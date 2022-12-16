ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Dog Flu Outbreaks Reported Across the U.S.

Dec. 9, 2022 – Flu season is a problem for more than humans. Veterinarians, animal shelters, and kennels are reporting outbreaks of canine flu in spots across the United States. In North Texas, the dog flu spread quickly through a shelter called Operation Kindness, where 86% of about 150...
DALLAS, TX
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Fastest 19 Shrinking Big Cities

The U.S. population rose 2.7% over the past five years, from about 327 million in 2016 to almost 332 million people in 2021. Nearly all of the increase was because of immigration. And while some U.S. cities, notably in the South and the West, experienced population surges, other urban areas saw an exodus of residents […]
ILLINOIS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Hospitals Are Now More Packed Than Ever in Pandemic

Hospitalizations have skyrocketed—and it’s not just COVID-19 causing the surge, according to CNN’s analysis of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data. Only 6 percent of hospitalized patients are suffering from COVID-19, according to the data, but more than 80 percent of beds are in use across the United States, an increase of 8 percentage points in two weeks and the highest number since the pandemic’s Omicron wave. Hospitals are filling up mostly because of the flu, Nancy Foster, vice president for quality and patient safety with the American Hospital Association, told CNN on Friday. “The rates are higher because we are seeing patients with the flu in many parts of the country and that has brought a lot of older adults and some young children into the hospitals. Additionally, RSV is filling pediatric beds and cribs along with patients who are sicker now due to putting off care during Covid-19, which has required more intensive and complex care,” she said in a statement to CNN on Friday.
WebMD

When Feds Pull Subsidy, Cost of Paxlovid Will Hit Americans Hard

Dec. 7, 2022 -- About 6 million Americans have received the medication Paxlovid for free to prevent COVID-19 hospitalization and even death. But next year, the government will no longer subsidize the cost, and Americans will have to pay for the Pfizer drug just like any other medicine. The cost...
24/7 Wall St.

The Best States for a Night Out

If you’re looking for a great night out, some states are more affordable and offer more opportunities to imbibe and to party than others. And based on survey results, you might be surprised where those states are. To compile a list of the best states for a night out, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a report by […]
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy