Louisiana State

Unemployment fraud schemes detailed in new Legislative Auditor reports

BATON ROUGE, La. - New reports the Louisiana Legislative Auditor released Monday detail fraud schemes that swindled more than $320,000 in unemployment payments in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The head of the Louisiana Workforce Commission, which oversees the state’s unemployment system, says the reports are not new investigatory revelations...
LOUISIANA STATE
Gov. Edwards wants Capitol Lakes declared EPA Superfund site

Gov. John Bel Edwards wants the federal government to place Capitol Lakes on a priority list for environmental remediation for its polluted water waters. (Piper Hutchinson/Louisiana Illuminator) The lakes around the State Capitol and Governor’s Mansion are among the most picturesque in Baton Rouge – and among the most polluted...
LOUISIANA STATE
La. lawmakers award $357M in sewer, water projects

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana lawmakers approved $356.7 million for 87 sewer and water upgrades around the state during their Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget meeting last week. Some of the most expensive projects include fixes to the Calcasieu Parish water system ($15 million), the St. Tammany Parish water...
LOUISIANA STATE
Governor: No regrets on his actions after Ronald Greene's death

BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday he has no regrets about his actions in the aftermath of the death of Ronald Greene, which sparked indictments against five law enforcement officers last week. "As I have said from the very beginning that when this obviously became public...
LOUISIANA STATE
Neighbors oppose Central Louisiana burn pit permit renewal

Neighbors of the Clean Harbors hazardous materials disposal facility in Colfax take part in a Dec. 15, 2022, public hearing at the Grant Parish Community Center that the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality held regarding the renewal of the facility's operations permit. (Photo by Frances Madeson) COLFAX – Neighbors of...
COLFAX, LA
Gov. Edwards urges Louisianans to prepare for Arctic outbreak

BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) are urging Louisianans to plan for an Arctic outbreak expected to move into the state beginning Thursday and continuing through the Christmas holiday weekend. Temperatures are expected to plummet as the cold front crosses the state with strong winds and dangerous wind chills.
LOUISIANA STATE
SWEPCO offers tips ahead of extreme winter weather potential

SHREVEPORT, La. - Southwestern Electric Power Co. is urging customers to be prepared for a potential extreme winter weather event Thursday and Friday. Forecasts predict dangerous, below-freezing temperatures, high winds and some wintry precipitation across Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana. These factors can stress the electric grid and cause utility problems. SWEPCO personnel are prepared if power outages occur and are asking customers to do the same by following these tips.
LOUISIANA STATE
Tens of thousands without power after California earthquake

RIO DELL, Calif. (AP) — Tens of thousands of homes and businesses along the Northern California coast remained without power Tuesday evening, nearly a day after a powerful earthquake jolted people awake and shook homes off foundations, injuring at least 12 and leaving many without water. “It felt like...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TXDOT crews prepared for arctic blast

TEXARKANA, Texas - The Texas Department of Transportation is ready for whatever mother nature has in store this week. There's more than 6,000 lane miles that make up the TXDOT Atlanta District, which includes the Texarkana area. TXDOT crews will begin Wednesday morning spreading a brine solution on the bridges...
TEXARKANA, TX

