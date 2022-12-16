Read full article on original website
Wells Fargo Agrees to $3.7 Billion Settlement With CFPB Over Consumer Abuses
Wells Fargo agreed to a $3.7 billion settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over customer abuses tied to mortgages, auto loans and overdraft fees, the regulator said Tuesday. The bank was ordered to pay a $1.7 billion civil penalty and "more than $2 billion in redress to consumers," the...
FedEx Plans More Cost Cuts as Soft Demand Hurts Profits
FedEx's sales and profit fell last quarter from the year-ago period. It said it will be able to cut another $1 billion beyond what it forecast in September. The company posted particular weakness in its Express unit. FedEx said Tuesday it would cut $1 billion more in costs after weak...
Amazon Avoids Multibillion-Dollar Fine as It Reaches EU Antitrust Settlement
Amazon on Tuesday made a series of commitments to address allegations from the European Union that the company was using independent sellers' data to its advantage. The European Commission said that Amazon committed to stop using non-public data on independent sellers for its retail business, among other changes. The company...
Bank of Japan Shocks Global Markets With Bond Yield Shift
The Bank of Japan caught markets off guard by tweaking its yield curve control policy to allow the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond to move 50 basis points either side of its 0% target. In its policy statement, the BOJ said the move is intended to "improve market...
Workday Names Sequoia's Carl Eschenbach as Co-CEO, Alongside Aneel Bhusri
Workday named Carl Eschenbach, who has spent almost seven years at Sequoia Capital, as its new co-CEO, replacing Chano Fernandez. Eschenbach will serve alongside Aneel Bhusri, who plans to remain for another year. Fernandez spent nine years with Workday and was promoted to co-CEO in 2020. Workday said on Tuesday...
‘Secure 2.0' Is Part of the $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill, Putting It on Track to Usher in Retirement System Improvements
"Secure 2.0" is a collection of provisions intended to build upon the retirement-system improvements that were implemented under the Secure Act of 2019. Some of the provisions include requiring automatic enrollment in some workplace plans, increasing "catch-up" contributions that older workers can make and boosting part-time workers' access to retirement plans.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: General Mills, Steelcase, Lucid and More
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. General Mills (GIS) – General Mills reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter, and it raised its full-year forecast. The food producer was helped by higher prices which were only partially offset by increased input costs. The stock slid 1.3% in premarket action.
Cramer's Lightning Round: M&T Bank Is a Very Well-Run Stock
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. DraftKings Inc: "I feel safer in my DraftKings than I do in a crypto. That said, gambling, not yet, but that stock is very inexpensive."
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Gilead Sciences, Moderna, Tesla and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. General Mills — General Mills dropped 3.99%, despite reporting better-than-expected revenue and profit for the last quarter. The food producer also raised its full-year forecast. Higher prices partially offset increased output costs. Gilead Sciences — Gilead Sciences sank 1.91% after...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Amazon's pandemic gains are gone. Auto executives have turned bearish on EV adoption. Target is under a lot of pressure this holiday season. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Santa slump. Stocks have yet to shake off these December blues....
Not a ‘Panacea': UK Lawmakers Play Down Hydrogen's Role in Net-Zero Shift
Hydrogen can be produced in a number of ways, including electrolysis — where an electric current splits water molecules. This results in "green" or "renewable" hydrogen, when the electricity used comes from a renewable source, such as wind or solar. Most current hydrogen generation is based on fossil fuels.
