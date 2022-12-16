Home sales average $315,000 in western Massachusetts for November

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The Realtor Association of the Pioneer Valley has released its report on the housing market for November. Home closings have decreased however, they’re still selling for more money compared to November 2021.

There were 439 homes sold in November this year, which is down 22% over November 2021 with 563 homes sold in Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire Counties. The median sale price for homes was $315,000, which is about 9.4% higher than last year of $288,000.

(Realtor® Association of Pioneer Valley)

The inventory of available homes for sale in November was down 21.2% with 608 on the market versus 772 homes on the market in November 2021.

The average time on the market is 7.7% year-over-year, up to just 37 days.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.