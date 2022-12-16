Two Ocean County Residents Arrested For Drugs

Photo by Jason Allentoff

BRICK – Two residents from Bayville were arrested and charged for drugs after being pulled over in Brick Township, police said.

After observing a drug distribution on December 14, detectives from the Brick Township Police Street Crimes Unit pulled over a car in the area of West Princeton Avenue and Route 70 around 11 p.m.

K9 Team Ray LaPoint and Rebel assisted with the stop and found heroin and paraphernalia associated with its packing.

As a result, Kris Drzymala, 47, and Angela Robert, 40, both from Bayville, were arrested and charged for possession of heroin and paraphernalia. They were both lodged in Ocean County Jail, police said.