Colorado State

Governor Polis Takes Action in Response to COVID-19, RSV, Influenza, and other Respiratory Illnesses

With cases of influenza, COVID-19, and RSV rising across the nation, this past week Governor Polis signed an Executive Order amending and extending the current COVID-19 disaster declaration that includes RSV, influenza, and other respiratory illnesses. Pediatric wards across the country, including some in Colorado, are filling with sick children.
1310kfka.com

Largest outbreak of avian flu in CO history killing raptors

It’s the largest outbreak of bird flu the state has ever seen, and now, it’s claiming the lives of the endangered bald eagle as well as hawks, owls, and snow geese. The Coloradoan reports the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program in Fort Collins said it’s seen 13 positive cases of bird flu just this past month in raptors, and there’s nothing that can be done to save the birds. With more than 200 pair of nesting bald eagles in Colorado, the state is concerned more deaths are coming this winter. The bird flu also led to the killings of more than 4.5 million chickens, most of them in Weld County. For the full story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
yellowscene.com

More Than 200,000 Colorado Kids Could Lose Health Coverage, Experts Warn

Colorado saw the number of children without health insurance drop significantly between 2019 and 2021, according to a new report from Georgetown University. This reverses a trend from the previous two years. But Erin Miller – vice president for health initiatives for the Colorado Children’s Campaign – points to state...
arkvalleyvoice.com

What Does it Mean to be Classified as a Rural-Resort County?

The recent news that Chaffee County is now classified by the Chafee Housing Authority, based on Department of Housing definitions — as a “rural-resort” county is to some eyes, a somewhat shocking piece of news. Was this what we wanted for our high country county?. Are we...
CBS Denver

Coldest December temperatures in years will cause a dangerous situation

Extremely cold air from the arctic will be released into Colorado starting late Wednesday. Denver will experience the coldest December temperatures since 2016 while wind chills could be as low as -50 degrees even in the metro area.Until the polar cold front arrives Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will be chilly but near normal. Denver and most of the Front Range will reach the lower 40s on Monday and Tuesday with occasionally gusty wind up to 30 mph.Then everything changes in just a few hours late Wednesday.A rare Wind Chill Watch has already been issued starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday for wind...
CBS Denver

Colorado 4x4 Rescue and Recovery spokesman explains emergency situations during blizzards

New photos were posted on Saturday showing the dangerous conditions the Colorado 4x4 Rescue and Recovery team faced this week, as a blizzard ripped through the Colorado Eastern Plains."It is a challenge. It's not for the faint of heart," said Justin King, the Colorado 4x4 Rescue and Recovery spokesperson. "We were having to pull ourselves out quite a bit on this round of storm. Just driving around in conditions like that it's difficult," King said.King says the Morgan County undersheriff requested help from the non-profit on Monday. Over 20 volunteers were dispatched to the area and helped with 60 different missions in...
9NEWS

Coldest air in decades heading to Colorado this week

DENVER — Dangerously cold wind chills are expected this week in Colorado, ones that could rival the coldest air that eastern Colorado has seen in decades. Temperatures will be near 50 degrees on Wednesday afternoon in Denver, but 12-18 hours later they'll be below zero. That drop could rival some of Denver's top one- or two-day temperature drops on record.
northfortynews

Division of Insurance Works to Save Coloradans $326 million on Health Insurance in 2023

The Reinsurance Program, Colorado Option and federal assistance will save people money on health care. The Colorado Division of Insurance (DOI), part of the Department of Regulatory Agencies, has released the approved health insurance plans and premium information for 2023 for individual plans (for people who don’t get their insurance from an employer) and small group plans (for small employers with 2- 100 employees).
arkvalleyvoice.com

Stuck in Reverse: Dangerous Driving Behaviors Continue to Rise

Colorado State Troopers responding to more crashes in 2022 than last year. Given that the goal is to keep people alive and safe, practicing safe driving behaviors would seem to be a no-brainer. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, alarm bells sounded when Colorado hit a 20-year...
