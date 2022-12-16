TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Police are looking for two suspects who they say stole thousands of dollars from an elderly woman while shopping earlier this month. According to police, the woman was shopping in Hobby Lobby when one of the suspects took her purse from her wallet. She didn’t discover the theft until she went to pay at the register around 30 minutes later.

