Mercer County, IL

aroundptown.com

F/S Lady Panther Tournament Schedule

The Lady Panther F/S basketball team will play in a one-day 8 team tournament in Manlius hosted by Bureau Valley on Monday, December 26th. The Panther’s first game is at 9:00AM against ROWVA/Williamsfield.
MANLIUS, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Davenport North coach: Game officials used derogatory words toward me

On Tuesday, December 8th, Davenport North and Pleasant Valley played what seemed like an ordinary basketball game at Pleasant Valley. Later that night, via social media, Davenport North basketball coach Marquez Davis made a post alleging the three officials at the game, at separate times, used derogatory and racial slurs towards him during the game. […]
DAVENPORT, IA
aroundptown.com

Obituary- Gary Hinrichs

Gary Hinrichs, 73, of Prophetstown, died December 12, 2022 at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa FL. Gary was born March 12, 1949 in Sterling, Il the son of Robert and Betty (Buck) Hinrichs. He married Debra Walker on August 16, 1965 in Rock Falls. Gary enjoyed Drag Racing, Funny Cars,...
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
KWQC

Winning Powerball ticket for $500,000 sold in Prophetstown

PROPETSTOWN, Ill. (KWQC) - A winning Powerball ticket was sold for the Wednesday night drawing at a grocery store in Prophetstown. The winning ticket was bought at Shaws Marketplace, at 214 Washington St. in Prophetstown, according to a media release from Illinois Lottery. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball, they also added the game’s ‘Power Play’ to win $500,000 after the Dec. 14 drawing. The winning numbers were: 36-51-59-66-68 and Powerball 25.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

There’s a method to snow and ice removal. Here is Galesburg’s plan once winter arrives

Confidence remains high that accumulating snow, bitter cold temperatures and strong winds will cause major impacts to holiday travel Thursday through Friday. That’s according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, which is tracking a significant winter storm system for Thursday into Friday. Accumulating snow and strong winds could cause travel impacts all across the area, especially Thursday night.
GALESBURG, IL
aroundptown.com

Erie School Board Members Tour Elementary School Similar To One Planned

The Erie School Board met held the December meeting Monday, December 12 with a focus on the Tax Levy and moving forward with projects. Some members of the building and grounds committee took a tour of Hamilton Elementary which is a state-of-the-art facility that has many similar concepts that are planned for our new elementary. Lance Coers commented that the visit made him more comfortable about the open concept stating that it was “seamless” and not chaotic like he had envisioned adding that “it seemed like everybody was teaching together instead of everybody in their own room”. For Jason Norman, the courtyard playground was helpful to see. It seemed very natural in the middle of the building and made sense. Norman felt that it was “time well spent”, and he is excited to see how our plans turn out.
ERIE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Monmouth food service employee marks 55 years

Monmouth College has honored 55-year-employee Carl Hamberg for his staggering continuous service with its food service provider, which is now Aramark. Monmouth recognized Hamberg for that 55-year milestone at its annual Employee Recognition Event, held Dec. 8 at the American Legion. Much has changed since Hamberg came to work at...
MONMOUTH, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Driver ejected in fatal accident

UPDATE, Dec. 20, 2022, 10:45 a.m. — The person who was killed in the Whiteside County accident was identified Tuesday morning as Arthur J. Norton, 74, of Tampico, Ill. EARLIER: One person is dead after a rollover accident in rural Rock Falls last night. Whiteside County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on […]
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
KICK AM 1530

Tiny Illinois Town with No Stoplight Has $500,000 Lottery Winner

Someone in a tiny Illinois town is likely a whole lot richer since someone there just bought a half million dollar winning lottery ticket. I saw NBC Chicago share the story of a $500,000 winning Powerball winner in Prophetstown, Illinois. It was Wednesday's drawing where the winning numbers were 36-51-59-66-68 and Powerball 25. The ticket was purchased at Shaw's Marketplace in Prophetstown and they quoted the manager as saying “I don’t know who bought the winning ticket but Prophetstown is a tiny town with less than 2,000 people - we don’t even have a stoplight - so the probability that it’s someone from our hometown is highly likely.”
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
KWQC

Large police presence in downtown Davenport early Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A large police presence was seen in downtown Davenport early Sunday. Police we’re near Iowa Avenue and 2nd Street near the Iowa on-ramp to the Arsenal Bridge. Both Davenport police and Iowa State Patrol were on the scene around 4 a.m. This is a developing...
DAVENPORT, IA
977wmoi.com

No Injuries Reported as Monmouth Fire Department Responds to Structure Fire

At 4:59 AM, December 18th, 2022, the Monmouth Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire. in a residence located at 817 South 1st Street. When Monmouth Firefighters arrived on scene, they found. the residence heavily involved with fire which was also impinging on the neighbor’s garage. Crews from.
MONMOUTH, IL
Local 4 WHBF

No injuries in suspicious fire

No injuries were reported in what investigators are calling an intentional fire in Galesburg early this morning. The Galesburg Fire Department was called to a structure fire in the 700 block of S. Chambers Street at about 2 a.m. on Sunday, December 18. They responded with all three stations and the 11 personnel on duty. […]
GALESBURG, IL
wglc.net

Area Counties moved up to High Community Spread of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced that COVID-19 levels are on the rise, with three area counties at the High Community Level for COVID-19 transmission. DeKalb, Lee and Woodford Counties have elevated numbers of new cases, however Putnam, Bureau and LaSalle County currently remain at a low level. In the last week 82 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 statewide. IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra is reminding the public that basic health precautions are especially important when it comes to protecting members of the family who are most vulnerable, including older family members and the very young.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL

