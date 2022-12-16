ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Highlights: Dec. 16, 2022​

By Ernie Mundell
 4 days ago

Light therapy may ease MS-related fatigue. Scientists don't understand how it helps, but participants in a small study reported having more energy after just two weeks of treatment. Read now

Snow shoveling can be a heart hazard. As a major storm takes aim at the U.S. Northeast, cardiovascular experts warn that suddenly exerting yourself in the cold can bring on danger. Read more

Shift work might raise your odds for severe COVID-19. While shift workers aren't more likely to get infected with COVID-19, they are more likely to suffer from severe disease requiring hospitalization, researchers warn. Read more

Vaping May Affect Lungs' Lubricant, Making Breathing Tougher

TUESDAY, Dec. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers have uncovered another health hazard associated with vaping. Inhaling vape products may damage a critical layer of the lungs called surfactant. Made of lipids and proteins, surfactant makes it possible to breathe with minimal effort by reducing surface tension. Researchers say breathing would require more effort and possibly mechanical help without this layer. "Vaping continues to be popular, but not much is...
'Holiday Heart':  Heart Attacks Spike in Last 2 Weeks of December

MONDAY, Dec. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The holiday season is filled with to-do lists, but one should rise to the top: Take care of your heart. Whether from stress, cold weather or falling out of good habits in terms of eating, sleeping and drinking, heart attack rates spike as much as 40% between Christmas and New Year’s, according to cardiologist Dr. Donald Lloyd-Jones. He is chairman of preventive medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, in Chicago. ...
