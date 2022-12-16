With a cold front expected to hit the east coast this weekend, experts are reminding people of cold weather safety tips ahead of the holidays. An arctic cold front is forecasted to sweep into Florida beginning Friday. The Panhandle and North Florida are expected to see the coldest temperatures, with lows falling below freezing and staying frigid through the holiday weekend. Central Florida could see freezing temperatures just north of the Tampa and Orlando. South and Southwest Florida could feel temperature lows in the 40s and 50s over Christmas Eve and Christmas.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO