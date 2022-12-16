ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Two Ocean County Residents Arrested For Drugs

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tlzcz_0jktmBsi00
Photo by Jason Allentoff

BRICK – Two residents from Bayville were arrested and charged for drugs after being pulled over in Brick Township, police said.

After observing a drug distribution on December 14, detectives from the Brick Township Police Street Crimes Unit pulled over a car in the area of West Princeton Avenue and Route 70 around 11 p.m.

K9 Team Ray LaPoint and Rebel assisted with the stop and found heroin and paraphernalia associated with its packing.

As a result, Kris Drzymala, 47, and Angela Robert, 40, both from Bayville, were arrested and charged for possession of heroin and paraphernalia. They were both lodged in Ocean County Jail, police said.

Comments / 7

Related
hudsoncountyview.com

Police: Woman caught with stun gun and cocaine after stealing from Bayonne Walgreens

A woman was caught with a stun gun, cocaine, and narcotic paraphernalia after stealing from the Bayonne Walgreens last night, police said. Kesha Coe, 42, of Jersey City, was charged with shoplifting, hindering apprehension, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), possession of narcotic paraphernalia, certain persons to not possess weapons, and contempt (two warrants), according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
BAYONNE, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Ocean County Sheriff K9 Indy Dies at Age Five

The Ocean County Sheriff's Office is in mourning after the death of Sheriff K9 Indy earlier this month. The Sheriff's Office says Indy died peacefully with her handler, Sheriff's Officer Bernadette Warren, by her side. Indy died after a brief fight with cancer. She was only five. Although Indy was...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Police Sergeant Stole $75K From Jersey Shore PBA: Prosecutor

A Wall Township Police Department sergeant has been charged with stealing more than $75,000 from his local Police Benevolent Association, authorities said,. James R. Cadigan, 40, was charged with theft by unlawful taking, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. An investigation into this matter was initiated by the...
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
newcanaanite.com

Felony Forgery Charge for 29-Year-Old Woman

Police on Thursday arrested a 29-year-old East Brunswick, N.J. woman by warrant and charged her with 11 counts of first-degree forgery, a felony offense, and fifth-degree larceny. On March 17, officers were dispatched to Walgreens on Pine Street on a report of a transaction involving counterfeit money, police said. Following...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Dead In Monmouth County Parkway Crash

Two people died in a crash Sunday, Dec. 18 on the Garden State Parkway on Monmouth County, authorities said. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, of Toms River, was partially stopped in the right lane in a Chevrolet Equinox with Ronald Devingo, 57, also of Toms River, standing to the left of the vehicle near mile post 97.7 in Wall Township around 1:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Two Ocean County Residents Dead In Garden State Parkway Crash

WALL – Two Toms River men were killed Sunday afternoon after a Jeep hit a stopped SUV on the northbound Garden State Parkway in Wall, the New Jersey State Police said. Around 1:30 p.m., Jerome Digiovanni, 75, and Ronald Devingo, 57, were standing by their SUV, a Chevrolet Equinox, near milepost 97.7 when Devingo and the car were struck, police said. As a result, both men suffered fatal injuries.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Passenger Attempted to Assist Driver on the GSP Moments Before Double Fatal Accident; New Details

TLS today learned new details in the double fatal accident, first reported by TLS yesterday afternoon. NJSP stated “the preliminary investigation revealed that a Jeep Wrangler operated by Christopher Mulholland, 24, of Belmar, NJ, was traveling northbound in the right lane on the Garden State Parkway, in Wall Township, Monmouth County. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, of Toms River, NJ, was operating a Chevrolet Equinox in the right shoulder, stopped partially in the right travel lane of the Garden State Parkway.”
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

Dad who smothered baby to stop her from crying heading to prison for 30 years

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ – A Monmouth County man is heading to prison for 30 years after being sentenced for his conviction of killing his young daughter by smothering her. According to court documents, the baby was crying and he smothered her to try to make her stop. Austin Meli, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the homicide of his six-week-old daughter, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Monday. A court judge of Monmouth County Superior Court, Joseph W. Oxley, sentenced Austin Meli, 26, on Friday. In order for Meli to be eligible for parole, he must The post Dad who smothered baby to stop her from crying heading to prison for 30 years appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Man shot to death after meeting at nature preserve, cops say

A man died of his injuries after he was found shot inside a car in Mercer County on Saturday night. Hopewell Township police found Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, in a car stopped on a trail in the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve, off Harbourton-Woodsville Road, around 7 p.m., according to a release issued by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy