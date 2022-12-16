ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melcher-dallas, IA

KBOE Radio

KNOXVILLE CSD TO BEGIN WINTER BREAK EARLY

The Knoxville School District announced that they will be starting their winter break early this week. There is now no school tomorrow (Wednesday 12/21) for the Knoxville School District, with winter break beginning at the conclusion of Tuesday night’s activities. According to a statement released by the district, the...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Iowa 92 East of Oskaloosa Open Again

Those traveling on Iowa 92 in Mahaska County today will now be able to travel across the bridge over the North Skunk River east of Rose Hill. The Iowa Department of Transportation will continue work on the next phase of the project in the spring as crews install permanent guardrail, finish grading, and final striping. At that time, there will likely be some lane closures and use of a pilot car.
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
weareiowa.com

Iowa schools cancel class due to high rates of illness

IOWA, USA — School districts across Iowa are canceling classes as due to illness-related absences among both staff and students. Classes are canceled Thursday and Friday for all 11 schools in the Marshalltown Community School District. "Monday through Wednesday, five of our six elementary schools were at 12% to...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Update: Winter Storm Watch

(Des Moines) The National Weather Service forecasts possible Blizzard Conditions and Extreme Cold beginning late Wednesday and lasting through Friday. Travel could be dangerous to near impossible at times on Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected, with wind chills falling 20 to 40 below zero or colder from late Thursday through the end of the week.
DES MOINES, IA
KBOE Radio

OSKALOOSA, KNOXVILLE COUNCILS TO HOST FINAL REGULAR MEETINGS OF 2022

Two city councils in our area have their final regular meetings of the year lined up for tonight. The Oskaloosa City Council will meet to hold a public hearing on an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget, which includes the addition of $600,000 in expenses for a new pump truck for the Oskaloosa Fire Department. They’ll also consider a resolution amending the contract for the Wastewater Facility Plan Long-Term Improvement Project for pre-design of the Wastewater Treatment Facility and conduct the 2nd readings for ordinances instituting no-parking restrictions on sections of North B Street and South B Street.
OSKALOOSA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State cancels basketball games this week

(Ames) With a winter storm watch for Central Iowa in effect from Wednesday evening through late Friday, Iowa State’s Dec. 21 men’s basketball game vs. Omaha and its Dec. 22 women’s basketball game vs. Drake have been cancelled due to potential severe weather conditions, and will not be made up, the Cyclone Athletics Department announced Tuesday morning.
AMES, IA
KBOE Radio

OSKALOOSA CITY COUNCIL MEETS FOR FINAL TIME IN 2022

The Oskaloosa City Council met last night for the final time in the calendar year 2022. The council held a public hearing for an amendment to the FY2023 budget to add the expense of a new pump truck for the Oskaloosa Fire Department in the amount of $600,000. This amendment was approved.
OSKALOOSA, IA
KBOE Radio

OSKALOOSA BOYS NOTCH 1ST WIN OF SEASON OVER OTTUMWA

The Oskaloosa Indian boys basketball team was in action for the final time in the calendar year 2022 last night in a proximity war against the Ottumwa Bulldogs and they made the most of their time on the floor. The Indians were firmly in control of the game in the...
OSKALOOSA, IA
kwbg.com

Graduates 25 Iowa Business Owners

ANKENY, Iowa—After a challenging 12 weeks of curriculum, the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program has announced the graduation of 25 business owners from its eighth cohort of the program in Iowa. The members of this cohort are small business owners from across the state who represent a diverse range of business and industry. These business owners have now joined a network of more than 13,000 10KSB alumni nationwide, and more than 230 10KSB alumni in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
KBOE Radio

OSKALOOSA BASKETBALL WEEKEND RECAP: DCG, EBF SWEEP INDIANS

Osky basketball was in action with a pair of girls and boys doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday. The Indians faced stiff competition: Dallas Center-Grimes came to town on Friday with the #2 ranked girls team in the state and the defending state champion boys team, while Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont’s teams each boasted undefeated records.
OSKALOOSA, IA
kniakrls.com

Land Values Increase in Marion and Warren Counties

The 2022 Iowa State Land Value Survey released recently shows the average value of an acre of farmland jumped 17%, or $1,660, to $11,411 per acre in Iowa. Values increased in Marion County and Warren county during the same time frames. In Marion County the 2021 value was $8,669 and it rose to $9,580 in 2022. Warren county averages increased from $9,021 in 2021 to $10,193 in 2022.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

Thursday Snowfall Being Followed By Bitter Cold

Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– The odds of most Iowans having a “White Christmas” are continuing to increase but it does not look like it will be anything close to warm. While the holiday is still over a week away, snow from earlier this week will be followed by very cold weather making it quite likely the snow will be sticking around.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Missing Montezuma man found

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Poweshiek County Sheriff's deputies say Charlie Shores has now been found safe. Shores was missing from Montezuma and was last seen on Friday when he left to take his dog on a walk at Diamond Lake.
MONTEZUMA, IA
KCCI.com

Overnight chase ends with a crash into a Des Moines home

DES MOINES, Iowa — One man is in custody after a wild wreck Tuesday morning. The driver of a truck slammed into the base of a home at Fourth Street and Shawnee Avenue in Des Moines around 1 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported. Fifty-year-old Thomas Lamont Davis, of...
DES MOINES, IA
weareiowa.com

1 dead following afternoon crash on U.S. 30

NEVADA, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. One person is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Nevada, according to the Nevada Public Safety Department. Officers responded to reports of a...
NEVADA, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Report 12/20/22

IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 27 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, THREE RESCUE CALLS, THREE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, TWO REPORTS OF POWER LINES DOWN, TWO CIVIL CALLS, TWO REPORTS OF LIVESTOCK IN THE ROADWAY, ONE SUICIDAL SUBJECT, ONE FIRE ALARM, ONE REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY, ONE WANTED PERSON, ONE DOG CALL, ONE TRANSPORT, ONE JUVENILE CALL, ONE MOTORIST ASSIST, ONE RETURN CALL AND ONE OTHER CALL .
MARION COUNTY, IA

