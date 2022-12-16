Read full article on original website
Related
14news.com
One person hospitalized after crash in Warrick Co., officials say
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash in Warrick County early Tuesday morning. Dispatchers say that happened on State Road 68 near Spurgeon Road in Lynnville. Officials on scene tell us a car over corrected and hit an electric pole. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says...
14news.com
3 police agencies looking for missing man
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police, Evansville Police, and Princeton Police are looking for a missing man. Authorities say Kenneth Brian Colbert was last seen December 9. He was driving a plum colored 2017 Toyota Avalon with a temp license plate. Police say that car was last seen leaving...
14news.com
Multiple car crash in Warrick Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A multi car accident happened in Warrick County on Monday night. Responders were called to the intersection of the Lloyd Expressway and Epworth Road this evening just before 6 p.m. Our crew on scene saw three vehicles, one of which had to be towed away. No...
wevv.com
Perry County authorities ask for assistance in identifying theft suspect
The Perry County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a suspect in a recent the theft case. The suspect is believed to have stolen multiple bank cards and checks from people at Perry County Memorial Hospital. Anyone with information is urged to call Central Dispatch at (812)-547-7068 or...
wevv.com
Evansville woman arrested, accused of DUI on busy east side roads without a front tire
A woman is facing multiple charges after authorities say she was driving on a busy Evansville road without a tire while under the influence. The incident happened at Green River Road and Division Street Friday morning. Police say the car was speeding, without a front drivers side tire, which later...
Fatal crash on US 41 claims the lives of a Vincennes couple
KNOX CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on US 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard at around 6:40 p.m. Monday night. Troopers say a vehicle crashed into a tractor-trailer which had stopped in the crossover due to on-coming traffic. The couple in the vehicle, Craig and Jane Wissel lost […]
Emergency crews respond to early morning crash
LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Emergency crews responded to a crash at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Spurgeon Road and Sate Road 68. The original call came in to report a vehicle that hit a utility pole. Additional information has yet to be released. This is a developing story, Eyewitness […]
WTHI
Local couple dies in Knox Co. crash
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are dead after a crash in Knox County. Indiana State Police say the crash involved a car and a semi. It happened just afer 6:30 Monday night on U.S. 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Police say Russell Wilson, 60, from Princeton, was...
Daviess County deputies seek help in property damage case
THRUSTON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone can help them identify a person accused of damaging somebody’s property. Deputies say the incident happened at the Fast Fuel gas station in Thruston around 6 a.m. Friday. Not very much information has been revealed, but surveillance video captured images of their suspect. […]
wamwamfm.com
Jasper Police Department Explains Error in Martha Hale Fatality Case
The Jasper Police Department has issued a press release explaining the error in court documents against Martha Hale. The Jasper Police Department believes the charges were appropriate relating to the incident in which Ms. Hale was charged with OWI – Fatality, among other charges. According to the press release, the prosecutor’s office was not comfortable pursuing OWI-related charges due to the defenses available to the defendant in these types of cases. The release also shows JPD’s support of the prosecutor’s decision, saying that these types of cases are difficult to prove in court. The Jasper Police Department would like to remind the public that marijuana is still an illegal substance in Indiana. “Even though no charges for operating while intoxicated were filed in this incident, the Jasper Police Department is still going to enforce the laws of the state of Indiana to protect the citizens of the community.”
104.1 WIKY
Assault Subject Escapes
Evansville police were called to the 600 block of Liberty Way where a victim told officers a nearby man had been banned from the property. The officer yelled several times for the suspect to stop but he didn’t. The officer got back into his cruiser and finally stopped the...
wevv.com
DUI charge dropped against Dubois County woman after fatal vehicle-vs-pedestrian crash
A Dubois County, Indiana woman is no longer facing a felony DUI charge after previously being arrested in connection to a fatal vehicle-vs-pedestrian crash. In a news release sent out Monday, the Jasper Police Department explained that prosecutors had dropped the felony OWI charge that 20-year-old Martha Hale of Huntingburg had originally faced.
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Hwy 81 South closed due to overturned semi
MCCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Highway 81 South is closed between Revelett Stroud Road and Highway 2226, according to McLean County Sheriff’s Office. They say that closure is due to a crash involving an overturned semi. We are working to learn more about the situation. We will update this...
wamwamfm.com
Suspect Arrested in the Shooting Death of Knox Co. 2-Year-Old
On Wednesday, 11-09-2022, at approximately 11:17 a.m., officers responded to Good Samaritan Hospital in reference to a two-year-old who had suffered a gunshot wound and was later pronounced deceased. On 12-16-2022, at approximately 11:55 a.m., officers with the Vincennes Police Department and Knox County Sheriff’s Department located Triston Kelley and placed him under arrest. Kelley had an active arrest warrant through Knox County, IN, for Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death, a Level 1 Felony, stemming from this incident.
14news.com
Crews respond to Evansville Cold Storage for ammonia leak
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms crews were called to the 4500 block of Hitch Peters Road. Dispatch says the call came in around 11:12 a.m. and was for an ammonia leak. Officials on scene say the leak was caused during maintenance and on a compressor. Employees were being...
14news.com
Impaired driver with missing tire crashes into car, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to investigate a crash on North Green River Road at Division Street. It happened around 9 a.m. Friday. Police say a witness told them he saw a black SUV speeding down Green River Road without a front driver’s side tire. A...
wrul.com
Heffington And Franks Arrested Following Traffic Stop In Carmi
An Enfield man is in being held in the White County Jail after a routine traffic stop revealed he w as wanted on four warrants. On Sunday, December 18th, Officers with the Carmi Police Department stopped a vehicle being driven by 28 year old Anna Franks of 9th Street in Carmi. Franks was arrested for Driving while License Suspended and cited for Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle. The passenger, 32 year old Austin Heffington of Enfield was wanted on four felony warrants. Two in Gallatin one in Saline and one in White County. Heffington is also being charged with Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle by passenger. Bond for Franks was set at $350. She paid bond and was released. Bond for Heffington has been set at $8,495.
14news.com
VCSO: Evansville woman arrested in deadly summer crash in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing nine felony charges after a crash that happened in July in Evansville. Court records show a warrant for the arrest of 19-year-old Jnysia Turner was issued last week. The Vanderburgh County Jail’s website shows she was booked just after midnight on a $5,000 bond.
14news.com
Police: Passenger runs during traffic stop in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville police chased a man following a traffic stop on Friday. According to a release, police attempted to pull over a vehicle when they noticed the car’s registration was expired. Inside the car was passenger Chad Adams. Officers say as the car stopped, Adams got...
Man killed by police in Evansville identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Coroner has identified the man who died in an officer-involved shooting on Evansville’s west side. Mauricio Cisneros, 47, of Evansville passed away shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday, the coroner says. According to the coroner’s office, Cisneros died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. Police say the […]
Comments / 0