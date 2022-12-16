ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

Dearborn Press & Guide

Family of man shot, killed by Dearborn police hires law firm

A 33-year-old armed Dearborn man was shot and killed in the lobby of the Dearborn Police Department at about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Neither the Michigan State Police, who is handling the investigation, nor Dearborn police has released many details on the...
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man charged with kidnapping woman in Warren, forcing her to take drugs, fleeing police

WARREN, Mich. – A Macomb County man has been charged after allegedly forcing a woman into his vehicle in Warren, making her take drugs and fleeing from police. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday, Dec. 19, that Macomb man Jerry Thompson, 41, has been charged with kidnapping following an incident that began on Dec. 11 in Warren and ended in Detroit.
WARREN, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Pittsfield police searching for man who exposed himself to woman in Walmart

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Police are looking for a man who exposed himself to a woman inside an Ann Arbor-area Walmart Friday morning. At about 7:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, police were told a customer at the Pittsfield Township Walmart, 7000 E. Michigan Ave., was approached by a man inside the store who exposed himself, according to the Pittsfield Township Department of Public Safety.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect falls while trying to run from Inkster traffic stop

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A passenger in a vehicle stopped for speeding in Inkster didn't get far when he tried to run from police Thursday night. Michigan State Police pulled over the vehicle around 8:05 p.m. in the area of Glenwood and Eastern. The passenger, who was unbuckled, did not have identification and was asked to step out of the vehicle.
INKSTER, MI
Tracy Stengel

Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving Homicides

Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021, the day after she had planned to tell her husband she wanted a divorce. Almost a year later, in March 2022, Dee’s family was losing faith in the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office. That’s when they asked Billy Little, Jr. for help, after seeing the nationally-recognized investigative attorney on the TV show, 48 Hours. Little agreed to help the family and work pro bono.
TECUMSEH, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
