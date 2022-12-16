Read full article on original website
pvamu.edu
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: RISE PROGRAM FUELS GRAD STUDENT’S PASSION FOR YOUTH ACADEMIC SUCCESS
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (December 19, 2022) —John Auguste, a 2022 graduate of the Whitlowe R. Green College of Education at Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU), is part of a distinguished group of teachers and health professionals from The Hill dedicated to advancing the education and well-being of culturally diverse populations.
pvamu.edu
Xu Earns $250,000 Department of Education Award to Enhance Learning Experiences for Engineering and Science Students
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (December 19, 2022) — Dr. Yuhao Xu, assistant professor of mechanical engineering at Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU), was awarded $250,000 by the Department of Education for his project “Institutional Integration of Applied Thermal and Combustion Sciences into Engineering and Science Curricula by Engaging Experiments and Research Opportunities.”
pvamu.edu
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: RISE UNDERGRADUATE DISCOVERS NEW OUTLOOK ON EDUCATION
The Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) Faculty Research & Innovation for Scholarly Excellence (RISE)-Undergraduate Research grant program has given Marilyn Jones a whole new perspective on education and the practices that are applied in an academic setting. “It has brought meaning to the ‘why’ behind the theoretical framework I have chosen to implement in my perspective classroom,” said the graduating senior studying Teacher Education at the Whitlowe R. Green College of Education.
texasbreaking.com
Texas Southern University soon to become the HBCU hub for criminal justice research
Texas Southern University has been granted to become the HBCU hub for criminal justice research. Every crime in Houston from now on will be primarily assessed by the TSU later the attained data will be shared with the HBCUs in the USA. A grant of $351,000 has been provided to TSU by the Walmart Foundation for creating the HBCU hub.
pvamu.edu
PVAMU Division of Research and Innovation Celebrates Student Researchers at Cording Ceremony
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (December 16, 2022) – On December 8, 2022, the Division of Research & Innovation held its third cording ceremony to honor candidates for graduation who have also been student researchers during their time at Prairie View A&M University Faculty-Research and Innovation Success and Excellence (Faculty-RISE) program.
houstonpublicmedia.org
‘I don’t want TEA pissed at me,’ Houston ISD superintendent says in meeting about TH Rogers students with profound disabilities
The superintendent of the largest school district in Texas and the state's education regulatory agency spent the past two weeks pointing fingers at each other, after a controversial plan to relocate students with profound disabilities from a specialized school was put on hold. That changed on Friday, when Houston ISD...
Bethel's Heavenly hands giving out food and providing hope for people in need
A Houston group is making sure no families go hungry
Opinion: Texans should be outraged that child protective services is wasting funds to harass single mother of 4
After the negligence of DFPS workers, a child missing for over two months while in their care, the filing a frivolous suit, and returning legal custody of a missing child, you'd think that DFPS would at least apologize to the family, or at a minimum, stop harassing them. Unfortunately, that was just a dream, says a Texas mother.
cw39.com
Harris County face greatest risk of disaster in Texas, FEMA indicates
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Natural disasters can strike anywhere. However, the Federal Emergency Management Agency knows some areas are more vulnerable than others. So what does FEMA data reveal about which Texas communities face the greatest risks, whether it be due to storm, fire, flood and other calamities, such as winter weather?
KBTX.com
Missing person alert issued for Texas A&M student
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities and family members are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Texas A&M student. Tanner Hoang, 22, was last seen by his roommates on Friday, December 16, around 11 a.m. on Colgate Drive in College Station. According to the Amber Alert...
Katy teacher decorates the White House for Christmas
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Katy Independent School District teacher Elizabeth Harden recently visited the White House and helped decorate the Presidential mansion for the holidays.
cw39.com
Why is Texas’ water brown?
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Whether it be along the coast of Galveston, Brazosport, or even out to Corpus Christi, Texas waters have what many have described as an unsettling, murky tint. Why is that?. Historic testing and reporting show there is some pollution, and some bacteria along the southeastern coast,...
Mayor Sylvester Turner announces agreement with Houston, Harris County, TxDOT over I-45 project
The city of Houston reached an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation and Harris County over the North Houston Highway Improvement Project. (Community Impact staff) In a Dec. 19 announcement, the city of Houston reached an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation and Harris County over the North...
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In Texas
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best expensive restaurant.
myfoxzone.com
25 years later: Where is Michelle Prasek?
SPRING, Texas — It's been 25 years and there are still no signs of Michelle Prasek, a Spring girl who went missing when she was 12. EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired in December 2017. Michelle disappeared on Dec. 19, 1997. She was supposed to catch the bus...
Houston-area officials urge residents to begin preparations ahead of freeze
HOUSTON — Houston-area officials are urging residents to start preparing now as an arctic blast approaches ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend. Several elected officials, including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, warned that the time to make preparations is now. "Let me encourage people right now. Take a look at...
Mardi Gras Southeast Texas announces 2023 musical lineup heavy on Houston rappers
BEAUMONT, Texas — Mardi Gras Southeast Texas' third year in Beaumont will be an homage to H-Town hip hop with rapper Paul Wall headlining a night of four Houston rappers in February. The 2023 musical lineup was released on Friday and features several different genres including cumbia, zydeco, rap...
coveringkaty.com
Fat Boy's Pizza bringing its huge pies and slices to Katy
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A pizzeria known for its New York style 30-inch pies is opening this spring in Katy, and additional locations are planned for the Houston area. New Orleans-based Fat Boy's Pizza leased 3,850 square feet of space at Interstate 10 and Highway 99 in the Katy Grand Shopping Center, according to commercial real estate company Newquest Properties.
WFAA
Legacy Tour: New Edition coming to Texas with Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank
FORT WORTH, Texas — If it isn't love ... why do we feel this way ... about New Edition coming to Texas?. After ending their "The Culture Tour" this year, the iconic R&B supergroup is going back on the road in 2023 with a 30-city "Legacy Tour." This time,...
mocomotive.com
2022 Precinct 3 Constable’s Office Award Recipients: Theresa Taylor – Life Saving Award
THE WOODLANDS, TX — On 2/20/2022, at approximately 7:05 pm, Deputy Theresa Taylor went to a Welfare Check in the 2800 block of Fox Ravine Dr., regarding a 46 year old female being unresponsive due to a possible accidental overdose. Upon her arrival Deputy Taylor quickly administered ‘Narcan ‘ and…
