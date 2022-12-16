ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Free People’s Pippa Packable Puffer Jacket Is One of the Best Travel Hacks Out There — Here’s Why.

By Aemilia Madden
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vJnMu_0jktltF700

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

In late September, I took a short trip from New York City to Yellowstone national park. It’s hard to think of two places that are more opposite, one stylish, urban, and bustling, the other, well, let’s just say I got stuck in a bison traffic jam. When it came time to pack for my trip, I spent extra time pulling together my versatile heavy-lifting staples that would work in the two distinct locales. One practical garment that hugely impacted my dressing and time spent exploring was The Pippa Jacket , a packable puffer from Free People’s FP Movement line.

More from WWD

This Free People lightweight jacket is the first-ever performance outerwear from FP Movement, the brand’s activewear line. As its name suggests, it’s designed to pack inside itself. It’s made from durable, water-resistant nylon, is stuffed with insulating fluff called PrimaLoft, and has an oversized, boxy shape that’s perfect for layering white T-shirts , cashmere sweaters , or cute hoodies underneath. It also comes in 16 colors — a mix of neutrals like the off-white hue Birch Tree and bolds like the neon yellow Highlighter. As someone whose personal style can vary so much from one day to the next, I prefer something that sits in the middle, like Blue Iris, a muted purple that is sophisticated and sporty all at once.

Free People Pippa Puffer Jacket Specs

  • Colors : Red Orange, Blue Iris, Highlighter, Birch Tree, and 12 more.
  • Size : XS-XL
  • Material : Nylon outer, polyester fill
  • Pros : Packable, lightweight, durable
  • Cons : Filling is synthetic, best suited to mild or medium cold

The Benefits of a Packable Puffer

Coat packing is generally tricky on a short trip when a carry-on or weekender bag is involved since you have little room for heavy and bulky pieces. However, the beauty of this puffer is that it can be packed into itself — tucked into a small inner pouch the size of a pair of slippers . As a result, prepping for cool temperatures is a breeze, and it can even double as a travel pillow — a win-win situation.

How I Style Free People’s Packable Puffer Jacket

Since I pride myself in holding on to versatile and timeless pieces, I made sure the Pippa would last me years and be the right fit for my life in the city and when I wanted to hike and hang in nature.

  • For the Outdoors : On days when I make it out of the city for a hike, the jacket is a perfect top layer that’s lightweight but still warm. If I get toasty while hiking and need to take it off, it’s easy to tie around my waist or pack away without being bulky or annoying. I usually style it with black leggings , thick wool socks, and a long-sleeved shirt with a sports bra or exercise tank underneath. Since dressing in layers is key for my fluctuating body temperature, The Free People Pippa Packable Puffer Jacket is tailor-made for me.

Free People Pippa Packable Puffer Jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GJFnV_0jktltF700

Free People Pippa Packable Puffer Jacket $198 Buy Now AT FREE PEOPLE

Related: The 20 Best Women’s Winter Coats and Jackets to Snuggle Into This Cold Weather Season

Meet The Author

Aemilia Madden is a writer, editor, and brand consultant who has worked in the fashion industry for over eight years. She’s an Oakland, California native and Brooklyn resident. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion trends for publications such as Vogue and W Magazine , Madden is running in Prospect Park in her Free People Packable Puffer Pippa Jacket, testing new recipes on her friends, and trying to keep up with her New Yorker subscription.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWD

Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Gives Argentina’s World Cup Jersey High-low Twists in Chanel, Zara and Louis Vuitton in Qatar

With the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar set for Sunday, the sporting event is not only the biggest soccer competition globally but has been the hub of some festive style moments. With Argentina and France in the final, model Antonela Roccuzzo, the wife of Argentine football legend Lionel Messi, has been cheering from the sidelines with a fresh spin on the team’s jersey by accessorizing throughout her days at the games. More from WWDLouis Vuitton and Yayoi Kusama CollaborationBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsWhite House...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Teams With Aubade for Capsule Collection

PARIS — French lingerie label Aubade has called on Elie Saab for a capsule collection playing on the couturier’s sense for luxurious materials and red carpet glamour. The 17-piece line will span lingerie and nightwear, respectively titled “My Desire” and “Whimsical Affair,” with four bra styles, four bottoms as well as suspenders, bodies, long silk pants and a kimono.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: LingerieThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration This marks the first time that the couturier has worked on lingerie, a “very personal and intimate item” that he had never worked as a...
Hypebae

Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal

London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
shefinds

Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados

Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
shefinds

We’re Still Thinking About This Sequined Party Dress Kate Middleton Wore—Here’s How You Can Wear It Too

This time last year – on November 18th, 2021 to be exact – Kate Middleton and husband Prince William attended the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall. And our jaws dropped when we saw her re-wear the dazzling green Jenny Packham long-sleeved gown she first debuted in Pakistan back in 2019, as it was one of the most wow-factor dresses we had ever seen her wear, so we were delighted that it had made a reappearance!
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’

Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
CALIFORNIA STATE
In Style

Amazon’s Massive Holiday Sale Is Here, and We Found 15 Discounted Gifts That’ll Still Arrive in Time

In the blink of an eye, Thanksgiving is over, and the winter holidays are right around the corner. Whether you observe Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, or follow traditions of your own, there’s no denying this season is one of the most joyous times of the year. To celebrate, Amazon just launched its Very Merry Deals holiday sale, and it’s full of incredible gifts for less.
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram

Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
SPY

Guys, I Swear This $20 Gift For Her Will Earn You Major Brownie Points This Holiday Season

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. I’m the Site Director here at SPY, a product review website, and I take a lot of pride in helping connect our readers with the best possible gift ideas. Every year, our guide to the 101 Best Christmas Gifts of the Year helps thousands of people pick out something extra special, and it’s a task I take very seriously. One side effect of being a professional shopping editor? People are constantly asking me what they should buy their significant others, parents and...
WWD

WWD

43K+
Followers
29K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy