Health Highlights: Dec. 16, 2022​

Light therapy may ease MS-related fatigue. Scientists don't understand how it helps, but participants in a small study reported having more energy after just two weeks of treatment. Read now

Snow shoveling can be a heart hazard. As a major storm takes aim at the U.S. Northeast, cardiovascular experts warn that suddenly exerting yourself in the cold can bring on danger. Read more

Shift work might raise your odds for severe COVID-19. While shift workers aren't more likely to get infected with COVID-19, they are more likely to suffer from severe disease requiring hospitalization, researchers warn. Read more