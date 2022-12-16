Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Zacks.com
3 Highly-Ranked Stocks With Dividend Yields Above 5%
There’s a large variety of investors out there. Some prefer to target growth, and some prefer to target value. However, some choose to target dividend-paying stocks in order to receive steady payouts from their investments. And in a historically-volatile 2022, it goes without saying that investors have cherished dividends.
Zacks.com
Why it is Worth Adding MPLX Stock to Your Portfolio Now
MPLX LP (. MPLX - Free Report) has seen upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 in the past 30 days. The stock, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is likely to witness earnings growth of 29.7% this year. What’s Favoring the Stock?. Being a leading midstream energy player, MPLX...
Zacks.com
Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
F - Free Report) closed at $11.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.88% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
GLOP - Free Report) closed at $6.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.3% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Should You Buy Bond ETFs Now?
2022 has been a very challenging year for both bonds and stocks. Bonds, traditionally seen as safe havens, plunged in almost lockstep with stocks this year and suffered their first major bear market in over four decades. Many experts predict that 2023 could be a better year for bonds as...
Zacks.com
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
XOM - Free Report) closed at $106.69, marking a +1.45% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%. Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had...
Zacks.com
MMSI vs. ALGN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
MMSI - Free Report) and Align Technology (. ALGN - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is...
Zacks.com
Ag Industry: 3 Top-Ranked Stocks to Grow your Portfolio
The stock market often moves in cycles, with different industry groups outperforming at different times. Cycles can occur due to various factors, including macroeconomic conditions, psychology, investor sentiment, and geopolitical factors. For instance, in periods of economic expansion, technology and consumer discretionary may outperform. In the recent post covid bull...
Zacks.com
Reliance Steel (RS) Up 23% YTD: What's Driving the Stock?
RS - Free Report) shares have gained 23.4% year to date. The company has also outperformed its industry’s decline of 13.5% over the same time frame. Moreover, it has topped the S&P 500’s 19.9% decline over the same period. Let’s dive into the factors behind this Zacks Rank...
Zacks.com
Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
SI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $16.89, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Zacks.com
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) is a Solid Choice
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com
Is Kuehne & Nagel International Ag (KHNGY) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
Zacks.com
Markets Up Slightly 1st Time Last 4 Days; FedEx, Nike Report
AAPL - Free Report) , for instance, is -9% over the past 5 trading sessions. But that’s part of an expected seasonality we see every year; right now, we’re shaping up to see the worst-performing December in 4 years. That said, to whatever extent these near-term muted valuations are related to tax losses, we can expect to see them buoy higher by early into 2023.
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Retain Abbott (ABT) Stock for Now
ABT - Free Report) is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its solid Diabetes business. The optimism led by solid third-quarter 2022 performance and a few product launches are expected to contribute further. However, forex woes and Nutrition Product recall impeding growth are concerning. Over the past...
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 20th
HEES - Free Report) : This integrated equipment services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Price and Consensus. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | H&E Equipment Services,...
Zacks.com
Why Green Dot (GDOT) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Should SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) Be on Your Investing Radar?
SPMD - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 11/08/2005. The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $5.38 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Zacks.com
Why Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
STNG - Free Report) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result...
Zacks.com
Is SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) a Strong ETF Right Now?
SPYD - Free Report) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment. Investors who believe...
