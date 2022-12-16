Read full article on original website
Randy Sams’ shelter preparing to help the community during winter weather
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana’s Randy Sams Outreach shelter is preparing to provide shelter to the city’s homeless. The shelter has purchased extra sleeping cots to accommodate people needing shelter. Right now, 70 people are sheltering at the center. Jennifer Lacefield, the shelter’s director, said that number...
Bossier woman keeps falconry traditions alive
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s a brisk winter’s morn just before Christmas, and Francie Forrester is taking members of the KTAL/KMSS family, their spouses and kids into the heart of the Red River bottoms. For most who have joined in the adventure, it’s their first time to be in close proximity to a Harris’s hawk.
TTPD: Suspects steal thousands from elderly woman
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Police are looking for two suspects who they say stole thousands of dollars from an elderly woman while shopping earlier this month. According to police, the woman was shopping in Hobby Lobby when one of the suspects took her purse from her wallet. She didn’t discover the theft until she went to pay at the register around 30 minutes later.
Caddo Parish Fire District 4 works to put out house fire in Keithville
Caddo Parish Fire District 4 works to put out house fire in Keithville (Source: John Phelan Caddo Fire District 4)
Continuing trend: attempted vehicle theft in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In the most recent attempt in a string of local car thefts, suspects attempted to take vehicles from a local rail yard Sunday morning. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted Union Pacific after someone targeted vehicles in the rail yard on Jewella Ave. around 5:30 a.m.
