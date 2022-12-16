Winter storm leaves hundreds with power otuages

VAN ETTEN, N.Y. ( WETM ) – The first major winter storm of the season in the Twin Tiers seems to have finally taken aim at the power lines, with hundreds of people losing power in Tioga County

NYSEG reported that as of 10:35 a.m. on December 16, 2022, 1,456 customers in Tioga County had power outages, as well as 369 in Tioga County.

In Tioga County, Spencer, Van Etten, and Candor saw the highest numbers.

According to NYSEG’s website, the power is estimated to be restored around 1:15 p.m. on Dec. 16.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.