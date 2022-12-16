Read full article on original website
WJLA
Calvert County Sheriff's deputy, suspect both wounded after 130-mph pursuit
CALVERT COUNTY, Md. (7News) — It was Saturday night at about 9:30 when a Calvert County Sheriff’s deputy pulled a car over just north of Dunkirk on Rt 4. When that car took off the deputies chased, reporting speeds over 130 miles an hour. And then shots were...
WJLA
Carjacking murder: Man shot to death while pumping gas at Largo Exxon station; BMW stolen
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Lee Alexander Thomas was shot to death as he was pumping gas at a Largo Exxon station around the corner from his home, Monday night. Sources tell 7News two men with guns walked up and demanded Thomas hand over his new BMW. When he didn't give it up quickly enough, they shot him.
WJLA
Police address weekend scare at Tysons Corner Center mall: 'no shots fired', 2 in custody
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — 7News is learning more about what some shoppers described as a scary scene Sunday night at Tysons Corner Center, with the mall evacuated amid a large police response. Fairfax County Police say there was a lot of "misinformation" being shared, including inaccurate social media...
WJLA
2 armed suspects wanted after carjacking at Riverdale Park drive-thru ATM
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Police in Prince George's County are looking for two suspects after a carjacking at a Wells Fargo Bank drive-thru ATM last week. On Dec. 12, just before 3 a.m., two armed suspects in a gray in color AUDI sedan bearing stolen DC tags GS5261 carjacked a 2016 Toyota Highlander bearing MD tags 6DY0554, according to the Riverdale Park Police Department.
WJLA
Critical missing: Herndon police looking for 10-year-old girl with 'medical concerns'
HERNDON, Va. (7News) — UPDATE: Lillian Robertson has been found and is safe, Herndon Police report. The Herndon Police Department is looking for a 10-year-old girl who police have deemed, "critical due to medical concerns." Lillian Robertson was last seen leaving her home in the 1000 block of Charles...
WJLA
Calvert County deputy shot, hospitalized after pursuit; suspect in custody
CALVERT COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Calvert County sheriff's deputy is in critical condition after being shot during a police pursuit Saturday evening, the agency said. Around 9:30 p.m., a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of Yellow Bank Road in Dunkirk, however, the suspect, Brandon Turner, 21, of Greenbelt, allegedly sped away from deputies while traveling southbound on Route 4.
WJLA
PHOTOS: Stolen car linked to 2 robberies ditched on porch of Northwest DC home
WASHINGTON (7News) — A car that was reportedly stolen and connected to armed robberies in the city ended up in front of a Northwest D.C. resident's doorstep on Sunday. While D.C. Police officers were trying to make a traffic stop of a stolen vehicle near the area of 11th and N Street, things took a quick turn. The department told 7News that officers were alerted that the stolen vehicle appeared to have been connected to two robberies that happened that morning in the Third District.
WJLA
Judge rules suspect in Shell gas station clerk shooting 'not competent' to stand trial
WHITE OAK, Md. (7News) — The man accused of fatally shooting a gas station clerk and his pregnant girlfriend whose body was found in a White Oak, Md. apartment appeared in court Monday. On Monday a Montgomery County judge ruled Torrey Moore, 31, not competent to stand trial, and...
WJLA
1 dead after pedestrian crash in Falls Church, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police officers are investigating Sunday a pedestrian crash in the Falls Church area, according to the agency. The crash happened on Arlington Boulevard near Annandale Road around 6 a.m. Officers said the pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead...
WJLA
Llama drama! Fairfax County Animal Shelter seeks owner of stray llama
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A llama wandered into Fairfax County Animal Shelter's barn and officials are working to get her back to her rightful home. Tuesday morning, the animal shelter posted a photo of a llama that was rescued by Fairfax County Animal Protection Police after she was spotted running on the Fairfax County Parkway near Popes Head Road.
WJLA
SEE IT: Deer stuck in fence, saved by Anne Arundel County police sergeant
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A deer was rescued last week after it was stuck in a fence in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. On Dec. 16, Sergeant Matt Hall was flagged down by several citizens while driving on Friendship Road near Kim Lane in South county after they discovered a deer stuck in a fence, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.
WJLA
Residents escape uninjured from Fairfax Co. house fire, officials say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Residents of a Fairfax County single-story home escaped without injury after their home caught on fire late Monday night, the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department said. Just after 4 a.m., fire offcials tweeted that crews were on the scene of a house fire...
WJLA
Winner of 'Oprah's Favorite Things' sends prize to Va. assisted living facility caregivers
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Christmas is coming early for caregivers at an assisted living facility in Alexandria, Virginia. Tricia O’Neill Politte tells 7News that for years she's entered Oprah's 12 Days of Christmas Sweepstakes -- and this year she was one of 12 people who won. Politte said she is sending all the prizes to the caregivers at Sunrise Mt. Vernon, an assisted living facility.
WJLA
Montgomery County Jewish community celebrates Chanukah, fights antisemitism
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — You would be forgiven to believe recent cases of antisemitic vandalism in Montgomery County would have cast a shadow over Chanukah, a holiday known as the Festival of Lights. However, Jewish leaders said they would not let this happen. On Sunday, the first night of...
WJLA
Woodleigh Chase is coming to Fairfax! Sales center open now
Erickson Senior Living joins Good Morning Washington to talk about Woodleigh Chase, a continuing care retirement community coming to Fairfax, VA. Learn more at their sales center, or visit ericksonseniorliving.com/woodleigh-chase today!
WJLA
Charles Co. teacher joked to students about slavery, disabled people: CCPS says
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A substitute teacher at a Charles County high school told jokes to students regarding slavery and disabled people, Charles County Public Schools told 7News. In a letter written to parents and staff, Principal Kathy Perriello said the substitute teacher has been pulled from the...
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin calls on Fairfax County, local jurisdictions to scrap vehicle tax
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposed $1 billion in tax relief and more spending for teachers, law enforcement, nurses, and behavioral health. Shortly after Youngkin’s budget presentation to state lawmakers, 7News Reporter Nick Minock asked Youngkin if he would consider scrapping the annual...
WJLA
PHOTOS: NICU babies at Children's National Hospital in DC dress up for Christmas
WASHINGTON (7News) — With Christmas just days away, the Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C. gifted the community with adorable photos of NICU babies dressed up for the holidays. To spread the joy, thanks to the March of Dimes NICU Family Support Program, hospital staff dressed up 10 precious...
WJLA
Northern Virginia leaders say 'no' to Gov. Youngkin's push to end vehicle tax
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — This year, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a bill into law allowing local governments to stop charging Virginians an annual tax on their vehicles. The new law came at a time when used car values skyrocketed – accelerating car tax bills. 7News on Your Side...
WJLA
GALLERY: Arlington man's Star Wars-themed Christmas display brings joy to community
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — If Arlington homeowner John Larsen knows one thing to be true, it's that you do or do not -- there is no try. Those famous words, spoken by the Jedi Knight, Yoda, are on full display at Larsen's home, as he has gone all in on his Star Wars-themed Christmas lights display.
