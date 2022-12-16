Iowa officials have ordered an asphalt shingle recycling company shut down and its Marengo plant cleaned up and stabilized after an explosion last week injured about half its workers and forced nearby evacuations. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources issued the emergency order Friday to C6-Zero, requiring it to immediately stabilize hazardous conditions at the plant, to remove all solid waste on-site and to clean up contaminated soil and water. The order also warns the state could seek tens of thousands of dollars in fines a day until the cleanup is done. The explosion and fire on Dec. 8 sent more than a dozen people to hospitals for injuries. Two workers injured in the blast remained hospitalized Friday in a burn unit. The order details the department’s 19-month unsuccessful effort before the explosion to get information from C6-Zero and its owner, Howard Brand, regarding the plant’s operation of recycling used asphalt shingles into biofuel. The DNR said it that was unable to get a list of what chemicals were being used in the process and the plant and its operators repeatedly refused to allow state officials to fully inspect the plant.

