WSBS
Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is known for its diverse landscapes, from the bustling city streets of Boston to the peaceful beaches of Cape Cod. But when winter rolls around, the state transforms into a winter wonderland, with snow blanketing the ground and frosty winds blowing through the air. And while there are many snowy places to be found throughout the state, there is one particular location that stands out as the snowiest of them all. Today, we are going to explore this extremely snowy town, plus learn a little about the snow in other parts of the state. Let’s get started.
These Five Massachusetts Cities & Towns Have The Worst Drivers In The State
Massachusetts residents are known to have some pretty wild reputations, whether it be our rabid sports fans or that sweet accent (which really only a very small percentage of us actually have) nothing quite defines us like our drivers. Contrary to popular belief, Massachusetts drivers are NOT the worst in...
The Coldest Town in Massachusetts is Extremely Close to the Berkshires
The New England states aren't exactly known for having warm winters. There aren't really any spots throughout the region that can claim the temps during the winter are warm. In fact, they are some of the more brutal temperatures throughout the country during the winter months. Seeing as how we are in the Bay State, if you had to guess, what would you say would be the coldest town in Massachusetts? You may be surprised to learn just how close it is to the Berkshires.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize won at Cumberland Farms
Three $100,000 lottery prizes were won in Massachusetts Monday, including one bought at Cumberland Farms. One of the $100,000 prizes was won off of a ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms in East Templeton. It was from the game “$100,000 Holiday Bonus.” Another was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker” and was sold at Sea Coast Mobil in Newburyport. The final $100,000 prize claimed Monday was from the game “20X The Money.” It was sold at Teo Mini Market in Waltham.
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Hates This Massachusetts Restaurant and Here’s Why
Hate him or love him, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has become a big name in Massachusetts and national pop culture. What started as a humorous sports culture publication, (old school, like actually printed on paper) has turned into a pop culture machine covering the world of music, movies, news, and of course sports.
This Is The “Rudest” City In Massachusetts
In these days, practicing the art of kindness is the key in trying to cope in this "difficult and crazy" world that we are living in. Unfortunately, that is NOT the case these days as we STILL have to deal with condescending people who thrive on drama as their mission is to make others miserable because they do not have a source of happiness to call their own. Being I was born and raised in an urban area, we STILL managed to practice the morals, ethics and values that our parents instilled in us while growing up.
Worst Potholes Complaints in Country? See Where Massachusetts Ranks
Potholes. Potholes. Potholes. If you live in an area that sees a drastic swing in temperatures, by the time the spring season rolls around, you're likely knee (or tire) deep in pesky potholes. Based on social media, there is nothing Massachusetts residents like to complain about more, but unfortunately in New England, it's just a way of life.
This Small Cafe Serves Some of the Best Pierogies in all of Massachusetts
An eastern European delicacy that you can find in just about every corner of the country, pierogis are among the most beloved comfort foods. Whether you're looking for a savory or sweet treat, you can never go wrong with a helping of homemade pierogis and you can find some of the best at this small shop in western Mass.
Boston Globe
Boston.com readers don’t just love this supermarket, they’re IN love with it
The supermarket that Boston.com readers picked as their favorite probably won’t surprise you. But the extent of their devotion just might. Prompted by Consumer Checkbook’s latest ratings of supermarkets in Massachusetts, we asked readers which local grocery store held a special place in their hearts. And not only was the Tewksbury-based Market Basket chain the runaway winner, it elicited responses that went beyond mere admiration to approach something resembling true love.
Boston Globe
We asked for the best Bertucci’s dish. Here are your favorites.
20 locations remain open in Massachusetts. Italian restaurant chain Bertucci’s faced some challenging experiences recently—they filed for bankruptcy and closed five locations in Massachusetts on Dec. 5. The eatery, born in Somerville in 1981, is known for its brick-oven pizzas and pastas, and has gained a following over the years. However, a representative from the company said that they experienced “severe setbacks” due to the pandemic, which led to the decision.
Big Box Department Store Returns to Massachusetts, A Hoax?
Not trying to crush anyone's hopes and dreams by all means when it comes to nostalgia in Massachusetts. Especially the Berkshires and we only report the facts here. This article is a follow up to last one about the possibility of Ames Department Stores making a return in 2023 according to amesstores.com. Check out the previous article by clicking here.
Massachusetts Casino Sports Betting Approved, just a Short Drive from The Berkshires
Let's put it this way, gambling is something most of us get into and can be extremely addicting. I remember the days before Massachusetts even had casinos and the nearest ones were ether in New York or Connecticut. When I heard a new casino would be opening up in Massachusetts, I was actually quite surprised.
These are the best restaurants on Cape Cod and the Islands, according to diners
CHATHAM, Mass. — Aside from the array of beautiful beaches and stunning waterfront resorts, some of the best restaurants in Massachusetts can be found on Cape Cod and the Islands, according to a new report. OpenTable says it analyzed thousands upon thousands of reviews from diners in putting together...
Forget per-pupil spending, here’s the number to use to compare Mass. schools, experts say
In the state of Massachusetts — an often-touted leader in education — school spending fluctuates significantly by geography from district to district. But what conclusions can be drawn from those different spending levels?. The answer is complex, but understanding it involves looking at the correct statistic. Per-pupil spending...
fallriverreporter.com
Report: Massachusetts economy threatened by demographic shifts
The number of people between the ages of 20 and 64 in Massachusetts peaked in 2018, has declined by 50,000 since then, and is projected to fall by another 120,000 by 2030, a trend that a leading business group says will constrain the state’s economic opportunities and requires aggressive countermeasures.
thereminder.com
New mattress regulation creates an unexpected reaction
It’s always interesting to me what are the reactions to laws and regulations designed to do something good. Recently, the new mattress law came to my attention. The commonwealth put in place a law that prohibits the disposal of mattresses and the transportation of mattresses for disposal at a solid waste disposal facility.
$200 And $400 Short-Term Checks For 600 Massachusetts Households
A new short-term universal basic income (UBI) program is underway. It is worth $200 and $400 for eligible recipients. The first installment of the program benefitted 2000 Massachusetts residents via monthly payments. It lasted from November 2020 to August 2021.
Massachusetts Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Double Digits
The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. In fact, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile. However, despite the fact that Massachusetts has the highest population of all the New England states, one of its towns has population that is even less than the national average of people per square mile.
nbcboston.com
Mass. Health Secretary Marylou Sudders to Step Down
Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders is retiring from her role, according to an email sent to state workers on Monday morning and obtained by the Boston Business Journal. The Massachusetts governor's office and the Executive Office of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to requests...
