Win-It-Wednesday: Sign Up for a Chance to Win Restaurant Gift Certificates
CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – 4 Your Car Connection of Cranberry has teamed up with exploreVenango.com for a popular weekly giveaway – Win-It-Wednesday!. Each Wednesday, one randomly selected winner will win a local gift certificate. This week, 4 Your Car Connection is giving away a Sweet Basil Gift Card.
SPONSORED: Sprained Ankle? Therapists at West Park Rehab and Diagnostics Can Help
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Recurrent ankle sprains are common; once an ankle ligament is sprained, it is often re-injured, but West Park Rehab and Diagnostics can help. Sprains are injuries to ligaments (the bands of tissue that hold joints together). Ankle sprains occur when the foot twists or turns beyond its normal range of movement, causing the ligaments connecting the bones of the leg, ankle, and foot to overstretch or tear.
A-C Valley Students Amazed By Wurlitzer ‘Informances’
FOXBURG, Pa. – Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts continued its successful Educational ArtReach Program in partnership with the Allegheny-Clarion Valley Schools on Monday, December 12, as it bused four hundred students in grades K to 6 and the Jr. and Sr. High band and chorus for Wurlitzer theatre organ “Informances.”
SPONSORED: ‘Big Finish’ Sales Event Happening Now at Clarion Ford!
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Buy now and get 90 days of no payment on most new vehicles at the “Big Finish” Sales Event going on at Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram. Returning lessees can get up to $4,000 bonus cash on a New Ram B Horn Pick up or $1,500 on a New Jeep Renegade Trail Hawk 4X4.
Eight Franklin YMCA Swimmers Take Home First Place at OC Invitational
OIL CITY, Pa. – The Franklin YMCA Swim team won the 53rd Annual Oil City Invitational at Oil City High School on Saturday, December 10. (Pictured above: Franklin YMCA Swim team. Not all team members present.) Eight swimmers representing the Franklin YMCA took home first place:. Barrett Smith –...
Carolee K. Michener
Carolee K. Michener, 93, a well-known and respected Franklin resident passed away on Sunday evening, December 18, 2022 at The Caring Place. Born in Franklin on January 8, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Frank D. Kinnear and Ruth Cummings Kinnear. She was a 1945 graduate of Franklin...
Scott William McKean
Scott William McKean, 37, of Spartansburg, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at his residence. Scott was born on December 7, 1985, in Oil City to Jeffrey and Joanne (Tucker) McKean. He was currently working in the transportation industry. Scott was a gifted musician who loved playing his guitar...
Paula Jane Boyd Bowersox
Paula Jane Boyd Bowersox, 69, of Clarion, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh following a recent illness. She was born on October 18, 1953 in Oil City; daughter of the late Milton A. “Bud” and Patricia M. Richardson Boyd formerly of Leeper.
SUV Crashes into Cranberry Walmart Entrance
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – An SUV crashed into the front entrance of the Cranberry Township Walmart in Venango County shortly before noon today. According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 11:50 a.m. on December 20. Witnesses tell exploreVenango.com that they saw two elderly passengers exit...
Cathy D. (Smith) Silvis
Cathy D. (Smith) Silvis, 65, of Mendenhall Rd. Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 15, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer in her home surrounded by her family. She was born on Saturday, June 15, 1957, in Brookville, PA, the daughter of the late Leon C. and Gale...
Carrier Hall One of Many Structures Built in the 60s and 70s Demolished at PennWest-Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The demolition of Carrier Hall on the campus of PennWest-Clarion is halfway completed, according to Chad Thomas, Director of Facilities. (Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) “There’s a good chunk of it standing, but Thorn I and Thorn II, both part of the...
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Bo
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Bo – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Bo is an adult male Mastiff and Labrador Retriever mix. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Bo is friendly, affectionate, gentle, and playful. He would be...
Jean M. Morris
Jean M. Morris, 88, of Pleasantville, passed away Sunday morning December 18, 2022 at Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville. Jean was born on March 27, 1934 in Titusville, a daughter of the late Manley and Alberta Emerson Manross. She was married to Robert I. Morris on June 28,...
Walter James Kanani Reavis
Walter James Kanani Reavis, 55, of Polk, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Heritage Valley Beaver, Beaver, PA. He was born on November 18, 1967 in Honolulu, HI to the late Douglas O. and Stephanie K. (Mahu) Reavis. James was a proud United States Navy Veteran. James served...
SPONSORED: Get a New Ford This Holiday at Clarion Ford’s ‘Shine Bright’ Sales Event
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Get a New Ford this holiday season with the savings you’ll get at the “Shine Bright” sales event at Clarion Ford!. Take advantage of 0% financing on a New 2022 Ford Explorer, New 2022 Ford Edge, or New 2022 Ford Escape, and you can still get low 1.9% financing on a New 2022 Ford Ecosport, New 2022 Ford Maverick, and 2022 Ford Bronco Sport.
Pamela Sue (Orris) Peters
Pamela Sue (Orris) Peters, age 72, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Gibsonia, Pa on May 31, 1950 to the late George and Virginia (Flora) Orris. Pam was a homemaker and adored raising her children. She...
Aaron ‘The Kracken’ McCracken
Aaron ‘The Kracken’ McCracken, 32, of Oil City, died peacefully at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, Friday December 16, 2022. Born on February 8, 1990 he was a son of Joe ‘Paw’ and Angel ‘Maw’ McCracken, who survive. Aaron graduated from Oil City High School...
Edna Marie Lutz
Edna Marie Lutz, 81, of Oil City, fought a courageous 16-month battle against cancer and died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on December 16, 2022. She was born August 7, 1941, at home in Pinegrove Township, the daughter of the late Wilbert and Vera Albaugh Shepard. A lifelong...
Robert (Bob) B. McElravy
Robert (Bob) B. McElravy, 80, of Hawthorn, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Bob was born in Templeton, PA on June 19, 1942, and joined the US Army serving during the Vietnam War. Bob was happily married to Audrey McElravy.
Marilyn J. Carroll
Marilyn J. Carroll, 93, of Lucinda, passed away at the Clarion Hospital on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Born to George E. and Kathryn C. Seth Ochs on March 20, 1929, Marilyn was a lifelong resident of Lucinda, Pennsylvania. She graduated in 1947 from Saint Joseph’s High School in Lucinda, where...
