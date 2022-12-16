Colts' star RB Jonathan Taylor is in danger of missing the remainder of the season after suffering a high-ankle sprain against the Vikings in Week 15. Taylor went down with his second ankle injury of the season early in the game against Minnesota on Saturday and did not return. With just three games remaining in the campaign, it seems more probable than not that Taylor is shutdown indefinitely. All in all, it was a disappointing season for the third-year back, who dealt with serious injuries for the first time in his career. Many fantasy owners that drafted JT with the first overall pick were surely hoping for more production than they got for the majority of the season. Assuming Taylor is done, he will finish 2022 with a 192-861-4 rushing line along with just 28 receptions for an additional 143 yards.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO