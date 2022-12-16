Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles' Nick Sirianni Updates Jalen Hurts' Shoulder Injury
Sirianni gives update on Hurts’ shoulder injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni on Tuesday morning confirmed to the 94WIP morning show that Jalen Hurts sprained his shoulder but says it’s not a long-term injury. Hurts’ status for Saturday’s game in Dallas is...
Ryan Tannehill carted off with ankle injury
Ryan Tannehill hurt his ankle early in the Tennessee Titans’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, and it appears the injury may have been significant. Tannehill had his right ankle rolled on by a defender as he was running with the ball during the first quarter. The...
NBC Philadelphia
Ranking the Most Infamous and Wild Plays in NFL History
Ranking the most infamous and wild plays in NFL history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL provided another unforgettable ending on Sunday, as the New England Patriots handed a victory to the Las Vegas Raiders in an improbable finish. Where does the Las Vegas Lateral rank among the...
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles Overreactions: Why Jalen Hurts' INTs Vs. Bears Aren't a Problem
Eagles overreactions: Hurts is fine, the playcalling isn't originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles' recent run of pure domination came to a screeching halt Sunday in brisk Chicago, fighting and grinding their way to a clunky victory against the Bears. Jalen Hurts seemed off, the coaching staff was...
NBC Philadelphia
Who Is Playing in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl?
2023 NFL Pro Bowl voting: Most popular players, location, how to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. We are inching closer and closer to the new year and we all know what that means for entertainment – and no, I don’t mean Miley Cyrus hosting NBC’s New Year’s Eve Special in Times Square again. In fact, I don’t even mean in the first month of the new year.
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles Don't Activate Dallas Goedert for Bears Game
CHICAGO — The Eagles will have to wait at least one more week for Dallas Goedert. Goedert, who has been on IR with a shoulder injury the last month, was not activated to the 53-man roster by Saturday’s 4 p.m. deadline. So he’ll have to wait at least one more week before his return.
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles Activate Dallas Goedert, Clearing Way for His Return Vs. Cowboys
Eagles activate Dallas Goedert, return vs. Cowboys likely originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles on Tuesday morning activated Dallas Goedert from Injured Reserve to the 53-man roster, clearing the way for his return after a five-game layoff. Goedert suffered a small fracture in the glenoid bone in his...
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: Patriots Lose to Raiders With All-Time Blunder on Final Play
WATCH: Patriots lose to Raiders with all-time blunder on final play originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If you thought the Miami Miracle was a bad loss for the New England Patriots, wait until you see how they gave away Sunday's Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The...
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles' Jalen Hurts Suffers Shoulder Sprain, in Doubt for Cowboys Game
Hurts suffers shoulder sprain, status in doubt for Cowboys game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a right (throwing) shoulder sprain against the Bears and his status for Saturday’s game in Dallas is in doubt, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. That...
Super Bowl Experience coming to downtown Phoenix ahead of game
With Super Bowl 57 coming to Glendale’s State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, the Valley will be home to a number of game-related events. There’s the Super Bowl Music Fest from Feb. 9-11 at the Footprint Center, featuring Paramore, the Dave Matthews Band, DJ Pee Wee, Imagine Dragons and Kane Brown. There’s the official Super Bowl watch party at Margaret T. Hance Park downtown. ...
NBC Philadelphia
2022 NFL Playoff Picture: Updated AFC Standings, Scenarios Entering Week 16
NFL playoff picture: How loss to Raiders impacts Patriots' position in AFC originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Week 15 was looking like a huge success for the New England Patriots in regards to the NFL playoff race. And then it all came crashing down on one stunning play. After...
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles Overcome Rough Start to Beat Chicago Bears 25 to 20
Jalen Hurts tied a career high by running for three touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles outlasted the struggling Chicago Bears 25-20 on Sunday. The Eagles (13-1), with the best record in the NFL, made just enough plays to come away with a tighter-than-anticipated win. Chicago’s Justin Fields rushed for 95...
CBS Sports
Watch Nuggets vs. Hornets: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Charlotte Hornets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 8 p.m. ET Sunday at Ball Arena. Charlotte will be seeking to avenge the 113-109 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 28th.
