ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

Health Highlights: Dec. 16, 2022​

By Ernie Mundell
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tcEv8_0jktWo2F00

Light therapy may ease MS-related fatigue. Scientists don't understand how it helps, but participants in a small study reported having more energy after just two weeks of treatment. Read now

Snow shoveling can be a heart hazard. As a major storm takes aim at the U.S. Northeast, cardiovascular experts warn that suddenly exerting yourself in the cold can bring on danger. Read more

Shift work might raise your odds for severe COVID-19. While shift workers aren't more likely to get infected with COVID-19, they are more likely to suffer from severe disease requiring hospitalization, researchers warn. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

Avoiding 'Wine Teeth' This Holiday Season

TUESDAY, Dec. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Red may be a traditional holiday color, but no one wants to wear it on their teeth. An expert offers some tips for keeping “wine teeth” at bay during your holiday parties. “When you drink red wine, you’re encountering a triple threat to your teeth’s whiteness: anthocyanins, which are the pigments in grapes that give red wine its rich color; tannins, which help...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
The Herald News

Vaping May Affect Lungs' Lubricant, Making Breathing Tougher

TUESDAY, Dec. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers have uncovered another health hazard associated with vaping. Inhaling vape products may damage a critical layer of the lungs called surfactant. Made of lipids and proteins, surfactant makes it possible to breathe with minimal effort by reducing surface tension. Researchers say breathing would require more effort and possibly mechanical help without this layer. "Vaping continues to be popular, but not much is...
The Herald News

Rising Cases of Invasive Strep A in Kids Have Experts Concerned

TUESDAY, Dec. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into a possible increase in invasive group A strep bacterial infections among children in the United States. A number of children’s hospitals in different parts of the country have reported seeing more dangerous strep A infections in recent weeks, leading federal officials to launch an investigation. The agency noted the investigation for invasive...
COLORADO STATE
The Herald News

'Holiday Heart':  Heart Attacks Spike in Last 2 Weeks of December

MONDAY, Dec. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The holiday season is filled with to-do lists, but one should rise to the top: Take care of your heart. Whether from stress, cold weather or falling out of good habits in terms of eating, sleeping and drinking, heart attack rates spike as much as 40% between Christmas and New Year’s, according to cardiologist Dr. Donald Lloyd-Jones. He is chairman of preventive medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, in Chicago. ...
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy