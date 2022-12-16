WEST DES MOINES, IA – Inflation and surging food prices have amplified the needs of many Iowans struggling with food security, with requests for food assistance now nearly five times greater than an average year. To assist the growing number of Iowa families facing food insecurity during the holiday season, the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF) today announced a $100,000 donation to the Iowa Food Bank Association (IFBA), which will provide half a million meals to impacted Iowans across the state. According to IFBA, the spike in food prices this year has resulted in an unprecedented demand, with many Iowans reaching out for the first time.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO