DBusiness Daily Update: Detroit’s ButterCMS Acquired by Boston Tech Portfolio Company, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message.

Detroit’s ButterCMS Acquired by Boston Tech Portfolio Company

ButterCMS, a Detroit-based provider of headless CMS software tools and solutions for developers, has been acquired by Boston’s Tiugo Technologies (Tiugo), a PSG portfolio company offering a portfolio of market-leading API-first developer platforms in the content creation and digital collaboration markets.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Butter offers headless, API-first content management solutions for digitally native enterprises, mid-market companies, and SMBs. Founded in 2017, Butter’s platform allows customers to draft, manage, review, and publish marketing content to websites and online apps. Its features include flexible content modeling, real-time content updates, media libraries, multi-site and environment management, collaboration functionality, and a core suite of developer tools.

“As the digital revolution accelerates, ensuring companies have easy, efficient ways to publish and manage digital content across websites, apps and digital experiences is mission-critical,” says Jake Lumetta, CEO of ButterCMS. “With this in mind, we’ve developed our product ecosystem to help address these specific needs, and through our continued product innovation, we’re committed to providing our diverse, digital-forward customer base with the solutions they require. We’re eager to continue to serve our customers in even more powerful ways in collaboration with Tiugo and with the support of PSG.”

Tiugo Technologies is a PSG portfolio company that leverages PSG’s investment and operating experience to build a company of leading developer platform brands. Additional acquisitions bolstering Tiugo’s roster of brands and commitment to the software developer market are expected in 2023.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Butter to the Tiugo organization,” says Mark Hatton, PSG senior advisor and CEO of Tiugo. “We believe there is a substantial market for tools that help developers accelerate digital innovation. Our goal is for Tiugo to cultivate a suite of market-leading developer platforms focused on content creation and digital collaboration to help them scale successfully and effectively. Butter delivers enterprise-grade headless CMS capabilities to our launchpad, and we’re looking forward to expanding our offerings through future impactful acquisitions.”

Flagstar and New York Bank Are Uniting Under Flagstar Banner

Following the recent closing of the merger between New York Community Bank and Flagstar Bank, the joint leadership team announced plans to rebrand the combined company under one name — Flagstar.

While the name will be familiar, the associated brand, logo, and purpose-driven mission are designed to change the way customers think about NYCB and Flagstar and communicate the energy they will deliver as one.

The divisional bank concept has worked well for New York Community Bank while it was mostly in the New York City metro region, but now that it has acquired Flagstar, it is the 24th largest bank in the country with a national presence in several businesses.

That’s why, the company explains, the combined bank is moving forward with a completely refreshed Flagstar brand concept — a concept that can “more impactfully connect with customers one-to-one and directly influence their financial and personal well-being.”

There will be no immediate changes, and NYCB and Flagstar will operate under their existing brands for now.

Aramco Sponsors Michigan Science Center’s 10 th Anniversary $10 Holiday Admission

With support from Aramco Americas, the Michigan Science Center (Mi-Sci) is launching a special community access program celebrating its 10th birthday. The initiative kicks off with a community celebration Dec. 26, with a reduced admission price of $10 per person for everyone.

After that, the $10 reduced admission price will continue for Detroit residents and select underserved communities until Jan. 6.

Throughout 2023, Aramco will support other similar Mi-Sci 10th anniversary initiatives, which fall under the name “Powers of 10.” These activities are designed to benefit Detroit residents, K-12 teachers and students, and select underserved communities in the region:

Mi-Sci will offer $10 admission to all K-12 grade teachers.

Mi-Sci will provide one free youth museum ticket to all students who participate in Mi-Sci’s Aramco Traveling Science Programs, which are offered at locations throughout the state.

In June 2023, Mi-Sci will launch a community membership program, free to all libraries and partner social service agencies in Detroit.

“The Powers of 10 is a mathematical concept that centers on the exponential potential of the number 10 and the use of scientific notation to express it,” says Christian Greer, president and CEO of the Michigan Science Center. “It’s not always easy or affordable for some communities and schools to visit us. But, thanks to the generous support from Aramco for MiSci’s Powers of 10 anniversary year in 2023, we will be able to put even more people at the center of science.”

Aramco is active in the metro Detroit area with its Aramco Research Center-Detroit, located in Novi, developing innovative transportation solutions. It also is a founding member of the ACI Center of Excellence for Nonmetallic Building Materials in Farmington Hills.

“We are a company committed to R&D and technology,” says Nabeel I. AlAfaleg, president and CEO of Aramco Americas. “Supporting the Michigan Science Center’s efforts to welcome more people to their museum in 2023 in celebration of their 10th anniversary fits with our community programs to spark interest among youth in science and innovation.”

Last summer, Aramco Americas helped bring back Mi-Sci’s popular Aramco Traveling Science Program, which will run through May 2023 with geographic availability throughout the Lower and Upper Peninsulas. From June 2021 to May 2022, the program served 46,445 people at 104 events at schools, libraries, summer childcare and after-school programs, and other community groups in Michigan and Ohio.

Anyone interested in supporting the Michigan Science Center can visit here .

Menorah in the D Celebration to Light Up Downtown Detroit Dec. 18

The 12th Annual Menorah in the D, a community Hanukkah celebration held in Campus Martius, takes place at 5 p.m. Dec. 18.

As in 2021, this year’s event will be hybrid, having both live and streamed components. The in-person event begins at 5 p.m. and the livestream begins at 5:30, airing on the Chabad Lubavitch of Michigan Facebook and website.

In addition to the lighting of the menorah, the event will include a fire show, strolling entertainment, photo Ops with Dreidel Man and Smile Man, crafts, games, and treats for kids, complimentary snacks and hot beverages, and Chef Cari’s Kosher Food Truck.

For more information, visit here .

In Related News: The Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills will be waiving the admission fee to the museum for the remainder of 2022, providing an opportunity for the public to visit and — through the experience and knowledge gained during their visit — develop tools to raise awareness, educate, empower, and to stand up to hatred, antisemitism, and genocide.

In addition to free admission, the center also will offer additional tours and survivor talks Dec. 27-30, following the schedule below:

10:30 a.m., Docent-led tour

Noon, Survivor talk

1 p.m., Docent-led tour

The temporary exhibit, “To Paint is to Live: The Artwork of Erich Lichtblau-Leskly,” has been extended until April 30, 2023. This allows further opportunities to experience featured works by the artist kept secret and saved by his wife Elsa. Collected and displayed next to restored pieces from the artist’s life in Israel after the war, the exhibit provides insight into Lichtblau-Leskly’s experiences while in a concentration camp.

The post DBusiness Daily Update: Detroit’s ButterCMS Acquired by Boston Tech Portfolio Company, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .