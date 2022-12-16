ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

2 armed suspects wanted after carjacking at Riverdale Park drive-thru ATM

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Police in Prince George's County are looking for two suspects after a carjacking at a Wells Fargo Bank drive-thru ATM last week. On Dec. 12, just before 3 a.m., two armed suspects in a gray in color AUDI sedan bearing stolen DC tags GS5261 carjacked a 2016 Toyota Highlander bearing MD tags 6DY0554, according to the Riverdale Park Police Department.
RIVERDALE PARK, MD
WJLA

Calvert County deputy shot, hospitalized after pursuit; suspect in custody

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Calvert County sheriff's deputy is in critical condition after being shot during a police pursuit Saturday evening, the agency said. Around 9:30 p.m., a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of Yellow Bank Road in Dunkirk, however, the suspect, Brandon Turner, 21, of Greenbelt, allegedly sped away from deputies while traveling southbound on Route 4.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WJLA

PHOTOS: Stolen car linked to 2 robberies ditched on porch of Northwest DC home

WASHINGTON (7News) — A car that was reportedly stolen and connected to armed robberies in the city ended up in front of a Northwest D.C. resident's doorstep on Sunday. While D.C. Police officers were trying to make a traffic stop of a stolen vehicle near the area of 11th and N Street, things took a quick turn. The department told 7News that officers were alerted that the stolen vehicle appeared to have been connected to two robberies that happened that morning in the Third District.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

1 dead after pedestrian crash in Falls Church, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police officers are investigating Sunday a pedestrian crash in the Falls Church area, according to the agency. The crash happened on Arlington Boulevard near Annandale Road around 6 a.m. Officers said the pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WJLA

Llama drama! Fairfax County Animal Shelter seeks owner of stray llama

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A llama wandered into Fairfax County Animal Shelter's barn and officials are working to get her back to her rightful home. Tuesday morning, the animal shelter posted a photo of a llama that was rescued by Fairfax County Animal Protection Police after she was spotted running on the Fairfax County Parkway near Popes Head Road.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

SEE IT: Deer stuck in fence, saved by Anne Arundel County police sergeant

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A deer was rescued last week after it was stuck in a fence in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. On Dec. 16, Sergeant Matt Hall was flagged down by several citizens while driving on Friendship Road near Kim Lane in South county after they discovered a deer stuck in a fence, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Winner of 'Oprah's Favorite Things' sends prize to Va. assisted living facility caregivers

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Christmas is coming early for caregivers at an assisted living facility in Alexandria, Virginia. Tricia O’Neill Politte tells 7News that for years she's entered Oprah's 12 Days of Christmas Sweepstakes -- and this year she was one of 12 people who won. Politte said she is sending all the prizes to the caregivers at Sunrise Mt. Vernon, an assisted living facility.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

Charles Co. teacher joked to students about slavery, disabled people: CCPS says

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A substitute teacher at a Charles County high school told jokes to students regarding slavery and disabled people, Charles County Public Schools told 7News. In a letter written to parents and staff, Principal Kathy Perriello said the substitute teacher has been pulled from the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy