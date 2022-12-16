Read full article on original website
Bill Gross Says Markets Are Headed for ‘Potential Chaos' If Interest Rates Keep Going Up
Famed investor Bill Gross said he expects big trouble ahead should the Federal Reserve keep hiking interest rates. "The economy has been bolstered by tremendous amounts of trillions of dollars in fiscal spending, but ultimately when that is used up, I think we've got a mild recession, and if interest rates keep going up, we've got more than that," Gross said Tuesday on CNBC's "Halftime Report."
Sen. Warren Warns Tesla Board That Musk May Have Failed to Meet His Legal Duties Due to Twitter Takeover
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., wrote to the chair of Tesla's board Robyn Denholm on Sunday, expressing concern that CEO Elon Musk has failed to meet his legal duties since buying Twitter for $44 billion. Warren raised questions about alleged misappropriation of Tesla resources and conflicts of interest resulting from Musk's...
Millionaires Plan to Cut Their Holiday Spending Due to Inflation
American millionaires are trimming their holiday spending and becoming more budget-conscious as a result of inflation. Millennial millionaires are the most likely to cut back, with 100% saying they plan to spend less. Millionaires are split when it comes to inflation-driven changes in their investment portfolio. American millionaires are trimming...
Bank of Japan Shocks Global Markets With Bond Yield Shift
The Bank of Japan caught markets off guard by tweaking its yield curve control policy to allow the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond to move 50 basis points either side of its 0% target. In its policy statement, the BOJ said the move is intended to "improve market...
Worker Demands for More Money on the Job Hit a Record Level, a New York Fed Survey Finds
The lowest wage workers are willing to accept for a new job increased from $72,873 in July to $73,667 in November, the highest it's ever been in a study from the New York Fed. Workers under the age of 45 are most responsible for the increase, the central bank's data found.
Meta Could Face $11.8 Billion Fine as EU Charges Tech Giant With Breaching Antitrust Rules
The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said that it found Meta breached EU antitrust law by distorting competition in the markets for online classified ads. The Commission took issue with Meta's pairing of the Facebook Marketplace service, which lets users list items for sale, with its personal social network, Facebook.
Jim Cramer Says to Trust Jerome Powell's ‘Winning Hand' Against Inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday urged investors to trust Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in his quest to tamp down inflation. Cramer reiterated his advice that investors shouldn't flee the market, and urged them not to expect a repeat of the Great Recession. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday brought back...
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Assess Monetary Policy, Economic Outlook
Treasury yields rose on Monday as investors continued to assess the outlook for the economy and monetary policy, after last week's hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up by 10.8 points at 3.59%, and the yield on the 30-year Treasury...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Amazon's pandemic gains are gone. Auto executives have turned bearish on EV adoption. Target is under a lot of pressure this holiday season. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Santa slump. Stocks have yet to shake off these December blues....
How Silicon Valley and Madison Avenue Are Remaking the World of Advertising
The Covid years led to a boom in all kinds of digital transformation efforts, but the advertising and marketing business is now finding the sweet spot between physical and digital for successful campaigns. Michael Park, chief marketing officer at ServiceNow, says his company's approach is evolving business to business marketing...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Aerojet Rocketdyne, Tesla, Mesa Air and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) – Aerojet Rocketdyne agreed to be bought by rival defense contractor L3Harris Technologies (LHX) for $4.7 billion, or $58 per share in cash. Aerojet Rocketdyne rose 2% in the premarket, while L3Harris fell 1.7%. Tesla (TSLA) –...
European Markets Lower as Investors Assess Japan News, Global Interest Rate Outlook
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were lower Tuesday as investors assessed a surprise announcement from the Bank of Japan and the interest rate outlook for 2023. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.3% in mid-afternoon trade, with most sectors and major bourses trading in negative...
Kelly Evans: Do You Wait for the Labor Market to Soften…Or Not?
I think it's safe to say that if the labor market were already shedding hundreds of thousands of jobs each month, the Fed would have stopped its rate hikes by now. But that illustrates the problem with a central bank that sets monetary policy, which will influence the economy 12-18 months from now, based on economic data that itself reflects monetary conditions from 12-18 months ago. That's why I said on air the other day that the Fed's "dot plot"--its own members' projections of where rates will be next year--are themselves one of the biggest lagging indicators we have. All they reflect is what we already know from how the economy has performed in recent months, and have no actual predictive value.
