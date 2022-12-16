ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie View, TX

pvamu.edu

Xu Earns $250,000 Department of Education Award to Enhance Learning Experiences for Engineering and Science Students

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (December 19, 2022) — Dr. Yuhao Xu, assistant professor of mechanical engineering at Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU), was awarded $250,000 by the Department of Education for his project “Institutional Integration of Applied Thermal and Combustion Sciences into Engineering and Science Curricula by Engaging Experiments and Research Opportunities.”
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
pvamu.edu

STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: RISE UNDERGRADUATE DISCOVERS NEW OUTLOOK ON EDUCATION

The Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) Faculty Research & Innovation for Scholarly Excellence (RISE)-Undergraduate Research grant program has given Marilyn Jones a whole new perspective on education and the practices that are applied in an academic setting. “It has brought meaning to the ‘why’ behind the theoretical framework I have chosen to implement in my perspective classroom,” said the graduating senior studying Teacher Education at the Whitlowe R. Green College of Education.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

‘I don’t want TEA pissed at me,’ Houston ISD superintendent says in meeting about TH Rogers students with profound disabilities

The superintendent of the largest school district in Texas and the state's education regulatory agency spent the past two weeks pointing fingers at each other, after a controversial plan to relocate students with profound disabilities from a specialized school was put on hold. That changed on Friday, when Houston ISD...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Harris County face greatest risk of disaster in Texas, FEMA indicates

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Natural disasters can strike anywhere. However, the Federal Emergency Management Agency knows some areas are more vulnerable than others. So what does FEMA data reveal about which Texas communities face the greatest risks, whether it be due to storm, fire, flood and other calamities, such as winter weather?
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Missing person alert issued for Texas A&M student

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities and family members are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Texas A&M student. Tanner Hoang, 22, was last seen by his roommates on Friday, December 16, around 11 a.m. on Colgate Drive in College Station. According to the Amber Alert...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
cw39.com

Why is Texas’ water brown?

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Whether it be along the coast of Galveston, Brazosport, or even out to Corpus Christi, Texas waters have what many have described as an unsettling, murky tint. Why is that?. Historic testing and reporting show there is some pollution, and some bacteria along the southeastern coast,...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
myfoxzone.com

25 years later: Where is Michelle Prasek?

SPRING, Texas — It's been 25 years and there are still no signs of Michelle Prasek, a Spring girl who went missing when she was 12. EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired in December 2017. Michelle disappeared on Dec. 19, 1997. She was supposed to catch the bus...
SPRING, TX
coveringkaty.com

Fat Boy's Pizza bringing its huge pies and slices to Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A pizzeria known for its New York style 30-inch pies is opening this spring in Katy, and additional locations are planned for the Houston area. New Orleans-based Fat Boy's Pizza leased 3,850 square feet of space at Interstate 10 and Highway 99 in the Katy Grand Shopping Center, according to commercial real estate company Newquest Properties.
KATY, TX

