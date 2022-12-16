ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 9

Related
bartlesvilleradio.com

Oklahoma Teachers' Salaries Released by OSDE

A review of the report released by the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) shows that Oklahoma school districts are paying above the State Minimum Salary Schedule in an effort to attract and retain academic staff. According to the data collected from school districts in all 77 counties, more than 80% of them are paying above the minimum.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Governor Stitt Appoints New Oklahoma Poet Laureate

Governor Kevin Stitt appointed a new Oklahoma poet laureate. Jay Snider is an award-winning "cowboy poet" from Caddo County who also works as a rancher. Snider will make public speaking appearances and promote the arts throughout Oklahoma until his term ends in 2024.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

USDA awards $500,000 to rural Oklahoma businesses for renewable energy projects

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will award more than $500,000 to Oklahoma businesses to expand access to clean energy across rural communities in an effort to combat climate change. Half a dozen small rural businesses and agricultural producers will receive federal money through the USDA’s Rural Energy...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

US Deptartment of Agriculture invests $378k for underserved rural Oklahomans

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing more than $378,000 to expand access to housing, equip schools with necessary transportation, and fund city infrastructure, USDA Rural Development Oklahoma State Director Kenneth Corn announced. In total, USDA is investing more than $102 million across 263 projects...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma Ethics Commission moves two investigations forward

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Ethics Commission went into executive session Friday to discuss cases involving Oklahoma County Judge Kendra Coleman and the Conservative Alliance political action committee. The commission voted unanimously to move forward with the two formal investigations at the Oklahoma state Capitol. They did not detail...
OKLAHOMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Oklahoma

Surprisingly, Oklahoma is considered a southern state (despite residents who argue it’s a midwestern one). Despite its location on a map, this state can get much colder than expected. Today, we are going to take a look at Oklahoma and see just how cold the weather can get. Let’s discover the coldest place in Oklahoma, plus a few other interesting facts about this chilly state!
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy