Fitchburg, MA

More than 130 homeless guinea pigs and rabbits, adoption fees waived

By Emma McCorkindale
WWLP
 4 days ago

BOSTON (WWLP) – The MSPCA-Angell and the Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) are waiving their adoption fees for rabbits and guinea pigs during the weekend.

December 17 and 18 will mark the 5th fee-waived event for small animals that MSPCA and NEAS have had this year, according to a news release sent to 22News from MSPCA.

The MSPCA centers in Boston, Methuen, and Cape Cod, and the NEAS in Salem have been pushed to the limits for housing small animals.

They have had two recent large intakes, such as 15 parakeets, 12 guinea pigs, six rats, and three rabbits that were surrendered from a single home in Plymouth County, while 16 rabbits were surrendered from a home in Worcester County. There are more than 130 guinea pigs and rabbits that are in need of homes.

    Photo courtesy of MSPCA
    Photo courtesy of MSPCA
    Photo courtesy of MSPCA
    Photo courtesy of MSPCA

At this weekend’s adoptathon, adopters will save $85 per rabbit and $30 per guinea pig, and that money can be re-applied toward the care of the new pets. Those interested in adopting an animal may register at their website .

“The surrenders happened for different reasons,” explained Bryn Rogers, assistant director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell. “One family became overwhelmed and could no longer care for the animals, while the other began experiencing health problems that impacted their ability to care for their animals.”

“What we’re seeing is kind of a perfect storm,” Rogers said. “We’re getting a high number of surrenders at a time of year when adoptions tend to slow down.”

WWLP

