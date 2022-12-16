I think it's safe to say that if the labor market were already shedding hundreds of thousands of jobs each month, the Fed would have stopped its rate hikes by now. But that illustrates the problem with a central bank that sets monetary policy, which will influence the economy 12-18 months from now, based on economic data that itself reflects monetary conditions from 12-18 months ago. That's why I said on air the other day that the Fed's "dot plot"--its own members' projections of where rates will be next year--are themselves one of the biggest lagging indicators we have. All they reflect is what we already know from how the economy has performed in recent months, and have no actual predictive value.

