NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Amazon Avoids Multibillion-Dollar Fine as It Reaches EU Antitrust Settlement
Amazon on Tuesday made a series of commitments to address allegations from the European Union that the company was using independent sellers' data to its advantage. The European Commission said that Amazon committed to stop using non-public data on independent sellers for its retail business, among other changes. The company...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Worker Demands for More Money on the Job Hit a Record Level, a New York Fed Survey Finds
The lowest wage workers are willing to accept for a new job increased from $72,873 in July to $73,667 in November, the highest it's ever been in a study from the New York Fed. Workers under the age of 45 are most responsible for the increase, the central bank's data found.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
FedEx Plans More Cost Cuts as Soft Demand Hurts Profits
FedEx's sales and profit fell last quarter from the year-ago period. It said it will be able to cut another $1 billion beyond what it forecast in September. The company posted particular weakness in its Express unit. FedEx said Tuesday it would cut $1 billion more in costs after weak...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Kelly Evans: Do You Wait for the Labor Market to Soften…Or Not?
I think it's safe to say that if the labor market were already shedding hundreds of thousands of jobs each month, the Fed would have stopped its rate hikes by now. But that illustrates the problem with a central bank that sets monetary policy, which will influence the economy 12-18 months from now, based on economic data that itself reflects monetary conditions from 12-18 months ago. That's why I said on air the other day that the Fed's "dot plot"--its own members' projections of where rates will be next year--are themselves one of the biggest lagging indicators we have. All they reflect is what we already know from how the economy has performed in recent months, and have no actual predictive value.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Secure 2.0' Is Part of the $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill, Putting It on Track to Usher in Retirement System Improvements
"Secure 2.0" is a collection of provisions intended to build upon the retirement-system improvements that were implemented under the Secure Act of 2019. Some of the provisions include requiring automatic enrollment in some workplace plans, increasing "catch-up" contributions that older workers can make and boosting part-time workers' access to retirement plans.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Treasury Department Delays Electric Vehicle Tax Credit Guidance Until March
The Treasury Department is delaying plans to issue proposed guidance for the sourcing of EV batteries for federal tax incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act from. The sourcing of materials and batteries for EVs is a major part of the federal tax credits of up to $7,500 for consumers under the act.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cramer's Lightning Round: M&T Bank Is a Very Well-Run Stock
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. DraftKings Inc: "I feel safer in my DraftKings than I do in a crypto. That said, gambling, not yet, but that stock is very inexpensive."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Stock markets are on a two-week losing streak. Twitter tells Elon Musk to step down. "Avatar: The Way of Water" opens at the box office. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Holiday blues. U.S. stock markets are on their first...
