fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Tight End Streamers (Week 16)
The tight end position matters greatly in fantasy football. They are not as flashy as their blazing-fast, route-running counterparts at wide receiver. They do not get the same volume of touches as fantasy-relevant running backs. That can sometimes lead to them being overlooked or treated as an afterthought. Do not make that mistake.
Fantasy Football Week 16 Waiver Wire and FAAB Advice: Players to Target, Stash & Drop (2022)
Some of you fought your way into Week 16 with hard-earned wild-card wins. Some of you got to sit back and eat popcorn in Week 15, enjoying a well-deserved bye while other competitors in your league battled for survival. No matter how you got here, what matters is that you’re...
Kenneth Walker III (ankle) misses practice Tuesday
Walker returned after missing one game last week and did not appear to suffer a new injury. He should still be good to go for Saturday's game against the Chiefs where he'll maintain his workhorse role.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping
Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jonathan Taylor (ankle) could miss rest of season
Colts' star RB Jonathan Taylor is in danger of missing the remainder of the season after suffering a high-ankle sprain against the Vikings in Week 15. Taylor went down with his second ankle injury of the season early in the game against Minnesota on Saturday and did not return. With just three games remaining in the campaign, it seems more probable than not that Taylor is shutdown indefinitely. All in all, it was a disappointing season for the third-year back, who dealt with serious injuries for the first time in his career. Many fantasy owners that drafted JT with the first overall pick were surely hoping for more production than they got for the majority of the season. Assuming Taylor is done, he will finish 2022 with a 192-861-4 rushing line along with just 28 receptions for an additional 143 yards.
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tuesday (12/20) PREMIUM
UTA at DET (UTA -3.5) O/U: 233.5. Check out our consensus game odds as well as the odds from each sportsbook at BettingPros >>. Devin Booker (SG – PHX): $9,500 DraftKings, $10,400 FanDuel. Booker was rested on Monday night, and we have to assume it was to have him...
Ben Skowronek expected to miss remainder of season
Head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Tuesday that Skowronek has a strained calf and will be shut down for the rest of the season. The Rams have been eliminated from playoff contention, so it's no surprise that they won't rush him back to play the last couple of weeks. The Rams are now missing three of their top receivers for the rest of the year, so Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell will have to step into a larger role on the offense as a result.
Dallas Goedert activated off of IR
Dallas Goedert has been activated off of the team's injured reserve ahead of their divisional matchup against the Cowboys on Saturday. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Goedert has had to miss a handful of weeks due to a shoulder injury he sustained in a game earlier this season, but he has finally gotten cleared and is well enough to play on Saturday. The Eagles have a tough matchup against Dallas and could be without starting QB Jalen Hurts, so they will need all the help they can get for that game. The veteran projects to be a solid fantasy option at the position for the rest of the season.
Dynasty Risers & Fallers: Tyler Allgeier, Jahan Dotson, Gabe Davis (2022)
Week 15 brought us many surprises, close games, and dramatic finishes. If your fantasy team(s) survived the madness, congrats to you. If not, then it’s time to become familiar with the latest dynasty risers and fallers. Let’s check the landscape. Risers. Tyler Allgeier (WR – ATL) Tyler...
Gardner Minshew II could start in Week 16
Hurts reportedly sustained a sprained shoulder on Sunday against the Bears, putting his status in doubt to play on Saturday. Minshew would have some serious streaming appeal in 2-QB and superflex leagues, especially for those who have Hurts.
NFL DFS Pricing Exploitation: Week 16 (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s getting down to the nitty-gritty in fantasy football! A lot of seasonal leagues have their semifinals this week (I’m still alive in #SFB12 – woot), and DFS is still going strong. This is the time of year when some teams just play it safe with injured players, so let’s see what the pricing pool has for us to exploit. Remember, the main slate is on Saturday (Christmas Eve) this year!
Sammy Watkins released by Packers
Watkins has seen very little time on the field for the Packers in recent weeks and has not had a pass thrown his way since Week 11. The veteran receiver has caught 13 of his 22 total targets this season for an average of 15.8 yards. Watkins will now go on waivers and hope to catch on with another team.
