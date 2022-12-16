Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBOE Radio
KNOXVILLE CSD TO BEGIN WINTER BREAK EARLY
The Knoxville School District announced that they will be starting their winter break early this week. There is now no school tomorrow (Wednesday 12/21) for the Knoxville School District, with winter break beginning at the conclusion of Tuesday night’s activities. According to a statement released by the district, the...
kniakrls.com
Iowa 92 East of Oskaloosa Open Again
Those traveling on Iowa 92 in Mahaska County today will now be able to travel across the bridge over the North Skunk River east of Rose Hill. The Iowa Department of Transportation will continue work on the next phase of the project in the spring as crews install permanent guardrail, finish grading, and final striping. At that time, there will likely be some lane closures and use of a pilot car.
weareiowa.com
Iowa schools cancel class due to high rates of illness
IOWA, USA — School districts across Iowa are canceling classes as due to illness-related absences among both staff and students. Classes are canceled Thursday and Friday for all 11 schools in the Marshalltown Community School District. "Monday through Wednesday, five of our six elementary schools were at 12% to...
Iowa, Iowa State, & UNI Adjust Basketball Schedules Due to Winter Storm
As a major winter storm continues its march toward the state of Iowa, the University of Iowa and Iowa State University have revealed changes to their men's and women's basketball schedules this week. Let's begin with Iowa State. Tuesday morning, the university announced they were canceling a pair of games....
Update: Winter Storm Watch
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service forecasts possible Blizzard Conditions and Extreme Cold beginning late Wednesday and lasting through Friday. Travel could be dangerous to near impossible at times on Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected, with wind chills falling 20 to 40 below zero or colder from late Thursday through the end of the week.
KBOE Radio
OSKALOOSA, KNOXVILLE COUNCILS TO HOST FINAL REGULAR MEETINGS OF 2022
Two city councils in our area have their final regular meetings of the year lined up for tonight. The Oskaloosa City Council will meet to hold a public hearing on an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget, which includes the addition of $600,000 in expenses for a new pump truck for the Oskaloosa Fire Department. They’ll also consider a resolution amending the contract for the Wastewater Facility Plan Long-Term Improvement Project for pre-design of the Wastewater Treatment Facility and conduct the 2nd readings for ordinances instituting no-parking restrictions on sections of North B Street and South B Street.
Iowa State cancels basketball games this week
(Ames) With a winter storm watch for Central Iowa in effect from Wednesday evening through late Friday, Iowa State’s Dec. 21 men’s basketball game vs. Omaha and its Dec. 22 women’s basketball game vs. Drake have been cancelled due to potential severe weather conditions, and will not be made up, the Cyclone Athletics Department announced Tuesday morning.
KCCI.com
Officials: Consider adjusting travel plans with winter storm coming
Iowa — With awinter storm watch scheduled, and blizzard conditions that could happen on Thursday and Friday, officials are asking you to consider adjusting your holiday travel plans. "It's a bad time to have this storm coming through as a lot of schools are getting out and people are...
KBOE Radio
OSKALOOSA CITY COUNCIL MEETS FOR FINAL TIME IN 2022
The Oskaloosa City Council met last night for the final time in the calendar year 2022. The council held a public hearing for an amendment to the FY2023 budget to add the expense of a new pump truck for the Oskaloosa Fire Department in the amount of $600,000. This amendment was approved.
KBOE Radio
OSKALOOSA BOYS NOTCH 1ST WIN OF SEASON OVER OTTUMWA
The Oskaloosa Indian boys basketball team was in action for the final time in the calendar year 2022 last night in a proximity war against the Ottumwa Bulldogs and they made the most of their time on the floor. The Indians were firmly in control of the game in the...
kwbg.com
Graduates 25 Iowa Business Owners
ANKENY, Iowa—After a challenging 12 weeks of curriculum, the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program has announced the graduation of 25 business owners from its eighth cohort of the program in Iowa. The members of this cohort are small business owners from across the state who represent a diverse range of business and industry. These business owners have now joined a network of more than 13,000 10KSB alumni nationwide, and more than 230 10KSB alumni in Iowa.
KBOE Radio
OSKALOOSA BASKETBALL WEEKEND RECAP: DCG, EBF SWEEP INDIANS
Osky basketball was in action with a pair of girls and boys doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday. The Indians faced stiff competition: Dallas Center-Grimes came to town on Friday with the #2 ranked girls team in the state and the defending state champion boys team, while Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont’s teams each boasted undefeated records.
kniakrls.com
Land Values Increase in Marion and Warren Counties
The 2022 Iowa State Land Value Survey released recently shows the average value of an acre of farmland jumped 17%, or $1,660, to $11,411 per acre in Iowa. Values increased in Marion County and Warren county during the same time frames. In Marion County the 2021 value was $8,669 and it rose to $9,580 in 2022. Warren county averages increased from $9,021 in 2021 to $10,193 in 2022.
kicdam.com
Thursday Snowfall Being Followed By Bitter Cold
Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– The odds of most Iowans having a “White Christmas” are continuing to increase but it does not look like it will be anything close to warm. While the holiday is still over a week away, snow from earlier this week will be followed by very cold weather making it quite likely the snow will be sticking around.
You May See an Iowa Native on ‘The Bachelor’ This Season
Be on the lookout for a native Iowan on season 27 of ABC's 'The Bachelor!' According to the Des Moines Register, a woman named Mercedes Northup is set to be one of show's contestants this season!. Back in late September, the official Facebook page for 'The Bachelor' posted the photos...
KCCI.com
Missing Montezuma man found
MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Poweshiek County Sheriff's deputies say Charlie Shores has now been found safe. Shores was missing from Montezuma and was last seen on Friday when he left to take his dog on a walk at Diamond Lake.
2 dead, 1 injured in Iowa shooting early Monday morning
Two people with gunshot wounds were found dead inside a home on Des Moines’ north side early Monday morning and another person was found injured by gunshot at a nearby park.
KCCI.com
Overnight chase ends with a crash into a Des Moines home
DES MOINES, Iowa — One man is in custody after a wild wreck Tuesday morning. The driver of a truck slammed into the base of a home at Fourth Street and Shawnee Avenue in Des Moines around 1 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported. Fifty-year-old Thomas Lamont Davis, of...
weareiowa.com
1 dead following afternoon crash on U.S. 30
NEVADA, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. One person is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Nevada, according to the Nevada Public Safety Department. Officers responded to reports of a...
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 12/20/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 27 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, THREE RESCUE CALLS, THREE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, TWO REPORTS OF POWER LINES DOWN, TWO CIVIL CALLS, TWO REPORTS OF LIVESTOCK IN THE ROADWAY, ONE SUICIDAL SUBJECT, ONE FIRE ALARM, ONE REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY, ONE WANTED PERSON, ONE DOG CALL, ONE TRANSPORT, ONE JUVENILE CALL, ONE MOTORIST ASSIST, ONE RETURN CALL AND ONE OTHER CALL .
Comments / 0