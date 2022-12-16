Read full article on original website
EJ NDUKA TALKS, UPDATED MLW BLOOD AND THUNDER LINEUP
No additional updates on the MLW vs. WWE lawsuit for those who have asked. Online now for PWInsider Elite subscribers is a great discussion with MLW Tag Team Champion EJ Nduka discussing MLW returning to run more consistently, how that changes his training as a wrestler, his recent push as a singles top star in the promotion, feuding with Alexander Hammerstone, talents he wants to work with, his team with Calvin Tankman, what the holidays look like for the Nduka family, why he doesn't want to wrestle anyone who isn't nervous before they perform, advice to talents who like him were new to wrestling before the WWE PC system who exit WWE, his hopes for MLW in the next year and tons more.
NEXT WEEK'S WWE NXT WILL FEATURE...
Scheduled for next Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network, previously taped:. *WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee vs. Tony D’Angelo (with Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) *The first-ever Drew Gulak Invitational. *Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James in a Battle for the Bar. *Lyra Valkyria vs....
BEST OF 2022 NEXT WEEK ON RAW, TOP MATCHES SET FOR FIRST RAW OF 2023
Next week's Monday Night Raw will be a taped episode featuring the "Absolute Best" of 2022. The first Raw of 2023 will emanate from Nashville, TN on 1/2/23, featuring:. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins. If you enjoy...
WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS FROM DES MOINES, IOWA
*Mustafa Ali defeated NXT's Axiom. *Cedric Alexander defeated NXT's Andre Chase. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES
Taylor Wilde vs. KiLynn King is set for this week's BTI - Before the Impact. Eddie Edwards and Josh Alexander filmed material for future episodes of AXS TV's Very Very Best of the 80s. For fans attending the Hard To Kill PPV in Atlanta, GA, there will be a post-PPV...
ANOTHER WWE NXT STAR BACKSTAGE AT RAW
WWE NXT star Axiom is backstage at tonight's Raw, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Axiom is likely there to work the WWE Main Event taping. As PWInsider.com reported earlier today, Andre Chase from WWE NXT is also at the taping. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite...
THE 2022 RINGSIDEFEST KICKS OFF TODAY WITH THE USOS AND MORE WWE NOTES
Our friends at www.RingsideCollectibles.com will kick off their 2022 Ringsidefest celebration today at 4 PM EST with The Usos:. Xavier Woods plays The Devil In Me: Trying to Play It Cool! (Ep. 2) — Let's Play. WWE released the following themes online:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check...
SASHA BANKS-JAPAN UPDATE
Sources within New Japan Pro Wrestling have confirmed Mercedes Varnado aka Sasha Banks is currently en route to Japan and is expected to arrive tomorrow in advance of her planned appearance at the Tokyo Dome on Wednesday 1/4/23 for the promotion's Wrestle Kingdom 17. As PWInsider.com broke several weeks ago,...
RETURNING TO WWE IS...
Bronson Reed officially returned to WWE tonight on Raw, assisting the Miz against Dexter Lumis:. Reed was with WWE NXT previously from 2019 through 2021, where he had a run as North American Champion. He was given several looks and dark matches by the Vince McMahon regime for the main roster but was not brought up and was instead released.
EXCLUSIVE SETH SHIRT AT RAW AND MORE
Seth Rollins announced the following exclusive shirt being sold at tonight's Raw taping in Des Moines, Iowa:. FOX News featured a piece on WWE NXT's Sol Ruca at this link. Maryse’s Holiday Outfit Has The Miz Doing Whatever She Wants | Bonus Scene S3 E8 | Miz & Mrs | USA.
NXT STAR EXPECTED AT TONIGHT'S RAW TAPING
Andre Chase is in Des Moines, Iowa for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw taping. Chase is there to work tonight's WWE Main Event taping, with that episode debuting this Thursday on Hulu. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates,...
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW
AEW is currently taping Dark - Elevation in Garland, Texas:. *ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli & ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. The Workhorsemen. *Konosuke Takesihita & Top Flight & Matt Hardy & Ethan Page with Isaiah Kassidy vs. The Trust Busters. **ROH Women's Champion Athena vs. Vert Vixen. *Marina Shafir...
NEW TITLE MATCH SET FOR MLW BLOOD AND THUNDER IN PHILLY
Taya Valkyrie vs. Zoey Skye World Featherweight Title Fight signed for MLW Philly Jan. 7 card. Women’s division showcased at MLW FUSION TV taping. A championship bout has been inked for January 7th as the reigning Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie will make her third defense as the inaugural champion.
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw from Des Moines, Iowa at the Wells Fargo Arena:. *The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis in a "Winner Takes All" Ladder Match. *Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in their first singles match since 2019. *Street Profits vs. The Judgement Day. ***. Locally advertised for the...
HOW FORBIDDEN DOOR CAME TO BE, AEW MERCH AND MORE
Shop AEW has action figures from the Unrivaled Series 11 line including Adam Cole, Penelope Ford, Kip Sabian, Jungle Boy, Darby Allin, and Chris Jericho. Rocky Romero is on the latest episode of The Sessions with Renée Paquette podcast. Rocky talks about taking acting courses, meeting his wife, using what he learned in acting class in professional wrestling and training new students. Plus, he talks about his early days starting out, being inspired by the WCW cruiserweight division, why he gravitated towards New Japan, becoming Black Tiger, learning the art of the comeback becoming a part of NJPW's front office, the rocky negotiations that led to Forbidden Door, negotiating with WWE, in regards to Karl Anderson defending The NEVER OpenWeight Championship, working with Best Friends in AEW, balancing talent and office duties, the late Antonio Inoki and more.
WWE NXT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network, which was taped last week:. *WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen. *WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chancevs. Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley. *Elektra...
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
AEW announced the folllowing meet and greet for tomorrow:. WFAN's Craig Carlton commented on AEW Champion MJF:. *TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Dream Girl Ellie. *Kenny Omega vs. Hagane Shinno. *Ricky Starks vs. Cezar Bononi. *Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh vs. Dean Alexander & Rosario Grillo. *Julia Hart vs. Sahara...
HOLIDAY STREET FIGHT ON SMACKDOWN, TWO TAG TEAM TITLE BOUTS ON WWE NXT AND MORE
After tonight's live Raw, WWE has a lot of (taped) broadcasts but will be taking this weekend off of live events:. Scheduled for tomorrow's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network is WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley, Elektra Lopez vs. Indi Hartwell, Carmelo Hayes vs. Axiom, Nikkita Lyons vs. Zoey Stark plus WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Grayson Waller and Apollo Crews appearing.
CLASSIC WWF CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING EPISODES FROM 1980 ADDED TO WWE NETWORK & PEACOCK FOR THE FIRST TIME
This month's WWE Network classic drop has, for the first time in a long time, diverted from old house show broadcasts and episodes of WWF Superstars, instead dropping 10 hours of WWF Championship Wrestling from 1980, the first time this material has been seen on the WWE Network, Peacock, etc. and the first time they have been made officially available by WWE.
12/20 THIS DAY IN HISTORY: BRET HART VACATES AND REGAINS THE WCW WORLD TITLE IN ONE NIGHT
On this day in history in .... 1951 - Bob Orton (grandfather of current WWE star Randy Orton) defeats Alo Leilani in Kansas City, Missouri for the NWA Central States Heavyweight Title. 1985 - The Cobra defeats Gama Singh in Calgary, Alberta, Canada to win the Stampede British Commonwealth Mid-Heavyweight...
