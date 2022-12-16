ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

wogx.com

Crash sends car over bridge in Fort Myers

A vehicle flipped over the wall of the Caloosahatchee Bridge in Fort Myers, Florida over the weekend. The person inside was taken to the hospital. Video showed paramedics performing CPR on the person. Their condition was not immediately known.
FORT MYERS, FL
WSVN-TV

Teen stable following Lauderhill shooting

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager is recovering after being shot in Lauderhill. Police said a 16-year-old was shot at an apartment complex on the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street, Sunday. After 5 p.m., the victim’s family took the teenager to a nearby fire station. The teen is...
LAUDERHILL, FL
WSVN-TV

1 killed, 1 hospitalized after wrong-way wreck in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - One driver was killed and another was taken to the hospital after they were involved in a wrong-way wreck in Doral, police said. According to Miami-Dade Police, the driver of a 2015 Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on Northwest 25th Street when he veered into the westbound lanes and crashed head-on into a 2021 Honda CR-V along the 9900 block, just before 3:50 a.m., Sunday.
DORAL, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut

A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Hollywood shooting kills man, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead in Hollywood on Monday morning. According to Hollywood Police Spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, officers responded around 11:10 a.m. to a shooting in front of a convenience store located at 2402 Sheridan St. Bettineschi said the initial...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Lakes homeowners upset over 'rock quarry damaging blasts'

NORTHWEST MIAMI DADE - The fight to get rock quarry companies to be quieter continues with a Miami Lakes meeting Monday night to discuss what can be done to protect residential homes and public infrastructure. "The big thing that concerns me is the structural damage," Miguel Martinez, a Northwest Miami Dade resident said. Martinez has had to fix cracks not only to his house but damage to his roofing within recent years, and he blames the blasting that has been going on about 2 miles away from his home. Rock quarry companies have maintained they are following state standards....
MIAMI LAKES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

11-month-old drowns, dies in Cape Coral

Authorities are investigating a drowning that left an 11-month-old girl dead in Cape Coral. The incident happened in the 4800 block of Lucaya Drive on Friday. According to the Department of Children and Families, the infant was unresponsive in a bathtub she shared with her 3-year-old sibling. The two children...
CAPE CORAL, FL
luxury-houses.net

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Expect Smoke Smell In South Palm Beach County

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A prescribed burn in north Broward County is likely to create the smell of smoke in south Palm beach County. The Broward County Parks Department issued this advisory Monday afternoon: Broward County Parks and Recreation Division, along with the […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

