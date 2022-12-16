Read full article on original website
KBOE Radio
IOWA FARM BUREAU DONATES $100,000 TO IOWA FOOD BANK ASSOCIATION TO COMBAT FOOD INSECURITY DURING TIME OF EXTREME NEED
WEST DES MOINES, IA – Inflation and surging food prices have amplified the needs of many Iowans struggling with food security, with requests for food assistance now nearly five times greater than an average year. To assist the growing number of Iowa families facing food insecurity during the holiday season, the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF) today announced a $100,000 donation to the Iowa Food Bank Association (IFBA), which will provide half a million meals to impacted Iowans across the state. According to IFBA, the spike in food prices this year has resulted in an unprecedented demand, with many Iowans reaching out for the first time.
AFTER 2022 SETBACKS, IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY’S CHAIRMAN WON’T SEEK ANOTHER TERM
After significant setbacks in the 2022 election and the apparent loss of the lead-off spot for the Iowa Caucuses, the chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party is stepping down. In early 2021, the Iowa Democratic Party’s State Central Committee elected Ross Wilburn to lead the party through the 2022 campaign. Wilburn announced Saturday he will not seek another term. Wilburn said he has faith the party’s next chair “will lead Iowa Democrats through the challenges ahead.”
ARCTIC AIR WILL BLAST MUCH OF US JUST BEFORE CHRISTMAS
ATLANTA (AP) — Forecasters are warning of treacherous holiday travel and life-threatening cold for big parts of the nation, an arctic air mass blows into the already-frigid southern United States. In a special weather statement Sunday, the National Weather Service predicted “extreme and prolonged freezing conditions for southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana.” The rare arctic air mass comes as an earlier storm system gradually winds down in the northeastern U.S., after burying parts of the region under two feet of snow. Utility companies brought in extra workers from other states but were hampered by slick roads and dangerous conditions.
