-of-the-art facility that has many similar concepts that are planned for our new elementary. Lance Coers commented that the visit made him more comfortable about the open concept stating that it was “seamless” and not chaotic like he had envisioned adding that “it seemed like everybody was teaching together instead of everybody in their own room”. For Jason Norman, the courtyard playground was helpful to see. It seemed very natural in the middle of the building and made sense. Norman felt that it was “time well spent”, and he is excited to see how our plans turn out.
Monmouth food service employee marks 55 years
Monmouth College has honored 55-year-employee Carl Hamberg for his staggering continuous service with its food service provider, which is now Aramark. Monmouth recognized Hamberg for that 55-year milestone at its annual Employee Recognition Event, held Dec. 8 at the American Legion. Much has changed since Hamberg came to work at...
Driver ejected in fatal accident
UPDATE, Dec. 20, 2022, 10:45 a.m. — The person who was killed in the Whiteside County accident was identified Tuesday morning as Arthur J. Norton, 74, of Tampico, Ill. EARLIER: One person is dead after a rollover accident in rural Rock Falls last night. Whiteside County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on […]
Tiny Illinois Town with No Stoplight Has $500,000 Lottery Winner
Someone in a tiny Illinois town is likely a whole lot richer since someone there just bought a half million dollar winning lottery ticket. I saw NBC Chicago share the story of a $500,000 winning Powerball winner in Prophetstown, Illinois. It was Wednesday's drawing where the winning numbers were 36-51-59-66-68 and Powerball 25. The ticket was purchased at Shaw's Marketplace in Prophetstown and they quoted the manager as saying “I don’t know who bought the winning ticket but Prophetstown is a tiny town with less than 2,000 people - we don’t even have a stoplight - so the probability that it’s someone from our hometown is highly likely.”
An Iowa and Illinois Gas Station Is Offering 40 Cents Off Per Gallon Today
Gas prices are super unpredictable right now. On your way to work, it could be $3, on the way home it could be $4. With prices putting so much pressure on our wallets the last year, one company is looking to alleviate the stresses of the holiday season with a special deal.
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 8-14, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 8-14, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
Covid Restrictions Hit Illinois College, Will We See More Illinois School Shutdowns?
With covid numbers spiking in Illinois, one state college has asked community members to make changes to help prevent the spread of the virus. As another semester comes to a close, Western Illinois University encourages all University community members to continue to follow CDC and campus guidance to assist in the mitigation of the COVID-19 virus.
Large police presence in downtown Davenport early Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A large police presence was seen in downtown Davenport early Sunday. Police we’re near Iowa Avenue and 2nd Street near the Iowa on-ramp to the Arsenal Bridge. Both Davenport police and Iowa State Patrol were on the scene around 4 a.m. This is a developing...
Police release name of pedestrian killed after being hit by SUV in Davenport
Circle K offers 40 cents off a gallon Friday for Fuel Day. On Friday for Circle K Fuel Day more than 300 Circle K stores throughout Illinois, Iowa and Missouri, will have customers save 40 cents per gallon* of fuel at the pump between 3 and 6 p.m., according to a media release.
No Injuries Reported as Monmouth Fire Department Responds to Structure Fire
At 4:59 AM, December 18th, 2022, the Monmouth Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire. in a residence located at 817 South 1st Street. When Monmouth Firefighters arrived on scene, they found. the residence heavily involved with fire which was also impinging on the neighbor’s garage. Crews from.
No injuries in suspicious fire
No injuries were reported in what investigators are calling an intentional fire in Galesburg early this morning. The Galesburg Fire Department was called to a structure fire in the 700 block of S. Chambers Street at about 2 a.m. on Sunday, December 18. They responded with all three stations and the 11 personnel on duty. […]
Area Counties moved up to High Community Spread of COVID-19
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced that COVID-19 levels are on the rise, with three area counties at the High Community Level for COVID-19 transmission. DeKalb, Lee and Woodford Counties have elevated numbers of new cases, however Putnam, Bureau and LaSalle County currently remain at a low level. In the last week 82 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 statewide. IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra is reminding the public that basic health precautions are especially important when it comes to protecting members of the family who are most vulnerable, including older family members and the very young.
Suspected Burlington shoplifter damages multiple cars during high-speed pursuit
BURLINGTON, Iowa — A report of a Walmart shoplifter led to a high-speed police chase that damaged multiple cars throughout Burlington and West Burlington on Sunday, according to a West Burlington Police Department news release. Around 6:13 p.m. on Sunday, West Burlington police responded to Walmart for a report...
1 resident evacuated from apartment fire on South Chambers Street in Galesburg. Cause ruled intentional
A fire that resulted in the total loss of a two-story structure on South Chambers Street early Sunday morning has been determined to be intentional. One resident was evacuated from a second-story apartment and no injuries were reported. The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 795 S....
Dubuque man stabbed and shot another man with a BB gun over boots
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -Dubuque police say a man stabbed another man and shot him with a BB gun in an argument over a pair of boots. That’s according to the Telegraph Herald. This happened Friday night at the 2900 block on Central Avenue. 31 year old Blake Drapeau was...
