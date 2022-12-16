Read full article on original website
ING CTO Ron van Kemenade to join Lloyds as COO next year
ING’s chief technology officer (CTO) Ron van Kemenade is set to step down from his role in April 2023 to join Lloyds Banking Group as group chief operating officer (COO). He will take up his new role at the UK bank in June 2023 subject to regulatory approval. ING...
New CFO at Swiss fintech Crealogix
Crealogix, a Switzerland-based provider of digital banking and wealth management tech solutions, has appointed a new chief financial officer (CFO) and member of the management board, Christophe Biollaz. He replaces Daniel Bader, who is leaving Crealogix after three and a half years. Biollaz, who will be starting his tenure at...
Solaris shakes up management board as it strives for profitability
Solaris, a European embedded finance platform, is shaking up its management board. The company says the move is linked to a new target operating model and the appointment of new chief executive Carsten Höltkemeyer, who took office as CEO designate on 1 November 2022. The new management board will...
Mangopay appoints Carlos Sanchez Arruti as CFO
European payment infrastructure provider Mangopay has appointed Carlos Sanchez Arruti as its new chief financial officer (CFO). Joining from Amazon, where he was CFO of Latin America, Arruti brings with him more than two decades of experience working in financial services and retail. Over the span of his career, Arruti...
The Bank of London names Gavin Hewitt as new chief financial officer
UK clearing bank The Bank of London has appointed Gavin Hewitt as its new chief financial officer (CFO). Hewitt, who will take up his new role by the end of January 2023, will lead the firm’s accounting, finance and corporate treasury operations. He joins from Silicon Valley Bank, where...
LSEG looks to boost post trade offering with Acadia acquisition
London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has agreed to acquire Acadia, a US-based provider of risk management, collateral and margining services for the uncleared derivatives markets, for an undisclosed sum. LSEG, which has held a minority stake in Acadia since 2018, says the move furthers its strategy to “enhance and grow...
Mechanics Cooperative Bank selects Finastra’s Payments To Go solution
Massachusetts-based Mechanics Cooperative Bank has expanded its partnership with core technology partner Finastra. The bank has selected Finastra’s Payments To Go solution to introduce new business payments services and enhance its customer experience. Finastra’s offering will provide the bank with cloud-based payments services and enable it to introduce real-time...
Canada’s Plooto secures $20m Series B funding to fuel growth
Toronto-based start-up Plooto, which offers accounts payable and accounts receivable automation software for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), has raised $20 million (CAD 27 million) in Series B funding. The round was led by Centana Growth Partners with participation from existing backers Fintop Capital and Luge Capital. It follows a...
Acin lands $24m in Series B funding from global banking heavyweights
UK-based artificial intelligence-led risk control data platform Acin has raised $24 million in a Series B funding round led by a consortium of global banking heavyweights comprising of JP Morgan, Citi, BNP Paribas, Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group. The round also saw participation from existing investors Notion Capital, Talis Capital...
New fintech start-up Step Fourth launches in the UK
Step Fourth, a new digital fintech start-up developing technology solutions for wealth managers, stockbrokers, consolidators and platform providers, has officially launched in the UK. Founded in 2021 by tech entrepreneurs Stewart Foster and Pete Caddick, the start-up is privately funded and based in Birmingham. According to Step Fourth’s research, the...
What the FinTech? | S.3 Episode 20 | 2022 in review
In the final episode of season three of the What the FinTech? podcast, FinTech Futures editor Paul Hindle and reporter Alex Pugh take a look back at some of the biggest news stories and trends to come out of 2022 and discuss what the new year might bring for the sector.
Women in financial services: Bhavna Saraf of Lloyds Banking Group
FinTech Futures recently sat down for a fireside chat with Bhavna Saraf, managing director, product head of digital bank, commercial business transformation at Lloyds Banking Group. In a career spanning over two decades, Saraf has previously worked at a host of tier one banks including HSBC, Citi and Rabobank. Over...
UK fintech Updraft secures £108m debt and equity funding
London-based neolender Updraft has raised £108 million in debt and equity funding to help fuel its growth. The investment comprises a £100 million debt funding round led by NatWest with participation from Hampshire Trust Bank. NatWest also led Updraft’s £72 million equity and debt financing round in October last year.
