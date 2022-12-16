Read full article on original website
Grier Jepsen
3d ago
I was correctly diagnosed 30 years ago and I have not grown out of it, nor do I believe anyone is looking for a cure with any effort at all.
Reply(5)
4
Diana Rivera
4d ago
let's just say alot of people were misdiagnosed.leave it at that .it happens more then you think.
Reply(1)
7
Donald Eckardt
3d ago
No your born with it or acquire along the way .Brain Trauma effects a lot more people than you think .Groomers train and brainwash their kids and then wonder why suicides are so high and hare killings soaring.Potentially dangerous people waiting to open that closet door when the opportunity arrises God have Mercy
Reply
2
