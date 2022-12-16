Read full article on original website
fantasypros.com
Week 15 Monday Night Football Showdown DFS Primer (Rams at Packers) PREMIUM
The Packers are home favorites against the injury-depleted Rams. Sadly, there’s not much to get excited about for the Rams. As a result, there are only a few suggested players from them. Conversely, the Packers have some fun, high-ceiling options. Green Bay is well-represented. Game: Los Angeles Rams at...
fantasypros.com
NFL DFS Pricing Exploitation: Week 16 (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s getting down to the nitty-gritty in fantasy football! A lot of seasonal leagues have their semifinals this week (I’m still alive in #SFB12 – woot), and DFS is still going strong. This is the time of year when some teams just play it safe with injured players, so let’s see what the pricing pool has for us to exploit. Remember, the main slate is on Saturday (Christmas Eve) this year!
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
fantasypros.com
Jonathan Taylor (ankle) could miss rest of season
Colts' star RB Jonathan Taylor is in danger of missing the remainder of the season after suffering a high-ankle sprain against the Vikings in Week 15. Taylor went down with his second ankle injury of the season early in the game against Minnesota on Saturday and did not return. With just three games remaining in the campaign, it seems more probable than not that Taylor is shutdown indefinitely. All in all, it was a disappointing season for the third-year back, who dealt with serious injuries for the first time in his career. Many fantasy owners that drafted JT with the first overall pick were surely hoping for more production than they got for the majority of the season. Assuming Taylor is done, he will finish 2022 with a 192-861-4 rushing line along with just 28 receptions for an additional 143 yards.
fantasypros.com
Sammy Watkins released by Packers
Watkins has seen very little time on the field for the Packers in recent weeks and has not had a pass thrown his way since Week 11. The veteran receiver has caught 13 of his 22 total targets this season for an average of 15.8 yards. Watkins will now go on waivers and hope to catch on with another team.
fantasypros.com
Caleb Huntley (Achilles) out for the remainder of the season
Huntley’s rookie season comes to an abrupt end after suffering a season ending Achilles injury. Huntley will end with 366 rushing yards and one touchdown on 76 attempts this season.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Kicker Week 16 Guide, Rankings & Waiver Wire Advice (2022)
Justin Tucker is the most accurate kicker in NFL history, with an impressive career percentage of 91%. Harrison Butker of the Chiefs and Younghoe Koo of the Falcons are currently tied for second at 88%. Entering Sunday’s game against the Browns, Tucker had yet to miss a kick inside of...
fantasypros.com
Let’s Stream Defenses: Week 16 (2022 Fantasy Football)
If you’re reading this, congratulations! This is either the first or second week of playoffs, depending on the league, and getting 8 points instead of 2 from your defense can make all the difference in tight playoff matchups. A lot has changed in the league’s roster of starting quarterbacks (and thus the list of Offenses worth targeting in fantasy) recently, so let’s get in to it:
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Tight End Streamers (Week 16)
The tight end position matters greatly in fantasy football. They are not as flashy as their blazing-fast, route-running counterparts at wide receiver. They do not get the same volume of touches as fantasy-relevant running backs. That can sometimes lead to them being overlooked or treated as an afterthought. Do not make that mistake.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Heat Index: Tyler Allgeier, Latavius Murray, Dawson Knox (2022)
For those unfamiliar with the column, every Monday during the NFL season, we dig into the players whose performances through Sunday jumped out to us the most. Along with their stats (half-point PPR scoring) and positional rank for the week, we’ll rank their rest-of-season prospects on a scale of 🔥 to 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. Most teams still playing are into their fantasy playoffs now; if you’re among them, congratulations! As the fantasy season is winding down, the indexes below will focus on whether the players who shined in Week 15 may be viable in Weeks 16-17.
