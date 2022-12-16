ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Governor Kim Reynolds Says School Choice Tops Legislative Priorities

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says school choice is a top priority, weeks ahead of the 2023 Legislative Session. It’ll be the third time Reynolds has tried to pass the school voucher bill. The bill would redirect public school funds to give low and middle-income families the option to send their kids to private schools.

David Furgason
4d ago

one big fat no public money for private school, people that want to put their kids in private schools can pay for it themselves.

Mikey
4d ago

55 million for 10000 elitist students to receive conservative evangelical Christian ✝️ ....paid for by iowa taxpayers...comrade Kimmie loves ❤️ socialism!!!!!

Genevieve Rafferty
4d ago

The Old Boy's Club orchestrated plan she's following are mandatory. They bailed her out and APPOINTED her Lieutenant Governor because she is not very bright and easily manipulated. Blatant disregard for the Children of Iowa. A State that can claim only 3.2% go beyond High School and many don't make it that far.

