Massachusetts State

WSBS

Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is known for its diverse landscapes, from the bustling city streets of Boston to the peaceful beaches of Cape Cod. But when winter rolls around, the state transforms into a winter wonderland, with snow blanketing the ground and frosty winds blowing through the air. And while there are many snowy places to be found throughout the state, there is one particular location that stands out as the snowiest of them all. Today, we are going to explore this extremely snowy town, plus learn a little about the snow in other parts of the state. Let’s get started.
WSBS

The Coldest Town in Massachusetts is Extremely Close to the Berkshires

The New England states aren't exactly known for having warm winters. There aren't really any spots throughout the region that can claim the temps during the winter are warm. In fact, they are some of the more brutal temperatures throughout the country during the winter months. Seeing as how we are in the Bay State, if you had to guess, what would you say would be the coldest town in Massachusetts? You may be surprised to learn just how close it is to the Berkshires.
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize won at Cumberland Farms

Three $100,000 lottery prizes were won in Massachusetts Monday, including one bought at Cumberland Farms. One of the $100,000 prizes was won off of a ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms in East Templeton. It was from the game “$100,000 Holiday Bonus.” Another was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker” and was sold at Sea Coast Mobil in Newburyport. The final $100,000 prize claimed Monday was from the game “20X The Money.” It was sold at Teo Mini Market in Waltham.
WSBS

This Is The “Rudest” City In Massachusetts

In these days, practicing the art of kindness is the key in trying to cope in this "difficult and crazy" world that we are living in. Unfortunately, that is NOT the case these days as we STILL have to deal with condescending people who thrive on drama as their mission is to make others miserable because they do not have a source of happiness to call their own. Being I was born and raised in an urban area, we STILL managed to practice the morals, ethics and values that our parents instilled in us while growing up.
WSBS

Worst Potholes Complaints in Country? See Where Massachusetts Ranks

Potholes. Potholes. Potholes. If you live in an area that sees a drastic swing in temperatures, by the time the spring season rolls around, you're likely knee (or tire) deep in pesky potholes. Based on social media, there is nothing Massachusetts residents like to complain about more, but unfortunately in New England, it's just a way of life.
Boston Globe

Boston.com readers don’t just love this supermarket, they’re IN love with it

The supermarket that Boston.com readers picked as their favorite probably won’t surprise you. But the extent of their devotion just might. Prompted by Consumer Checkbook’s latest ratings of supermarkets in Massachusetts, we asked readers which local grocery store held a special place in their hearts. And not only was the Tewksbury-based Market Basket chain the runaway winner, it elicited responses that went beyond mere admiration to approach something resembling true love.
Boston Globe

We asked for the best Bertucci’s dish. Here are your favorites.

20 locations remain open in Massachusetts. Italian restaurant chain Bertucci’s faced some challenging experiences recently—they filed for bankruptcy and closed five locations in Massachusetts on Dec. 5. The eatery, born in Somerville in 1981, is known for its brick-oven pizzas and pastas, and has gained a following over the years. However, a representative from the company said that they experienced “severe setbacks” due to the pandemic, which led to the decision.
WSBS

Big Box Department Store Returns to Massachusetts, A Hoax?

Not trying to crush anyone's hopes and dreams by all means when it comes to nostalgia in Massachusetts. Especially the Berkshires and we only report the facts here. This article is a follow up to last one about the possibility of Ames Department Stores making a return in 2023 according to amesstores.com. Check out the previous article by clicking here.
fallriverreporter.com

Report: Massachusetts economy threatened by demographic shifts

The number of people between the ages of 20 and 64 in Massachusetts peaked in 2018, has declined by 50,000 since then, and is projected to fall by another 120,000 by 2030, a trend that a leading business group says will constrain the state’s economic opportunities and requires aggressive countermeasures.
thereminder.com

New mattress regulation creates an unexpected reaction

It’s always interesting to me what are the reactions to laws and regulations designed to do something good. Recently, the new mattress law came to my attention. The commonwealth put in place a law that prohibits the disposal of mattresses and the transportation of mattresses for disposal at a solid waste disposal facility.
WSBS

Massachusetts Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Double Digits

The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. In fact, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile. However, despite the fact that Massachusetts has the highest population of all the New England states, one of its towns has population that is even less than the national average of people per square mile.
nbcboston.com

Mass. Health Secretary Marylou Sudders to Step Down

Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders is retiring from her role, according to an email sent to state workers on Monday morning and obtained by the Boston Business Journal. The Massachusetts governor's office and the Executive Office of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to requests...
