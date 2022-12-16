Read full article on original website
Denver mother warns parents of RSV dangers as hospitals deal with 'tripledemic'
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra visited Colorado Monday to hold a roundtable discussion with pediatric experts about the "tripledemic" the state is currently facing.
Governor Polis Takes Action in Response to COVID-19, RSV, Influenza, and other Respiratory Illnesses
With cases of influenza, COVID-19, and RSV rising across the nation, this past week Governor Polis signed an Executive Order amending and extending the current COVID-19 disaster declaration that includes RSV, influenza, and other respiratory illnesses. Pediatric wards across the country, including some in Colorado, are filling with sick children.
Doctors urge parents to watch for bacterial infections
Kids in Colorado continue to get sick with respiratory illnesses, like RSV, the flu and COVID-19. Now, doctors are warning about a bacterial infection called group A strep.
7 fire safety tips for extreme cold about to hit Colorado
Colorado's state fire agency has released a list of fire safety tips to help keep Coloradans safe as extreme cold moves into the state. With windchills expected to hit -50 degrees in some areas, extreme caution will be needed. Here are seven tips related to safe warming, fire monitoring, and...
Largest outbreak of avian flu in CO history killing raptors
It’s the largest outbreak of bird flu the state has ever seen, and now, it’s claiming the lives of the endangered bald eagle as well as hawks, owls, and snow geese. The Coloradoan reports the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program in Fort Collins said it’s seen 13 positive cases of bird flu just this past month in raptors, and there’s nothing that can be done to save the birds. With more than 200 pair of nesting bald eagles in Colorado, the state is concerned more deaths are coming this winter. The bird flu also led to the killings of more than 4.5 million chickens, most of them in Weld County. For the full story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
More Than 200,000 Colorado Kids Could Lose Health Coverage, Experts Warn
Colorado saw the number of children without health insurance drop significantly between 2019 and 2021, according to a new report from Georgetown University. This reverses a trend from the previous two years. But Erin Miller – vice president for health initiatives for the Colorado Children’s Campaign – points to state...
What Does it Mean to be Classified as a Rural-Resort County?
The recent news that Chaffee County is now classified by the Chafee Housing Authority, based on Department of Housing definitions — as a “rural-resort” county is to some eyes, a somewhat shocking piece of news. Was this what we wanted for our high country county?. Are we...
Should you leave water dripping during a deep freeze?
An arctic front moving in will drop temperatures across the state to dangerously low numbers over the next few days.
-52° wind chill expected in Colorado: Frostbite within minutes
The National Weather Service is warning Coloradans about dangerously cold wind chills set to hit the state on Wednesday night and Thursday night. With windchills expected to be -30° or below across much of the state, frostbite on exposed skin within minutes will be a threat for many. The...
Above-norm temps, risk of "heavy snow" on the way to Colorado following -52° wind chill
While -52° wind chills are expected in parts of Colorado later this week, this weekend will bring a warm-up with a high likelihood of above-norm temperatures into the start of January. Medium-range forecast mapping from the National Weather Service looking 6 to 10 days out and then 8 to...
Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communities
A legal marijuana grow in Colorado.Photo byBrett Levin via Flickr. (Across Colorado) State officials warned the public about potential health risks with recreational marijuana sold in five communities across Colorado.
Big snow, 55 MPH winds: Attractions likely to close, dangerous travel expected in Colorado
Tourists and residents in Colorado should be warned – weather rolling into the state on Wednesday will impact many aspects of life. Not only will temperatures and wind chills be so cold they could be hazardous to health or even deadly, many businesses and attractions will likely close. Travel may also be impacted due to blowing snow and icy roads.
Coldest December temperatures in years will cause a dangerous situation
Extremely cold air from the arctic will be released into Colorado starting late Wednesday. Denver will experience the coldest December temperatures since 2016 while wind chills could be as low as -50 degrees even in the metro area.Until the polar cold front arrives Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will be chilly but near normal. Denver and most of the Front Range will reach the lower 40s on Monday and Tuesday with occasionally gusty wind up to 30 mph.Then everything changes in just a few hours late Wednesday.A rare Wind Chill Watch has already been issued starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday for wind...
Colorado 4x4 Rescue and Recovery spokesman explains emergency situations during blizzards
New photos were posted on Saturday showing the dangerous conditions the Colorado 4x4 Rescue and Recovery team faced this week, as a blizzard ripped through the Colorado Eastern Plains."It is a challenge. It's not for the faint of heart," said Justin King, the Colorado 4x4 Rescue and Recovery spokesperson. "We were having to pull ourselves out quite a bit on this round of storm. Just driving around in conditions like that it's difficult," King said.King says the Morgan County undersheriff requested help from the non-profit on Monday. Over 20 volunteers were dispatched to the area and helped with 60 different missions in...
Skeletal remains identified as man missing for 25 years
The Mesa County Coroner's Office says skeletal remains found in 2019 have been identified as a man who has been missing since 1997.
How Does This Happen? TSA, Airports & Local Gov’ts REALLY Need To Talk
Sometimes your country being a patchwork of one federal government, 50 separate state governments, and over 108,000 cities and towns (each with their own forms of governments), on top of the officials of 500 or so commercial airports, well, it can make for a whole lot of messes. Take what’s...
12 Secretive, Mythical and Just Plain Out-There Colorado Things
You may not realize it, but there are quite a lot of things in Colorado that would fit just fine inside an issue of the National Inquirer. There are secretive places, urban legends, conspiracies, and weird history surrounding our great state from every corner. Keep scrolling to learn about and...
Coldest air in decades heading to Colorado this week
DENVER — Dangerously cold wind chills are expected this week in Colorado, ones that could rival the coldest air that eastern Colorado has seen in decades. Temperatures will be near 50 degrees on Wednesday afternoon in Denver, but 12-18 hours later they'll be below zero. That drop could rival some of Denver's top one- or two-day temperature drops on record.
Division of Insurance Works to Save Coloradans $326 million on Health Insurance in 2023
The Reinsurance Program, Colorado Option and federal assistance will save people money on health care. The Colorado Division of Insurance (DOI), part of the Department of Regulatory Agencies, has released the approved health insurance plans and premium information for 2023 for individual plans (for people who don’t get their insurance from an employer) and small group plans (for small employers with 2- 100 employees).
Stuck in Reverse: Dangerous Driving Behaviors Continue to Rise
Colorado State Troopers responding to more crashes in 2022 than last year. Given that the goal is to keep people alive and safe, practicing safe driving behaviors would seem to be a no-brainer. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, alarm bells sounded when Colorado hit a 20-year...
