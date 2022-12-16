Read full article on original website
AXS TV TO BROADCAST NJPW WRESTLE KINGDOM 17
AXS TV CONTINUES PARTNERSHIP WITH NEW JAPAN PRO-WRESTLING FOR 2023, PREMIERING WITH EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE OF WRESTLE KINGDOM 17 ON JAN. 12 AT 10 P.M. ET. Highlights Include Kenny Omega’s Return to NJPW to Battle Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship, Jay White vs. Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title & Much More.
12/20 THIS DAY IN HISTORY: BRET HART VACATES AND REGAINS THE WCW WORLD TITLE IN ONE NIGHT
On this day in history in .... 1951 - Bob Orton (grandfather of current WWE star Randy Orton) defeats Alo Leilani in Kansas City, Missouri for the NWA Central States Heavyweight Title. 1985 - The Cobra defeats Gama Singh in Calgary, Alberta, Canada to win the Stampede British Commonwealth Mid-Heavyweight...
WWE PULLS HALL OF FAMER FROM ECW TRIBUTE EVENT
WWE pulled WWE Hall of Famer and NXT Coach D-Von Dudley from the Battleground Championship Wrestling event over the weekend at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. D-Von had been slated to appear at the convention preceeding the show and then in Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) in his match that night against Matt Cardona.
WWE RAW REPORT: THE BLOODLINE HAS ISSUES WITH THE MAIN EVENT ROSTER AND MORE, RHEA WRESTLES, AN OLD TEAM REUNITES, AN OLD FACE RETURNS, AND MORE
Your announcers are Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. Paul Heyman welcomes everyone to Raw. He introduces himself and he reminds us that he serves as counsel for Roman Reigns. We cut to Roman sitting in front of Paul. Roman reminds us that Raw is the home of Kevin Owens and...
BATTLEGROUND CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING BACKS OFF WWE TAMPERING ALLEGATION
Battleground Championship Wrestling's Tim Embler backed off allegations that WWE pulled D-Von Dudley from the promotion's "Tribute to the Extreme" last weekend at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia after stating the promotion received a legal letter from WWE the day before Dudley was pulled. In a Facebook posting yesterday, Embler...
WWE NXT REPORT: TWO TAG TITLE MATCHES, RELIVING BRET AND GOLDBERG, ROXANNE TALKS, AND MORE
Your announcers are Vic Joseph and Booker T. We take a look back at last week when Roxanne Perez challenged and defeated NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose to win the title. Match Number One: Carmelo Hayes (with Trick Williams) versus Axiom. They lock up and Hayes sends Axiom to...
HOLIDAY STREET FIGHT ON SMACKDOWN, TWO TAG TEAM TITLE BOUTS ON WWE NXT AND MORE
After tonight's live Raw, WWE has a lot of (taped) broadcasts but will be taking this weekend off of live events:. Scheduled for tomorrow's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network is WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley, Elektra Lopez vs. Indi Hartwell, Carmelo Hayes vs. Axiom, Nikkita Lyons vs. Zoey Stark plus WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Grayson Waller and Apollo Crews appearing.
GREAT NEWS FOR PJ HAWX, LUKE HAWX PROFILED, NWA POWERRR LINEUP AND MORE
NWA star PJ Hawx recently graduated The University of New Orleans. Our congratulations to him!. USA Today featured a profile on PJ's father, Luke Hawx, for his acting endeavors, including Young Rock at this link. Add Joe Alonzo to the list of those who have recently signed with the promotion.
BY THE NUMBERS 668
This week’s episode of AEW Dark Elevation was 30 minutes, AEW Dark was 30 minutes, MLW Fusion was 45 minutes, NJPW Strong was 45 minutes. When looking at the matches, if there is a [c] next to the match, that means that the show went to commercial during the matches. All times are rounded to the nearest minute so if a match is 4 minutes 29 seconds, it will be listed as 4 minutes. If a match is 5 minutes 41 seconds, it will be listed as 6 minutes. All times are based on my timing while watching the shows and should not be considered as the definitive totals.
AEW CHAMPION MJF RELEASES HIS AEW FIGHT FOREVER VIDEOGAME TRAILER

EXCLUSIVE SETH SHIRT AT RAW AND MORE
Seth Rollins announced the following exclusive shirt being sold at tonight's Raw taping in Des Moines, Iowa:. FOX News featured a piece on WWE NXT's Sol Ruca at this link. Maryse’s Holiday Outfit Has The Miz Doing Whatever She Wants | Bonus Scene S3 E8 | Miz & Mrs | USA.
AEW DYNAMITE: HOLIDAY BASH PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS from San Antonio, Texas at The Freeman Coliseum:. *AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite: No DQ, Match Five in Best of Seven Series. *FTR vs. Austin & Colten Gunn. *Bryan Danielson to appear.
TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS RATING, NEW WWE MERCH AND MORE
Wrestlenomics.com is reporting that FOX's Tribute To The Troops special did 612,000 viewers. It did a 0.17 in the 18-49 demo. WWE Shop has a brand-new Carmelo Hayes "Melo Don't Miss" T-Shirt.
MANDY ROSE'S WWE FIRING HAS LED TO A BIG FINANCIAL WINDFALL
TMZ Sports has an article with the former Mandy Rose, with her agent stating she has made $500,000 on her FanTime page since her WWE departure last week. Capitalizing on her recent notoriety Mandy increased the price of the subscription site from $20 a month to $30 a month. If...
GOFUNDME CAMPAIGN LAUNCHED TO ASSIST LLOYD ANOA'I, MIKE MONDO, EUGENE, EC3 & MORE NEWS
There is a GoFundMe campaign ongoing to assist Lloyd Anoa'i as he is battling kidney failure and is in need of a future surgery at this link. Over the course of his career, Anoa'i wrestled for the original ECW as LA Smooth of the Samoan Gangsta Party and made appearances for WWF under several ring names, including The Tahitian Savage. He also had a run in Puerto Rico for the WWC as The Tahitian Warrior. Everyone at PWInsider.com sends Lloyd and the entire Anoa'i family all the best.
MATT RIDDLE BREAKS SILENCE
WWE star Matt Riddle, who disappeared off WWE programming several weeks ago amidst lots of speculation about his health and future, posted the following on Twitter:. WWE has not commented on Riddle's absence from their programming. He last appeared on Raw on 12/5.
SASHA BANKS-JAPAN UPDATE
Sources within New Japan Pro Wrestling have confirmed Mercedes Varnado aka Sasha Banks is currently en route to Japan and is expected to arrive tomorrow in advance of her planned appearance at the Tokyo Dome on Wednesday 1/4/23 for the promotion's Wrestle Kingdom 17. As PWInsider.com broke several weeks ago,...
UWN TITLE BOUT THIS WEEKEND, JESSE GODDERZ FILMING NEW TV SERIES, MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS TO 'SALUTE' WRESTLING NEXT MONTH, WOW AND MORE
There are no new episodes of Young Rock on NBC the next several weeks. UWN Champion Jordan Clearwater vs. Danny Limelight will headline this weekend's edition of United Wrestling Network Championship Wrestling TV. The Milwaukee Admirals hockey team is teaming with Dave Herro's Great Lakes Championship Wrestling for a "Salute...
RETURNING TO WWE IS...
Bronson Reed officially returned to WWE tonight on Raw, assisting the Miz against Dexter Lumis:. Reed was with WWE NXT previously from 2019 through 2021, where he had a run as North American Champion. He was given several looks and dark matches by the Vince McMahon regime for the main roster but was not brought up and was instead released.
CLASSIC WWF CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING EPISODES FROM 1980 ADDED TO WWE NETWORK & PEACOCK FOR THE FIRST TIME
This month's WWE Network classic drop has, for the first time in a long time, diverted from old house show broadcasts and episodes of WWF Superstars, instead dropping 10 hours of WWF Championship Wrestling from 1980, the first time this material has been seen on the WWE Network, Peacock, etc. and the first time they have been made officially available by WWE.
