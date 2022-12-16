Read full article on original website
Coast Guard searches for 9 people who capsized off Florida coast
The U.S. Coast Guard said it is searching for nine people whose boat capsized off the coast of Florida Sunday.
Man on life support after truck drives off US-41 bridge into Caloosahatchee River
UPDATE 12/19 8:15 a.m. — The driver of a pickup truck that crashed into Caloosahatchee River after falling off the US-41 bridge has been placed on life support. The sister and niece of the driver, Kim and Kayla McCarron told NBC2 that Tommy Gorman was declared brain dead Sunday night.
wogx.com
Crash sends car over bridge in Fort Myers
A vehicle flipped over the wall of the Caloosahatchee Bridge in Fort Myers, Florida over the weekend. The person inside was taken to the hospital. Video showed paramedics performing CPR on the person. Their condition was not immediately known.
Fire erupts after vehicle crashes into Naples home
NAPLES, Fla. — A vehicle crashed into the side of a home and caught fire, igniting the house in flames Monday afternoon in Naples. Moments before the car crashed into the home; it was all caught on camera. The car seems to pull in normally before losing control and...
cw34.com
Car wash employee accused of getting into DUI crash in customer's car
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A car wash employee is accused of taking a customer's car out for a spin after work and getting into a DUI crash in Boca Raton. Police arrested 20-year-old Paula Valentina Rincon Delgado on charges of grand theft auto, DUI, and leaving the scene of a crash.
Thrillist
This High-Speed Train Is Adding 2 New Stations Connecting South Florida
If you've ever been to Florida, you'll probably have noticed that it's quite difficult to get around if you don't have a car. However, it is getting easier thanks to an expanding train line serving five major cities starting this week. Brightline is an eco-friendly, inter-city, high-speed rail line that...
WSVN-TV
Teen stable following Lauderhill shooting
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager is recovering after being shot in Lauderhill. Police said a 16-year-old was shot at an apartment complex on the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street, Sunday. After 5 p.m., the victim’s family took the teenager to a nearby fire station. The teen is...
WSVN-TV
1 killed, 1 hospitalized after wrong-way wreck in Doral
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - One driver was killed and another was taken to the hospital after they were involved in a wrong-way wreck in Doral, police said. According to Miami-Dade Police, the driver of a 2015 Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on Northwest 25th Street when he veered into the westbound lanes and crashed head-on into a 2021 Honda CR-V along the 9900 block, just before 3:50 a.m., Sunday.
Man kills fish after pouring bleach in South Florida mall's koi pond
A man was arrested on animal cruelty charges after he was caught pouring bleach, alcohol and soap into a koi pond at a South Florida mall.
Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut
A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
Click10.com
Hollywood shooting kills man, police say
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead in Hollywood on Monday morning. According to Hollywood Police Spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, officers responded around 11:10 a.m. to a shooting in front of a convenience store located at 2402 Sheridan St. Bettineschi said the initial...
Miami Lakes homeowners upset over 'rock quarry damaging blasts'
NORTHWEST MIAMI DADE - The fight to get rock quarry companies to be quieter continues with a Miami Lakes meeting Monday night to discuss what can be done to protect residential homes and public infrastructure. "The big thing that concerns me is the structural damage," Miguel Martinez, a Northwest Miami Dade resident said. Martinez has had to fix cracks not only to his house but damage to his roofing within recent years, and he blames the blasting that has been going on about 2 miles away from his home. Rock quarry companies have maintained they are following state standards....
WINKNEWS.com
11-month-old drowns, dies in Cape Coral
Authorities are investigating a drowning that left an 11-month-old girl dead in Cape Coral. The incident happened in the 4800 block of Lucaya Drive on Friday. According to the Department of Children and Families, the infant was unresponsive in a bathtub she shared with her 3-year-old sibling. The two children...
fox35orlando.com
Photos of floating alligator tattoo goes viral: 'Just some Florida activity'
MIAMI Fla. - A tattoo of an alligator appearing to float along a client's arm has gone viral on social media. The photos were shared on Instagram with the caption, "Just some typical Florida activity," by Tatu Panda, a Miami-based tattoo artist in South Florida. The post has received over...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County deputies searching for hit-and-run driver who injured pedestrian
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Deputies are searching for the driver of a hit-and-run crash that happened in Lake Worth Sunday night. A blue SUV was driving north on North Dixie Highway in the inside lane and was approaching a green light as a pedestrian was standing on the corner of North Dixie Highway and 7th Avenue N, according to deputies.
Boca Raton Woman Tells Police She Drank Wine, Beer Before DUI Arrest
Amy Wessell Stopped On Federal Highway, Cops Say 61 MPH in 35 MPH Zone. Self-Identifies As “VP Of Finance.” BY: LAW ENFORCEMENT DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman allegedly sped by a police officer on Federal Highway at nearly twice the posted speed […]
56 Arrested In Undercover Drug Sweep In Palm Beach County
The seven-month investigation labeled "Operation Time Capsule" targeted street-level drug dealers.
HYUNDAI HELL? Local Woman Sues Carmaker, Claims Sonata Plagued With Problems
CAR PURCHASED AT KING HYUNDAI IN DEERFIELD BEACH. SUIT CLAIMS UNABLE TO FIX. BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Hyundai Sonata purchased late last year at King Hyundai in Deerfield Beach can’t be fixed — at […]
luxury-houses.net
Rick Bell’s Incredible $15 Million Grand Estate In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Is a Truly Elevated Lifestyle Experience
5875 Stone Creek Way Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 5875 Stone Creek Way, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, built by acclaimed builder Rick Bell, sits on 5 acres and boasts over 20,000 square feet of space. This incredible and one-of-a-kind custom compound’s grand estate, including private gates, features volume ceilings, a resort-style pool, and top-of-the-line appliances. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5875 Stone Creek Way, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
Expect Smoke Smell In South Palm Beach County
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A prescribed burn in north Broward County is likely to create the smell of smoke in south Palm beach County. The Broward County Parks Department issued this advisory Monday afternoon: Broward County Parks and Recreation Division, along with the […]
