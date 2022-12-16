ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

wmfe.org

Salvation Army's cold weather shelters in Orlando will open on Friday

Cold weather shelters are opening this week as Central Florida temperatures are forecasted to drop to the 30s. The Salvation Army in Orlando will open its cold weather shelters for men Friday through Tuesday. Spokesperson Robert Rockwell said no ID is needed to enter the shelter but men should make...
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

Experts stress cold weather safety ahead of a frigid holiday weekend

With a cold front expected to hit the east coast this weekend, experts are reminding people of cold weather safety tips ahead of the holidays. An arctic cold front is forecasted to sweep into Florida beginning Friday. The Panhandle and North Florida are expected to see the coldest temperatures, with lows falling below freezing and staying frigid through the holiday weekend. Central Florida could see freezing temperatures just north of the Tampa and Orlando. South and Southwest Florida could feel temperature lows in the 40s and 50s over Christmas Eve and Christmas.
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

After Hurricane Ian, federal support nears $4 billion

FEMA says federal support is nearing $4 billion after Hurricane Ian. The Federal Emergency Management Agency says the state of Florida has received $415 million, and individuals have gotten $833 million. More than $1.5 billion has been paid toward national flood insurance claims. Some 45,000 flood insurance claims were filed.
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

Florida gets several rounds of rain this week and a holiday weekend cold blast

Two storm systems will bring a lot of wet weather to Florida this week and some very chilly temperatures this weekend. The first weather system brings widespread rain to the Panhandle tonight and tomorrow morning. That large wave of showers spreads into north Florida and the Peninsula during the afternoon and evening. No severe weather is expected for anyone.
FLORIDA STATE

