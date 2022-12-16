Two city councils in our area have their final regular meetings of the year lined up for tonight. The Oskaloosa City Council will meet to hold a public hearing on an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget, which includes the addition of $600,000 in expenses for a new pump truck for the Oskaloosa Fire Department. They’ll also consider a resolution amending the contract for the Wastewater Facility Plan Long-Term Improvement Project for pre-design of the Wastewater Treatment Facility and conduct the 2nd readings for ordinances instituting no-parking restrictions on sections of North B Street and South B Street.

OSKALOOSA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO