AAPL - Free Report) , for instance, is -9% over the past 5 trading sessions. But that’s part of an expected seasonality we see every year; right now, we’re shaping up to see the worst-performing December in 4 years. That said, to whatever extent these near-term muted valuations are related to tax losses, we can expect to see them buoy higher by early into 2023.

2 HOURS AGO