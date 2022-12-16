Free People’s Pippa Packable Puffer Jacket Is One of the Best Travel Hacks Out There — Here’s Why.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

In late September, I took a short trip from New York City to Yellowstone national park. It’s hard to think of two places that are more opposite, one stylish, urban, and bustling, the other, well, let’s just say I got stuck in a bison traffic jam. When it came time to pack for my trip, I spent extra time pulling together my versatile heavy-lifting staples that would work in the two distinct locales. One practical garment that hugely impacted my dressing and time spent exploring was The Pippa Jacket , a packable puffer from Free People’s FP Movement line.

This Free People lightweight jacket is the first-ever performance outerwear from FP Movement, the brand’s activewear line. As its name suggests, it’s designed to pack inside itself. It’s made from durable, water-resistant nylon, is stuffed with insulating fluff called PrimaLoft, and has an oversized, boxy shape that’s perfect for layering white T-shirts , cashmere sweaters , or cute hoodies underneath. It also comes in 16 colors — a mix of neutrals like the off-white hue Birch Tree and bolds like the neon yellow Highlighter. As someone whose personal style can vary so much from one day to the next, I prefer something that sits in the middle, like Blue Iris, a muted purple that is sophisticated and sporty all at once.

Free People Pippa Puffer Jacket Specs

Colors : Red Orange, Blue Iris, Highlighter, Birch Tree, and 12 more.

: Red Orange, Blue Iris, Highlighter, Birch Tree, and 12 more. Size : XS-XL

: XS-XL Material : Nylon outer, polyester fill

: Nylon outer, polyester fill Pros : Packable, lightweight, durable

: Packable, lightweight, durable Cons : Filling is synthetic, best suited to mild or medium cold

The Benefits of a Packable Puffer

Coat packing is generally tricky on a short trip when a carry-on or weekender bag is involved since you have little room for heavy and bulky pieces. However, the beauty of this puffer is that it can be packed into itself — tucked into a small inner pouch the size of a pair of slippers . As a result, prepping for cool temperatures is a breeze, and it can even double as a travel pillow — a win-win situation.

How I Style Free People’s Packable Puffer Jacket

Since I pride myself in holding on to versatile and timeless pieces, I made sure the Pippa would last me years and be the right fit for my life in the city and when I wanted to hike and hang in nature.

For the City : When I’m at home in the city, I love anchoring my look with the jacket, letting it stand as a pop of color. High-waisted jeans and a grey cashmere sweate r or sweatshirt are my go-to pieces for pulling the look together. Casual sneakers work for the weekend, or if I’m headed to a work meeting, I’ll swap in a pair of heeled ankle boots .

For the Outdoors : On days when I make it out of the city for a hike, the jacket is a perfect top layer that’s lightweight but still warm. If I get toasty while hiking and need to take it off, it’s easy to tie around my waist or pack away without being bulky or annoying. I usually style it with black leggings , thick wool socks, and a long-sleeved shirt with a sports bra or exercise tank underneath. Since dressing in layers is key for my fluctuating body temperature, The Free People Pippa Packable Puffer Jacket is tailor-made for me.

Free People Pippa Packable Puffer Jacket

Free People Pippa Packable Puffer Jacket $198 Buy Now AT FREE PEOPLE

Related: The 20 Best Women’s Winter Coats and Jackets to Snuggle Into This Cold Weather Season

Meet The Author

Aemilia Madden is a writer, editor, and brand consultant who has worked in the fashion industry for over eight years. She’s an Oakland, California native and Brooklyn resident. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion trends for publications such as Vogue and W Magazine , Madden is running in Prospect Park in her Free People Packable Puffer Pippa Jacket, testing new recipes on her friends, and trying to keep up with her New Yorker subscription.