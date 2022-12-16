Read full article on original website
Related
Home Prices Are Dropping Fastest in These 10 Cities
Prices are falling the quickest in the most expensive housing markets in the U.S.
WebMD
Dog Flu Outbreaks Reported Across the U.S.
Dec. 9, 2022 – Flu season is a problem for more than humans. Veterinarians, animal shelters, and kennels are reporting outbreaks of canine flu in spots across the United States. In North Texas, the dog flu spread quickly through a shelter called Operation Kindness, where 86% of about 150...
8 Surprising Places Where Home Prices are Dropping
Although the housing market has featured soaring prices for the past couple of years, it's finally showing signs of cooling off. Because of this, there are savings popping up in cities you wouldn't...
Business Insider
9 best high-interest CDs and savings accounts today: Earn 4.50% APY on a 6-month CD
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average interest rate paid by a...
It's not just Taylor Swift. Musicians describe the 'demented struggle' of touring in a shrinking industry where one giant company sells the tickets for most major venues.
A pure love of touring and music isn't enough to pay the bills. But that's the trade-off industry realities are forcing artists to make.
North Carolina’s top Christmas movie for 2022 is…
With December 25 inching closer, the list of each state's favorite Christmas movie is back.
CDC map shows how bad flu is in Mississippi
Unless you live in one of four states, the flu situation looks to be growing dire near you.
The CEO of one of America's biggest homebuilders said we're already in a 'housing recession,' and there are two other key signs that the real-estate market is still cooling
Sheryl Palmer of Taylor Morrison said that rising interest rates could cause homebuilders to slow down next year, while also presenting new opportunities for buyers.
America’s Fastest 19 Shrinking Big Cities
The U.S. population rose 2.7% over the past five years, from about 327 million in 2016 to almost 332 million people in 2021. Nearly all of the increase was because of immigration. And while some U.S. cities, notably in the South and the West, experienced population surges, other urban areas saw an exodus of residents […]
Two Illinois Cities Rank As The 'Best For Singles'
Wallethub listed the best and worst cities for singles.
Hospitals Are Now More Packed Than Ever in Pandemic
Hospitalizations have skyrocketed—and it’s not just COVID-19 causing the surge, according to CNN’s analysis of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data. Only 6 percent of hospitalized patients are suffering from COVID-19, according to the data, but more than 80 percent of beds are in use across the United States, an increase of 8 percentage points in two weeks and the highest number since the pandemic’s Omicron wave. Hospitals are filling up mostly because of the flu, Nancy Foster, vice president for quality and patient safety with the American Hospital Association, told CNN on Friday. “The rates are higher because we are seeing patients with the flu in many parts of the country and that has brought a lot of older adults and some young children into the hospitals. Additionally, RSV is filling pediatric beds and cribs along with patients who are sicker now due to putting off care during Covid-19, which has required more intensive and complex care,” she said in a statement to CNN on Friday.
Minnesota has the highest average credit score in the country, according to study
Wallethub conducted a study assessing average credit scores by age, income, and region. Credit was assessed using the standard 300 - 850 credit range. The average credit score for Americans was determined to be 695 based on the VantageScore model or 714 if you're using the FICO score model. So overall, the average American has a decent credit score.
WebMD
When Feds Pull Subsidy, Cost of Paxlovid Will Hit Americans Hard
Dec. 7, 2022 -- About 6 million Americans have received the medication Paxlovid for free to prevent COVID-19 hospitalization and even death. But next year, the government will no longer subsidize the cost, and Americans will have to pay for the Pfizer drug just like any other medicine. The cost...
Flu continues to spread across the U.S., infecting millions, CDC reports
The floodgates have opened on the flu, with millions of people across the U.S. reporting the illness and nearly 3,000 deaths from influenza since the beginning of October, according to the latest statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With the start of the holiday season and large...
Ranking the Best (and Worst) Times of Year To Buy a Home
Today's competitive, and pricey, housing market has every potential buyer wondering when they can start shopping for their dream home. Discover: 5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social...
The Best States for a Night Out
If you’re looking for a great night out, some states are more affordable and offer more opportunities to imbibe and to party than others. And based on survey results, you might be surprised where those states are. To compile a list of the best states for a night out, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a report by […]
Americans will soon be able to save a lot more for retirement — but it might help the wealthy the most
Congress' bipartisan spending bill would give Americans more time to save for retirement. But it could benefit the highest earners the most.
Comments / 0