Woman in stolen car tailgating police arrested after intentional crash
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI – A woman in a stolen car was arrested Friday after tailgating a police officer, then intentionally crashing into the officer before leading police on a chase. At about 7:32 p.m. Dec. 16, a Michigan State Police trooper in a marked patrol vehicle was going west...
Authorities searching for woman who shot man in Detroit police precinct parking lot, fled scene in Ford Fusion
Police are searching for a woman accused of a shooting outside a Detroit police station on Monday on the city’s east side near Gratiot and Outer Drive.
wlen.com
Car Chase Initiated in Lenawee County Results in Arrest of 34-Year-Old Woman
Lenawee County, MI – A woman was arrested after a car chase that was initiated in Lenawee County Friday evening. The Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police reports that a trooper was driving on M-50, near Downing Highway in a fully marked patrol car, when a 34-year-old female began tailgating the police vehicle.
Detroit News
Woman who tried to crash with state police in Lenawee County arrested
A woman who allegedly tried to cause a crash with a Michigan State Police trooper in Lenawee County last week by abruptly pulling in front of his patrol car and stepping on the brakes has been charged, officials said. The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Friday on west...
Driver shot and killed on I-94; MSP working to identify gunman
Michigan State Police are investigating after unknown suspects opened fire on westbound I-94 near Cadieux Sunday night and killed a driver. A passenger survived the shooting and spoke with officers.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Family of man shot, killed by Dearborn police hires law firm
A 33-year-old armed Dearborn man was shot and killed in the lobby of the Dearborn Police Department at about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Neither the Michigan State Police, who is handling the investigation, nor Dearborn police has released many details on the...
fox2detroit.com
Man killed at police station after pointing gun at officer • Car theft victim chases teens • Gas prices fall
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Michigan State Police are trying to determine a motive after a man pointed a gun at an officer inside the Dearborn Police Department, prompting the officer to shoot and kill him. According to police, the 33-year-old man walked into the station around 3:30 p.m. Sunday and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Father fatally shot, crashes car while driving son on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A father from St. Clair Shores was fatally shot and crashed his vehicle when driving with his son on Detroit’s east side. Detroit police responded to the shooting that occurred in the westbound lanes of I-94 between Cadieux Road and Merlin Street on Dec. 18 around 10:30 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged with kidnapping woman in Warren, forcing her to take drugs, fleeing police
WARREN, Mich. – A Macomb County man has been charged after allegedly forcing a woman into his vehicle in Warren, making her take drugs and fleeing from police. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday, Dec. 19, that Macomb man Jerry Thompson, 41, has been charged with kidnapping following an incident that began on Dec. 11 in Warren and ended in Detroit.
MSP: Man who shot at officer inside Dearborn PD used recently stole gun
We are learning major developments about the case of a deadly shooting of a 33-year-old man from Dearborn.
Suspect in shooting outside Jackson nightclub sentenced to prison
JACKSON, MI -- A man convicted of shooting and injuring three people in a crowded parking lot outside a Jackson nightclub faces at least 25 years in prison. Trashawn Johnson, 25, of Jackson, was sentenced Dec. 15 to spend at least 25 years in prison by Jackson County Circuit Judge Susan Jordan.
Macomb man charged with assaulting, kidnapping, drugging woman in Warren
A Macomb man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly attacking a woman, shoving her into his car and forcing her to swallow narcotics.
Michigan man gets prison time for gun possession during 2020 shooting at West Virginia bar
HUNTINGTON, WV -- A 33-year-old Redford man was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday in connection with a 2020 shooting that left seven people wounded. Kymoni Davis was sentenced in federal court by United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Pittsfield police searching for man who exposed himself to woman in Walmart
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Police are looking for a man who exposed himself to a woman inside an Ann Arbor-area Walmart Friday morning. At about 7:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, police were told a customer at the Pittsfield Township Walmart, 7000 E. Michigan Ave., was approached by a man inside the store who exposed himself, according to the Pittsfield Township Department of Public Safety.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect falls while trying to run from Inkster traffic stop
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A passenger in a vehicle stopped for speeding in Inkster didn't get far when he tried to run from police Thursday night. Michigan State Police pulled over the vehicle around 8:05 p.m. in the area of Glenwood and Eastern. The passenger, who was unbuckled, did not have identification and was asked to step out of the vehicle.
fox2detroit.com
1 shot at Faurecia Plant • suspect shoots self before police arrest • attempted carjacker shot by car owner
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - One employee was shot and killed at Faurecia Plant in Highland Park on Wednesday, the boyfriend of a murdered woman shot himself before police could arrest him in Detroit, and a man got shot while trying to carjack the owner of a Dodge Charger Hellcat: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Man dies after fire engulfs mobile home where he collected newspapers
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI – A man is dead after his Rochester Hills home was engulfed in flames early Tuesday, Dec. 20, authorities said. Firefighters responded to the blaze around 1:30 a.m. at Rochester Estates mobile home park near East Avon and John R Roads, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The structure was already fully involved in flames.
thelivingstonpost.com
Good Samaritans in critical condition after being hit by car as they assisted others in crashes
Two Good Samaritans — a 42-year-old Royal Oak woman and a 52-year-old Howell man — are hospitalized with critical injuries after stopping on the shoulder of the overpass of I-96 and U.S. 23 to assist drivers in crashes that happened just minutes earlier. According to a release from...
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving Homicides
Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021, the day after she had planned to tell her husband she wanted a divorce. Almost a year later, in March 2022, Dee’s family was losing faith in the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office. That’s when they asked Billy Little, Jr. for help, after seeing the nationally-recognized investigative attorney on the TV show, 48 Hours. Little agreed to help the family and work pro bono.
Have you seen Brayla?: Southfield Police search for missing teen
Authorities are working to locate a 15-year-old girl last seen walking through Southfield. Brayla Miles is African American with a medium complexion, brown eyes and braided black hair. She is believed to be missing by choice.
